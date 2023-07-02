Twitter temporarily restricting viewed tweets, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has put a temporary cap on the number of posts Twitter users can read, with those paying for the service given 10 times more access.

The Telsa CEO said the tech firm had introduced reading limits to address “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation.

Verified accounts were initially limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Mr Musk said, adding that unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts a day with new unverified accounts limited to 300.

The temporary reading limitation was later increased to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1,000 posts per day for unverified and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, Mr Musk said in a separate post without providing further details.

It comes after Twitter had announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Mr Musk, 52, on Friday called a “temporary emergency measure”.

He claimed that the social media platform was “getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users”.

He had previously expressed his frustration with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter’s data to train their language models.

The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who had left Twitter under Mr Musk’s ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue program.

Donald Trump, who previously had his account suspended in the wake of the deadly US Capitol attack two and a half years ago, is reportedly considering a return to Twitter, with the platform now considered to be a more conservative-friendly space.