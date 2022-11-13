Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s title-winning submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281

Zhang Weili achieved the feat of becoming strawweight champion for a second time on Saturday when she dethroned Carla Esparza of the belt in the UFC 281 headliner.

After dropping the strap in April 2021, Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) climbed back to the top of the mountain with a second-round submission win over Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Weili’s victory over Esparza at UFC 281.

It's title-fight time! The first of two #UFC281 championship bouts is moments away with Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili. Full results: https://t.co/IwlReirmPE pic.twitter.com/0rQmUrRFQ9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 13, 2022

Coming to get her belt back!@MMAWeili enters for another shot at gold #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/GeJLc15u6Y — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Enter the two-time strawweight champion! 🏆@CarlaEsparza1 set to defend her title in our #UFC281 co-main pic.twitter.com/v9dbZJBer6 — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Weili looks huge for the weight sheesh — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

This is already better than Esparza's last fight. #UFC281 — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) November 13, 2022

If Esparza can gets the job done here tonight . There’s no more sleeping on the Cookie 🍪 Monster . #UFC281 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

The scrambles have been gripping. Zhang showing skills to match. 10-9 🇨🇳 #UFC281 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) November 13, 2022

Zhang -700 after 1 round #UFC281 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) November 13, 2022

Esparza – Zhang, wow Zhang is so smart and dimensional! #UFC281 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 13, 2022

Zhang Weili chokes out Esparza!!! She is the champion once again at strawweight! #UFC281 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 13, 2022

Damn dominance by Zhang. That TD defense was super slick!! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

And she made it look easy #ufc281 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 13, 2022

What a beautiful display of counter wrestling mixed with offensive grappling in mma — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) November 13, 2022

#UFC281 results: Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:05 – to win strawweight title Full results: https://t.co/IwlReirmPE pic.twitter.com/oARUKGni5i — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 13, 2022

That was a nice ass choke. #UFC281 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 13, 2022

She’s getting better every fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

