Twitter temporarily suspends Georgia, Missouri and USF accounts on signing day

Dr. Saturday

A few football programs received a scare early on national signing day.

No, their top recruit didn’t suddenly flip to a rival school (though there’s always the potential for that). The Twitter accounts of Missouri, South Florida and Georgia were suspended. On a day where programs want to show off their brand new signees, that’s pretty rough timing.

[Rivals National Signing Day Live-Blog]




But like with Texas on Tuesday, the accounts were restored fairly quickly.

The cause of the suspensions seems to be copyright infringement via the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Most of the time, the violations stem from using licensed video or music without permission (which is something we may or may not be familiar with).

Using the Lumen Database, it was easy to find the four accounts affected were popped for copyright just like our Dr. Saturday account and many others were last year.

When an account is restored, it will reappear with a huge drop off in followers. Sometimes the blue verifying check mark goes away, too.



But everything slowly comes back, including the follower count, and those accounts were able to get those recruiting highlight packages out to fans like they hoped.



Crisis averted.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

What to Read Next

Back