Twitter sues Elon Musk for backing out of $44 billion deal to buy company

Terry Collins, Sara Edwards and Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Twitter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Elon Musk after the billionaire backed out of a $44 billion agreement to buy the embattled social media company.

Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter but he filed papers Friday with the SEC to walk away from the acquisition agreement. Now, a Delaware court could determine whether he has to buy the company that's seen both its stock and reputation plummet.

In its lawsuit, Twitter argues that Musk signed a binding agreement to a deal and he can't simply abandon it.

"Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," Twitter argues in the suit. "Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away."

In classic Musk fashion, he responded to Twitter's lawsuit with a tweet saying "Oh the irony lol."

More: Elon Musk may be sued by Twitter; Donald Trump weighs in on deal

Elon Musk says it’s time for Donald Trump to ‘sail into the sunset’ after getting ripped at Trump rally

On Sunday, Twitter's lawyers said in a letter that Musk's attempt to terminate the deal was "invalid and wrongful," and that he "knowingly, intentionally, willfully and materially breached" a deal to buy the platform.

Twitter's suit comes after Musk accused the company of handing over information about the number of spam bots on the platform. Musk repeatedly bashed Twitter saying that he didn't believe its public statements that about 5% of its active users are bots.

Twitter says otherwise and said it has provided Musk and his team "far more information" than they are entitled to under the merger agreement.

More: Elon Musk vs. Twitter: Looming legal battle has started to impact company shares

Twitter banned the Proud Boys, but they're still there. Under Elon Musk, there could be more

"Twitter has bent over backwards to provide Musk the information he has requested, including, most notably, the full 'firehose' data set that he has been mining for weeks — and has been continuing to mine since purporting to terminate — with the assistance of undisclosed data reviewers," the suit said. "Musk’s conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process."

Twitter has warned of a Musk lawsuit before

The news that the microblogging company will be taking Musk to court over the deal came as little surprise to its shareholders.

Twitter warned of potential costs from lawsuits related to the deal in its most recent quarterly 10-Q filing with the SEC that company stakeholders should brace for potentially costly litigation.

"Regardless of the outcome of any future litigation related to the merger, such litigation may be time-consuming and expensive and may distract our management from running the day-to-day operations of our business," Twitter said in the filing.

"The litigation costs and diversion of management’s attention and resources to address the claims and counterclaims in any litigation related to the merger may materially adversely affect our business, results of operations, prospects, cash flows, and financial condition."

"If the merger is not consummated for any reason, litigation could be filed in connection with the failure to consummate the merger," the filing warned.

It also said that it expected any deal with Musk to possibly scare off advertisers, pressure its share price lower, and lead to an exodus of talent.

"Any litigation related to the merger may result in negative publicity or an unfavorable impression of us, which could adversely affect the price of our common stock, impair our ability to recruit or retain employees, damage our relationships with our advertisers and other business partners, or otherwise materially harm our operations and financial performance."

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk sued by Twitter for walking away from $44 billion deal

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk asking US court to hold him to $44bn (£36.5bn) deal to buy the social media company

    Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk after the billionaire pulled out of a $44bn (£36.5bn) deal to take over the company. The social media company asked a Delaware court to order Mr Musk to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. In its court filing, it said: "Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away."

  • Kevin McCarthy said Trump 'was just too much' and that's why people voted for Biden: book

    Mark Leibovich writes in "Thank You for Your Servitude" that the main reason Trump wasn't reelected in 2020 was because voters grew weary of him.

  • Prince Harry to give speech at United Nations for Nelson Mandela Day

    The couple’s visit to the UN in New York City marks their first public appearance since the platinum jubilee

  • Paul Ryan compared Trump's DC hotel during his time in the White House to 'the Star Wars bar scene'

    The Trump Organization recently sold its rights to the building that used to house the Trump International Hotel.

  • WRAPUP 8-Ukrainian rockets hit Russian-held area as Kyiv readies southern counter-attack

    Ukraine said on Tuesday it had carried out a long-range rocket strike against Russian forces and military equipment in southern Ukraine, territory it says it is planning to retake in a counter-offensive using hundreds of thousands of troops. The strike hit an ammunition dump in the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region and killed 52 people, Ukraine's military said.

  • Paul Ryan said he was 'surprised' at how easily Trump could intimidate the GOP: 'One guy could just Luca Brasi you'

    Ryan said Trump's control over the GOP was "like a mass sociology experiment," according to the new book "Thank You for Your Servitude."

  • Woman says she was removed from Southwest flight for defending passenger ‘slut-shamed’ for her tank top

    In a now-viral tweet thread, the woman claims she was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight after she contested the company’s ‘misogynistic’ dress code

  • Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of an

  • Liz Cheney: Trump tried to call witness in House committee's Jan. 6 investigation

    The former president called the witness after the House Jan. 6 committee's last hearing, which took place on June 28, but the witness did not take the call, said Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair.

  • Rege-Jean Page hits out at reaction to Florence Pugh dress

    Pugh received a number of negative remarks after wearing the see-through dress.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "