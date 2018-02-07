Twitter temporarily suspends Georgia, Missouri and USF accounts on signing day

A few football programs received a scare early on national signing day.

No, their top recruit didn’t suddenly flip to a rival school (though there’s always the potential for that). The Twitter accounts of Missouri, South Florida and Georgia were suspended. On a day where programs want to show off their brand new signees, that’s pretty rough timing.

[Rivals National Signing Day Live-Blog]

Missouri's football account, @MizzouFootball, has been suspended on National Signing Day. pic.twitter.com/Q08tsObKDn — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 7, 2018





Looks like @FootballUGA got hit recently as well—immediately after suspension you lose all your followers and follows,

But they are restored after a short period. (H/t @BassinDawg) pic.twitter.com/6U9ZqfmLRV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 7, 2018





not that @USFFootball was getting anyone good but theirs is suspended as well. pic.twitter.com/9wAukDa9PP — Neal Surrena (@KnightfanNeal) February 7, 2018





But like with Texas on Tuesday, the accounts were restored fairly quickly.

The cause of the suspensions seems to be copyright infringement via the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Most of the time, the violations stem from using licensed video or music without permission (which is something we may or may not be familiar with).

Story Continues

Using the Lumen Database, it was easy to find the four accounts affected were popped for copyright just like our Dr. Saturday account and many others were last year.

When an account is restored, it will reappear with a huge drop off in followers. Sometimes the blue verifying check mark goes away, too.

Very weird. @TexasFootball gets suspended with 189,500 followers and a blue check. Comes back with 12,000 followers and no blue check. And we thought there would be less NSD oddness this year. https://t.co/0QlBPcvBf4 pic.twitter.com/hEYawyFAmq — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) February 6, 2018





Looks like @FootballUGA got hit recently as well—immediately after suspension you lose all your followers and follows,

But they are restored after a short period. (H/t @BassinDawg) pic.twitter.com/6U9ZqfmLRV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 7, 2018





But everything slowly comes back, including the follower count, and those accounts were able to get those recruiting highlight packages out to fans like they hoped.

Xavier is a massive, immovable offensive lineman who has all the intangibles to make an impact in the SEC. See why: #MIZ #ShowMe18 ️ pic.twitter.com/YEuwMIAQpg — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 7, 2018









Crisis averted.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!