Twitter tells Delhi High Court it will take 8 weeks to appoint a grievance redressal officer

After the Delhi High Court directed Twitter on Tuesday to inform by 8 July as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules, >Twitter has responded saying it will take eight weeks.

Twitter says it is >in the >process of setting up a liaison office in India and this office will be their permanent physical contact in the country.

Twitter also told the Delhi High Court that it has posted a job announcement publicly for a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, as a direct employee and is accepting applications.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court pulled up Twitter Inc for alleged >non-compliance with the IT Rules, 2021and said that it was >not giving Twitter any protection and the centre was free to take any action against them. The court further said that it has already made it clear that if >Twitter wants to function in India, they need to comply.

The Court's observation came after the Additional Solicitor General submitted that the Union of India had granted three months time to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs), and from the past 42 days there has been >complete non-compliance from Twitter.

A Bench of Justice Rekha Palli while deferring the matter for 8 July, asked Twitter Counsel Sr Sajan Poovayya to make a 'clear stand' from Twitter over compliance under the new IT rules.

The Court further asked Twitter Inc Counsel to take clear instructions on not only the appointment of the grievance officer but on all aspects pending compliance under the new rules.

The Bench also expressed> displeasure over Twitter delaying the appointment of a grievance redressal officer. Justice Rekha Palli asked, "How long does your (Twitter's) process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long as it wants in our country, I'll not allow that."

