Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s spinning backfist KO; Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement at UFC 275

Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275

Zhang Weili now has two victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk after coming out victories in their rematch on Saturday at UFC 275.

Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) bounced back from a two-fight losing skid when she earned a second-round spinning backfist knockout victory over Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in a rematch of their Fight of the Year from March 2020.

After the loss, Jedrzejczyk retired from MMA competition.

With the win, Weili puts herself in prominent position to get a rematch with newly minted 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC).

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Weili’s victory over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

MMA Junkie

THE REMATCH IS NOW! Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are moments away from running back one of the greatest fights of all-time in Singapore. Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/Lj426qgxj9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022

Nick Kalikas

MMA Junkie

Welcome back, Joanna Jedrzejczyk! The strawweight GOAT is in the octagon for the first time in 27 months. Will she avenge her defeat to Zhang Weili? Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/4aKRpB0PFQ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022

UFC

Story continues

UFC

Henry Cejudo

I’ve been waiting since March 2020 to see this one run back. Get your 🍿 ready! Let’s go Zhang Weili, I’m so proud of you! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Jedrzejczyk-Weili, both know how to fight but even more how to behave like fighters. Warriors. #UFC275 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 12, 2022

Sherdog

They unload with punches in bunches. A long kicks drops Zhang. She’s up and they are letting their hands go. #UFC275 — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) June 12, 2022

Luke Thomas

Just holding Joanna's leg and teeing off on her. Absolute big brother stuff. Wow. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 12, 2022

Mike Jackson

Just holding Joanna's leg and teeing off on her. Absolute big brother stuff. Wow. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 12, 2022

Kevin Iole

Full mount! Zhang has Joanna in a bad spot. #UFC275 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022

Luke Thomas

Zhang used a gift wrap to help move to mount. She's abusing Joanna right now. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 12, 2022

Amanda Brundage

If Joanna doesn't look like megamind after this fight I am going to be disappointed. — Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) June 12, 2022

Belal Muhammad

👏👏👏👏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

Tecia Torres

Derek Brunson

Weili Zhang is all over JJ . Vicious #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

Alan Jouban

JJs style is to duck the head and deflect shots off the forehead while she counters. Don’t want to see that swelling again. #UFC275 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

Stephen Thompson

What a round!! Gotta wonder how much energy Weili expended and Joanna is throwing HARD!!! Amazing fight! #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

Alexander Volkanovski

Here we go again!! What a pace…absolute savages 👏 #ufc275 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 12, 2022

Jose Youngs

Weili absolutely MELTED Joanna with a spinning back fist from hell! My god! #UFC275 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) June 12, 2022

Robert Sargent

Yeah, zero controversy this time. Weili Zhang faceplants Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a spinning backfist. Total destruction. #UFC275 — Robert Sargent (@MMARising) June 12, 2022

Mike Bohn

Wow. Zhang Weili flattens Joanna Jedrzejczyk. No doubt in the rematch. Unreal performance by her. #UFC275 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 12, 2022

Kay Hansen

Jared Gordon

Wow that was incredible #UFC275 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) June 12, 2022

Stephen Thompson

Cris Cyborg

Aljamain Sterling

That was slick and nasty! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

UFC

Megan Anderson

WOWWW!! 😲 Weili Zhang ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻 She better be fighting for the title next! #ufc275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

Belal Muhammad

My heart hurts jj is still the best — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

MMA Junkie

Chuck Liddell

What a performance by Zhang! Always dangerous spinning back fist — Chuck Liddell 🥶 (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022

Kenny Florian

Wether she wins or loses, Weili always looks like a improved version of herself. She looked phenomenal tonight. Joanna is a true warrior, fought hard but was alway a step behind. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022

UFC

UFC

Alan Jouban

JJ has her gloves off. Hope there’s no significant meaning to it. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

Derek Brunson

JJ was losing but got caught with spinning back fist you wouldn’t expect in that exchange . The beauty of MMA , you have to stay locked in for 15 minutes . One relaxed moment could be the end of the fight . Nice flow by Zhang #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

Mike Bohn

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has retired from MMA. #UFC275 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 12, 2022

Kamaru Usman

Tim Means

Alan Jouban

Ohh nooo 😢🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

Mike Jackson

Dustin Poirier

Thank you @joannamma 🙏 a champion a legend. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022

1

1