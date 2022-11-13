Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s title-winning submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281

Mike
·3 min read

Zhang Weili achieved the feat of becoming strawweight champion for a second time on Saturday when she dethroned Carla Esparza of the belt in the UFC 281 headliner.

After dropping the strap in April 2021, Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) climbed back to the top of the mountain with a second-round submission win over Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Weili’s victory over Esparza at UFC 281.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

