Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists who had reported on Musk

Photograph: Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

A number of journalists who have reported on Twitter and its new chief executive Elon Musk appear to have been suspended or banned from the platform without explanation.

Accounts of journalists at CNN, Washington Post, and the New York Times were suspended in quick succession Thursday evening. Many of them had published reports critical of Musk in recent weeks.

Twitter, which recently dissolved the majority of its press department, did not immediately respond to request for comment. The move comes after the platform banned an account known for posting details about the movements of Musk’s private jet, raising questions about what amount of control the executive is taking over content moderation on the platform.

More details soon …