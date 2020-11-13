Twitter Restores Amit Shah’s Profile Picture after Temporarily Removal, Calls it 'Inadvertent Error'

In the midst of the Indian government's stern warning to Twitter over the incorrect portrayal of Leh on a map, the Jack Dorsey-run micro-blogging site stoked yet another controversy after it pulled down a photo of Amit Shah.

Union Minister Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was taken down on Thursday over what the social media platform termed as a response to a "report from the copyright holder."

Earlier on Thursday, the microblogging site temporarily blocked the Union Minister's profile picture and it showed a blank page with the message, "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," flashing on screen when one clicked on the image.

Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional: Twitter Spokesperson on Home Minister Amit Shah's account being temporarily locked yesterday evening https://t.co/KVPkyo2Lic — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Even though the image was restored soon after, Twitter did not share any more details about what prompted the removal.

In a later clarification, a spokesperson from Twitter said, "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional."

Twitter's copyright policy mentions that "in general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

In a separate incident, Twitter was served with a legal notice asking it to explain its action of showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of a separate Union Territory earlier this week, the micro-blogging site replied saying it has effectively responded to the notice and is also expected to share latest updates. Twitter has also sought time till November end to resolve the issue.