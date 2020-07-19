Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in Wednesday’s attack

Following the wide-spread attack on Wednesday, which resulted in the posting of bitcoin giveaway scams from accounts owned by major figures like Barack Obama and Bill Gates, Twitter has released a post-mortem report detailing its findings.

According to the social media giant, the attackers targeted 130 Twitter accounts and were able to initiate a password reset for 45 of those accounts. The accounts that had their password reset were used to send out tweets.

Twitter added that it believes certain employees were targeted by the attackers through a "social engineering scheme." The attackers then used its employees' credentials to access its internal systems.

Up to eight accounts also had their account information downloaded through the “Your Twitter Data” tool. None of these accounts were verified.





