Twitter Sets New Election Restrictions On Voting Misinformation, Candidates Prematurely Declaring Victory

said that it is implementing a new set of steps to try to curb misinformation about the 2020 election, including plans to label or remove tweets in which a candidate tries to declare victory before election results have been certified.

That will be particularly important this year, as an expected spike in mail-in voting will delay immediate results in some states. A worry is that President Donald Trump — or some other candidate — will declare victory based on the results of same-day voting even though a substantial chunk of ballots being counted.

Twitter also said that it would try to restrict false and misleading information about that could undermine the election, such as unverified claims about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying or certification of election results. It also said that it would remove or label tweets that “causes confusion about the laws and regulations of a civic process, or officials and institutions executing those civic processes.”

Facebook last week announced that it would label posts in which a candidate tries to declare victory before the final results are tabulated. The company also removed videos in which Trump recommended that voters in North Carolina cast ballots twice.

The Twitter policy will take effect on Sept. 17.

“We will not permit our service to be abused around civic processes, most importantly elections,” Twitter said. “Any attempt to do so — both foreign and domestic — will be met with strict enforcement of our rules, which are applied equally and judiciously for everyone.”

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.