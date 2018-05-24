Twitter shows Ovechkin love after reaching his first Cup Final

After more than a decade of waiting, Alex Ovechkin fans will, at last, get to witness the Great No. 8 work his magic in a Stanley Cup Final.

It’s been a long time coming for Ovechkin, who has suffered playoff disappointment after disappointment despite gathering every individual accolade possible during his Hall of Fame NHL career.

For those who watched him enter the league and followed his rise to superstardom, the thought of the big Russian skating for a chance to win a Cup is a glorious one.






The humorous takes were flying around social media, too.





And the Vegas versus Ovechkin, I mean, Washington storyline has people salivating.




