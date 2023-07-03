Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) -Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday.

The change will take effect in 30 days, the company said.

TweetDeck, which until now was free for all Twitter users, allows people to organize the accounts they follow into different columns in order to easily monitor content.

The product is widely used by businesses and news organizations, and the move to charge for TweetDeck could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk's ownership.

