Twitter shares wild and wonderful stories about how Betty White was even more amazing than we knew

We already knew Betty White was the bee's knees. But it's always nice to be reminded how much — and Twitter is doing just that.

Amid the myriad condolences that have been posted for White, who died Friday at 99, are stories about how the actress' genius extended far beyond her work on film and TV.

Betty White

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Betty White on "The Golden Girls."

There was the time she ignored criticism about having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer who went on to become a mainstay on The Lawrence Welk Show, on her eponymous talk show in 1954. Or how about how she served as a member of American Women's Voluntary Services during World War II, or that time she took a candid shot with Easy-E?

Here are a few of our favorite stories, including an R-rated crack about Robert Redford that makes us miss her even more.

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

I worked with #BettyWhite on her 95th birthday. I thought you should know the very first words she ever said to me:

⁣

“Nice wedding ring. When I was young, if you wanted to fuck a guy you had to marry him. So I was married 3 times.”⁣

⁣

RIP Betty, you gave us everything. pic.twitter.com/UiEF8bhsGl — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

To close 2021 we want to take a look back at our best posts of the year. Our #4 post is from January.



"Happy belated 99th birthday to American Icon Betty White.



Did you know Ms. White served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services (AWVS)?" pic.twitter.com/O6Jmg4FRGM — Army Chicago (@ArmyChicago) December 28, 2021

#DidYouKnow



In 1954, #BettyWhite was criticized after having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer, on her show.



Her response: "I'm sorry. Live with it."



She then gave Duncan even more airtime. The show was canceled soon after.



Rest well, Betty. #ThankYouForBeingAFriend pic.twitter.com/3rQRTHOPe7 — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) December 31, 2021

Betty White visiting President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.



📸: @PeteSouza pic.twitter.com/hQkEluy3RN — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 31, 2021

I hosted one of the many attempted reboots of the Pyramid game show in 2010 and Betty was a celebrity guest. The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell. https://t.co/VZTcT2BQCm — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 31, 2021

I'd like to point out today that the wonderful Betty White once played the role of Sybil Fawlty in a disastrous American adaptation of Fawlty Towers



I felt very proud she was involved and wish to apologise to her for the experience — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 31, 2021

Thread of the best #BettyWhite quotes:



Question to Betty: What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?



Betty White: "Robert Redford." — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) December 31, 2021

