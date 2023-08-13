Twitter reacts to Vicente Luque returning from brain bleed to beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 51

Mike
·5 min read

Vicente Luque added another former UFC champion to his resume on Saturday when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC on ESPN 51 headliner.

Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC) returned from a concerning brain injury and yearlong layoff and earned a unanimous decision victory over dos Anjos (33-15 MMA, 21-13 UFC) in the welterweight main event, which took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Luque’s win over dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 51.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

UFC

Cageside Press

Hyon Ko

Caposa

Teddy Atlas

Bloody Elbow

Cageside Press

Teddy Atlas

Fight Ghost

Aaron Bronsteter

Mookie Alexander

Alan Jouban

Caposa

Sean Sheehan

Matthew Wells

Jed. I Goodman

Kenny Florian

Belal Muhammad

Hyon Ko

Matthew Wells

Teddy Atlas

Bloody Elbow

Teddy Atlas

Belal Muhammad

Caposa

Cageside Press

Belal Muhammad

UFC

MMA Junkie

UFC

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie