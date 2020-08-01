Twitter Thinks Sarah Cooper’s Trump TikToks Are Why He Wants To Ban App

Julie Scagell
Sarah Cooper’s lip-sync Trump videos have a cult-like following

If you follow Sarah Cooper on TikTok, you know her take-downs of Donald Trump are epic. So, when he abruptly announced yesterday that he plans to ban TikTok from the United States, some people were certain they knew why.

NBC News reports that Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was banning the social networking platform in the U.S. and had the power to issue an executive order as early as Saturday if he should choose. “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters on a flight back from Florida.

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order,” he said, while adding that he has security concerns about TikTok because it’s owned by a Chinese company.

People were obviously skeptical because not only was the platform used to thwart a sold-out rally in Tulsa but because one Ms. Cooper pretty much owns him on a weekly basis. As recent as Friday, Cooper made a video called “How to tick tack” on Twitter, saying it wasn’t made on TikTok and showing she can pretty much make fun on him on any platform and people will follow her.


People online responded to Trump’s claims saying they believe Cooper may be a significant reason behind the decision to ban the app.








Cooper is an actress and comedian who skyrocketed to Internet fame by posting videos of herself lip-syncing some of Trump’s, um, finer moments from speeches and interviews. Whether Trump’s denying he hid in the White House bunker because of a threat posed by local protestors, dodging a question about which Bible phrases were most special to him, or, most recently, recreating his now-famous “People, woman, man, camera, TV” interview.


Cooper is flawless; and since releasing the videos on TikTok (where she has more than half a million followers), they’ve been shared by celebrity giants, including Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Billy Eichner.

Cooper has remained humble about her rise to fame, telling the Atlantic, “My impostor syndrome is kicking in,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Wait, I didn’t actually write anything.’ I didn’t actually work very hard on this at all, so what does that say about me, that I went viral with something I basically spent an hour on? I’ll just chalk it up to years and years of trying different things to get to this point.”

Regardless of Trump’s decision on TikTok, we’re pretty sure her fame won’t take a hit in the slightest.

