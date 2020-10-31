Twitter Suspends US Customs Commissioner, Warned By Homeland Security

has suspended US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan for praising the construction of a wall along the Mexican border.

The social media giant flagged the post as a violation of their “hateful conduct” policy. The action comes a day after Twitter restored the New York Post’s official account after suspending it for two weeks over its reporting on Hunter Biden and his impact on father Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf sent a letter to Twitter protesting Morgan’s suspension,

“As the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other Federal agencies continue to rely on Twitter to share important information with the US public, your censorship poses a threat to our security,” Wolf wrote in a letter to Twitter boss Jack Dorsey.

Morgan wrote in his tweet, “Every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators, and drugs from entering our country. It’s a fact, wall’s work.”

Twitter told Morgan its “hateful conduct” policy means “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

News of Morgan’s suspension was first reported by The Federalist.

