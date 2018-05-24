Twitter shows Ovechkin love after reaching his first Cup Final

After more than a decade of waiting, Alex Ovechkin fans will, at last, get to witness the Great No. 8 work his magic in a Stanley Cup Final.

It’s been a long time coming for Ovechkin, who has suffered playoff disappointment after disappointment despite gathering every individual accolade possible during his Hall of Fame NHL career.

For those who watched him enter the league and followed his rise to superstardom, the thought of the big Russian skating for a chance to win a Cup is a glorious one.

Alex Ovechkin’s happiness right now is the purest kind of happiness. It’s like watching a child discover something for the first time. — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) May 24, 2018





You are not a true sports fan if you aren’t happy for ovechkin. He deserves to play for the cup. As do his teammates but he in particular. So amazing. #Ovechkin #StanleyCupPlayoffs — Joshua Kirson (@JRKirson) May 24, 2018





I love Alex Ovechkin more than I love many of my blood relatives — Rose Shutters (@Rose_Shutters) May 24, 2018





Ovechkin was among several current Capitals players drafted by Las Vegas GM George McPhee when he was in Washington. Just one delicious storyline I love about this Stanley Cup final. — Curtis Rush (@CurtisGRush) May 24, 2018

Pour up one time for the legend Alex Ovechkin ✊ — Reggie (@1017reggie) May 24, 2018





The humorous takes were flying around social media, too.

Alex Ovechkin is going to the Stanley Cup Final. Great time to be a Russian in the nation’s capital imo. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 24, 2018





Alex Ovechkin and Don Cherry right now pic.twitter.com/U7lQCHtKNZ — manu (@MoeninGlory) May 24, 2018





Alex Ovechkin to all y'all haters out there: pic.twitter.com/lVYDyAsJqL — Goalie Blinnterference (@NHLBlinn) May 24, 2018





Ovechkin after eliminating Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/lkzHYx8gnw — Wheeling Problems (@wheelingprobs) May 24, 2018





And the Vegas versus Ovechkin, I mean, Washington storyline has people salivating.

I think it’ll be perfectly fitting to see Alexander Ovechkin… errr…. Derek Engelland accept the Cup this year. — Josh Ginter (@joshuaginter) May 24, 2018





Love the Golden Knights and how young the team is, but it’s hard to not root for Ovechkin — Gabriel Allen Joslyn (@GJoslyn91) May 24, 2018





Finally, Alex Ovechkin will play for the #StanleyCup. pic.twitter.com/dM4CqOR9c8 — Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) May 24, 2018



