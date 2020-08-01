Twitter Thinks Sarah Cooper’s Trump TikToks Are Why He Wants To Ban App

Sarah Cooper’s lip-sync Trump videos have a cult-like following

If you follow Sarah Cooper on TikTok, you know her take-downs of Donald Trump are epic. So, when he abruptly announced yesterday that he plans to ban TikTok from the United States, some people were certain they knew why.

NBC News reports that Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was banning the social networking platform in the U.S. and had the power to issue an executive order as early as Saturday if he should choose. “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters on a flight back from Florida.

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order,” he said, while adding that he has security concerns about TikTok because it’s owned by a Chinese company.

People were obviously skeptical because not only was the platform used to thwart a sold-out rally in Tulsa but because one Ms. Cooper pretty much owns him on a weekly basis. As recent as Friday, Cooper made a video called “How to tick tack” on Twitter, saying it wasn’t made on TikTok and showing she can pretty much make fun on him on any platform and people will follow her.

How to tick tack pic.twitter.com/1Mn8nk363f — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 31, 2020





People online responded to Trump’s claims saying they believe Cooper may be a significant reason behind the decision to ban the app.

Who else thinks that Donald Trump wants to ban TickTock because of Sarah Cooper’s hilarious videos? — HippieChick (@DetHippieChick) July 31, 2020





All the insults from all the comics on social media, and the first one who triggers Trump enough to try to ban an entire social network service is Sarah Cooper.

Women get sh*t done!@sarahcpr — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) August 1, 2020





Sarah Cooper now occupies the first floor of trump’s head. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 1, 2020





Trump wants to get rid of

• The Post Office

• Moms in Portland

• Obama

• Sarah Cooper

• TikTok Trump doesn't want to get rid of

• The KKK

• Ghislaine Maxwell

• Coronavirus — JRehling (@JRehling) August 1, 2020





Trump can try & ban TikTok but one thing he can't undo is the fact that the platform helped fuel the fame & success of one particular comedian, Sarah Cooper, whose work consistently exposes the absurdity & stupidity of so much of what Trump says & does! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 1, 2020





Dear TikTok teens, Trump is strongly considering banning TikTok because: “Sarah Cooper is mean” As someone who respects our country’s teenagers, please lend us a hand in making sure Trump is not re-elected. You may not be able to vote but you can help influence those who can. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 1, 2020





I’m 100% certain Sarah Cooper stars in Trump’s nightmares. https://t.co/ci8dn3hK0f — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) August 1, 2020





Cooper is an actress and comedian who skyrocketed to Internet fame by posting videos of herself lip-syncing some of Trump’s, um, finer moments from speeches and interviews. Whether Trump’s denying he hid in the White House bunker because of a threat posed by local protestors, dodging a question about which Bible phrases were most special to him, or, most recently, recreating his now-famous “People, woman, man, camera, TV” interview.

How to person woman man camera tv pic.twitter.com/rcQC4sxmLX — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 24, 2020





Cooper is flawless; and since releasing the videos on TikTok (where she has more than half a million followers), they’ve been shared by celebrity giants, including Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Billy Eichner.

Cooper has remained humble about her rise to fame, telling the Atlantic, “My impostor syndrome is kicking in,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Wait, I didn’t actually write anything.’ I didn’t actually work very hard on this at all, so what does that say about me, that I went viral with something I basically spent an hour on? I’ll just chalk it up to years and years of trying different things to get to this point.”

Regardless of Trump’s decision on TikTok, we’re pretty sure her fame won’t take a hit in the slightest.

