Twitter restores Kanye West’s account after eight-month ban

Kanye West, legally known as Ye (PA Archive)

Elon Musk has reinstated Kanye West’s Twitter account after it was suspended nearly eight months ago over breaking rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

The rapper, known as Ye, was kicked off the platform, since rebranded to ‘X’, after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David and made antisemitic comments in an interview.

Clothing giant Adidas also cut ties with the rapper, saying it did “not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech”.

His account now shows his last post from December 1, a day prior to when his account was suspended.

Ye won’t be eligible to monetise his account on X, and advertisements won’t appear next to his posts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

X reinstated Ye’s account after receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language, the report said.

Ye has not posted anything new since coming back on the platform.

Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, has previously welcomed the return of the rapper to the platform in October, after his account was reinstated for the first time.

Musk also previously reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account after conducting a poll in which some 14.8 million Twitter users had voted with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of bringing him back to the social media network.

But Trump had said that he had no interest in returning to Twitter and would stick with his new platform Truth Social.

Ye was also suspended from Instagram for 24 hours in March last year after using a racial slur in reference to comedian Trevor Noah.