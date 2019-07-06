Twitter reacts to Kawhi Leonard signing with Clippers over Raptors

All good things must come to an end as the saying goes, and Kawhi Leonard is no longer a member of the Toronto Raptors, reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Clippers instead on a four-year deal worth $142 million.

Leonard established himself as a franchise legend in his lone season with the Raptors, leading the team to their first-ever NBA title, which makes his decision all the more devastating for Canadian fans.

The decision was announced in the middle of the morning, and Raptors fans who were still awake said their goodbyes to the Board Man upon learning of the news.

Danny Green was among the first to react to Leonard’s choice to join the Clippers, then revealed shortly thereafter that he’s joining the Lakers.

Congrats my brother KL! Announcing on my podcast where I’m going shortly! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) July 6, 2019

Leonard reportedly told the Raptors he was leaving just around the same time everyone else found out too. Text message breakups are just the worst.

Kawhi told his Raptors teammates by text that he was leaving just as the news was of the move was breaking, I'm told. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 6, 2019

It definitely is tough news to wake up to.

There will be so many “wait, what” tweets tomorrow — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 6, 2019

And players from across the NBA were just as shocked as you were.

Bruh, speechless! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) July 6, 2019

Now that’s what I’m talking about!!!The NBA man!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 6, 2019

My face when I heard the news...who can relate??? pic.twitter.com/2yfenrCeeG — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

This is the quietest heist I've ever seen!!!!!!!!!!! 😨😳😐😬 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 6, 2019

Don’t talk to me — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 6, 2019

This League is different man.... always something happening!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 6, 2019

I've said it before but if you woke up from a 25 year coma and found out the Raptors, Cavs and Warriors have chips and the Bucks, Clippers and Nets are all contenders they would have to revive you again — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 6, 2019

Leonard’s impact is unmistakable, and most people appeared to be reverent toward his accomplishments during the magical 2018-19 season.

Sad day in Toronto. I still don’t want to see any burnt Kawhi jerseys. — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) July 6, 2019

Toronto: you are still champions.

Don't retire Kawhi's jersey, give that to DeRozan.

Instead: build him a statue of his Game 7 shot outside the arena.

Walk by it every day on your way into the arena and remember the good times, no free agency can ever take that away from you. — Kawob Leonard (@WorldWideWob) July 6, 2019

The truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. Hey you buy the house then pay the mortgage. The #Raptors got their title. Can't be mad at that. — Paul Jones (@Paul__Jones) July 6, 2019

To all Raptors fans: this is the time to step up and really show love for your team and the city. Respectttttt due to Kawhi for the best year we’ve had thus far-but we still the Raptors and we still the north. Wagonnists, abandon ship now-real fans stand up! #champions let’s go! — Kardinal (@KardinalO) July 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard is going to be some mythological figure in Toronto. Like in 15 years people will tell there kids about this guy who came here for 1 year, helped this city win the championship with a bunch of meme-worthy memories along the way, then bounced.



Won and done. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) July 6, 2019

In retrospect, bookending with the laughs was too perfect. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 6, 2019

The Raptors are the John Travolta Looking Around in Pulp Fiction GIF in this mega-transaction and it doesn't even matter because they won the title. What a league. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 6, 2019

Goodbye, Kawhi. Thank you for the season of a lifetime.

