Twitter Users Brace For Ye's Reaction To New Drake Song That Samples Kim Kardashian

Drake, who trolled the internet with his “Previous Engagements” chain and got back at a social media heckler by following the man’s wife on Instagram, isn’t one to hold back any jabs.

Now, the “Certified Lover Boy” has seemingly reignited his feud with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, via a new song that features an audio sample of Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

Last Friday, Drake teased the song, “Rescue Me,” on Sound 42’s “The Fry Yiy Show” on SiriusXM Radio. In the sampled clip, Kardashian has a candid conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, about her decision to call it quits with Ye.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” the reality star says in the clip, which is from the series finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2021.

Over the years, Ye and Drake have had several explosive exchanges, including when Ye slammed Drake for following Kardashian on Instagram in 2018.

But the two seemingly squashed their beef in 2021 after joining forces to perform together at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Nonetheless, Twitter users went to town, speculating whether the two rap icons are back at odds or if Drake’s lyrics are being misinterpreted.

Drake sampling Kim K is exactly why I don’t be tryna make amends bc ppl are fake. pic.twitter.com/mwGBLZyaVo — Tori Nicks 2.0 🛰 (@MajestyRia) April 5, 2023

Drake sampling Kim K talking about her divorce and using her for adlibs in a song talking about a girl rescuing him is absolutely insane. He’s a supervillain in real life.. pic.twitter.com/iFVgSSMePV — Jay 🧳 (@missionaryjay_) April 1, 2023

Me after hearing the Kim K sample knowing the back and fourth between drake and kanye are starting again pic.twitter.com/l5zvDZ8SZU — SP (@sidpage_) April 1, 2023

Y’all reaching saying Drake dissing Kanye using Kim on his new song. No he not. Drake shed a tear watching Kanye perform for Kim. He rapping his perspective on this song. Hence all the rescue me references that’s all Ye wanted Kim to do. — Solo (@hiiphop) April 6, 2023

Drake dropping that Kim K song lmaooo. Which means she gave permission. Kanye losing his mind rn — Anzo (@AndyNyaksi) April 6, 2023

No way Drake sampled Kim talking about her divorce. I though him and Kanye were cool he doing this shtick again? Lmfao — 🌟 (@MrDaeeDaee) April 1, 2023

Drake taking it a little too far with this Kim K sample — Cutty (@ModernMillennia) April 6, 2023

On Thursday, Drake added fuel to the fire after going viral yet again for posting the art for one of his upcoming songs, “Search and Rescue,” on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed the uncanny resemblance between Kardashian and the woman in the cover photo.

drake messy as hell for the kim lookalike https://t.co/d3KpLOToby — jen🫀 (@bitterpersona) April 6, 2023

Kim k on the cover 🤦♂️ drake is a different level of petty 🤣 https://t.co/R5Zdw7Ki42 — Dylan (@Dylanb2017) April 6, 2023

NAHHHHH MAN DRAKE A WHOLE ASS SUPERVILLAIN FOR PUTTING KIM KARDASHIAN IN THE COVER LMFAOOOOOO https://t.co/8IU8jSLR3v — Liam (@the_liam_reilly) April 6, 2023

Kardashian and Ye, who share kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, tied the knot in 2014. The reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after more than seven years of marriage.

