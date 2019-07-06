Twitter reacts to Kawhi Leonard signing with Clippers over Raptors

Arun Srinivasan
Yahoo Sports Canada

All good things must come to an end as the saying goes, and Kawhi Leonard is no longer a member of the Toronto Raptors, reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Clippers instead on a four-year deal worth $142 million.

Leonard established himself as a franchise legend in his lone season with the Raptors, leading the team to their first-ever NBA title, which makes his decision all the more devastating for Canadian fans.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The decision was announced in the middle of the morning, and Raptors fans who were still awake said their goodbyes to the Board Man upon learning of the news.

Danny Green was among the first to react to Leonard’s choice to join the Clippers, then revealed shortly thereafter that he’s joining the Lakers.

Leonard reportedly told the Raptors he was leaving just around the same time everyone else found out too. Text message breakups are just the worst.

It definitely is tough news to wake up to.

And players from across the NBA were just as shocked as you were.

Leonard’s impact is unmistakable, and most people appeared to be reverent toward his accomplishments during the magical 2018-19 season.

Goodbye, Kawhi. Thank you for the season of a lifetime.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next

Back