Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s spinning backfist KO; Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement at UFC 275
- Weili ZhangChinese mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275
Zhang Weili now has two victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk after coming out victories in their rematch on Saturday at UFC 275.
Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) bounced back from a two-fight losing skid when she earned a second-round spinning backfist knockout victory over Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in a rematch of their Fight of the Year from March 2020.
After the loss, Jedrzejczyk retired from MMA competition.
With the win, Weili puts herself in prominent position to get a rematch with newly minted 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC).
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Weili’s victory over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.
MMA Junkie
THE REMATCH IS NOW!
Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are moments away from running back one of the greatest fights of all-time in Singapore.
Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/Lj426qgxj9
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC275 Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Joanna Jędrzejczyk +145
Weili Zhang -165@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) June 12, 2022
MMA Junkie
Welcome back, Joanna Jedrzejczyk!
The strawweight GOAT is in the octagon for the first time in 27 months. Will she avenge her defeat to Zhang Weili?
Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/4aKRpB0PFQ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022
UFC
A picture of focus is 🇨🇳@MMAWeili! #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/CmdPv6TASV
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 12, 2022
UFC
Goosebumps.
[ #UFC275 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IEu8bU0BAa ] pic.twitter.com/q8r76gcT6S
— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
Henry Cejudo
I’ve been waiting since March 2020 to see this one run back. Get your 🍿 ready! Let’s go Zhang Weili, I’m so proud of you!
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Jedrzejczyk-Weili, both know how to fight but even more how to behave like fighters. Warriors. #UFC275
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 12, 2022
Sherdog
They unload with punches in bunches. A long kicks drops Zhang. She’s up and they are letting their hands go. #UFC275
— Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) June 12, 2022
Luke Thomas
Just holding Joanna's leg and teeing off on her. Absolute big brother stuff. Wow.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 12, 2022
Kevin Iole
Full mount! Zhang has Joanna in a bad spot. #UFC275
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022
Luke Thomas
Zhang used a gift wrap to help move to mount. She's abusing Joanna right now.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 12, 2022
Amanda Brundage
If Joanna doesn't look like megamind after this fight I am going to be disappointed.
— Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) June 12, 2022
Belal Muhammad
👏👏👏👏
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022
Tecia Torres
Hell yeah ladies! #UFC275
— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) June 12, 2022
Derek Brunson
Weili Zhang is all over JJ . Vicious #UFC275
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
Alan Jouban
JJs style is to duck the head and deflect shots off the forehead while she counters. Don’t want to see that swelling again. #UFC275
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022
Stephen Thompson
What a round!! Gotta wonder how much energy Weili expended and Joanna is throwing HARD!!! Amazing fight! #UFC275
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022
Alexander Volkanovski
Here we go again!! What a pace…absolute savages 👏 #ufc275
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 12, 2022
Jose Youngs
Weili absolutely MELTED Joanna with a spinning back fist from hell! My god! #UFC275
— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) June 12, 2022
Robert Sargent
Yeah, zero controversy this time. Weili Zhang faceplants Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a spinning backfist. Total destruction. #UFC275
— Robert Sargent (@MMARising) June 12, 2022
Mike Bohn
Wow. Zhang Weili flattens Joanna Jedrzejczyk. No doubt in the rematch. Unreal performance by her. #UFC275
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 12, 2022
Kay Hansen
HOLY SHIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥#UFC275
— Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) June 12, 2022
Jared Gordon
Wow that was incredible #UFC275
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) June 12, 2022
Stephen Thompson
SPINNING BACK-FIST!!! 👀 😳 #UFC275
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022
Cris Cyborg
❤️ @joannamma 🙏🏽
— Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) June 12, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
That was slick and nasty! #UFC275
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
UFC
WALK OFF SPINNING BACKFIST FOR @MMAWEILI 🤯 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/dkuCZcIsYo
— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
Megan Anderson
WOWWW!! 😲 Weili Zhang ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻
She better be fighting for the title next! #ufc275
— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022
Belal Muhammad
My heart hurts jj is still the best
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFC275 results: Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout (spinning backfist) – Round 2, 2:28
Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/VxUkYUKiXI
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022
Chuck Liddell
What a performance by Zhang! Always dangerous spinning back fist
— Chuck Liddell 🥶 (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022
Kenny Florian
Wether she wins or loses, Weili always looks like a improved version of herself. She looked phenomenal tonight. Joanna is a true warrior, fought hard but was alway a step behind.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022
UFC
A new KOTY contender has emerged 👀
[ @MMAWeili | #UFC275 ] pic.twitter.com/lvEAqZ4tKZ
— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
UFC
Caught her clean 🎯 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/8Wjq9i546R
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 12, 2022
Alan Jouban
JJ has her gloves off. Hope there’s no significant meaning to it.
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022
Derek Brunson
JJ was losing but got caught with spinning back fist you wouldn’t expect in that exchange . The beauty of MMA , you have to stay locked in for 15 minutes . One relaxed moment could be the end of the fight . Nice flow by Zhang #UFC275
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
Mike Bohn
Joanna Jedrzejczyk has retired from MMA. #UFC275
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 12, 2022
Kamaru Usman
Congratulations @joannamma on your retirement #alwaysachamp #UFC275
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 12, 2022
Tim Means
Thank you @joannamma #UFC275
— tim means (@MeansTim) June 12, 2022
Alan Jouban
Ohh nooo 😢🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022
Mike Jackson
Shout out to @joannamma. Amazing fighter and violent career. #UFC275 #wmma
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 12, 2022
Dustin Poirier
Thank you @joannamma 🙏 a champion a legend.
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022
1
1