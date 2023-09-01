Twitter reacts to Team USA’s tight win against Montenegro: ‘When times are tough, you go to ANT’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·2 min read

Team USA struggled but eventually ended up beating Nikola Vucevic’s Montenegro 85-73 to remain undefeated in the FIBA World Cup (4-0 record).

Anthony Edwards was scoreless in the first half, but ended up USA’s leading scorer with 17 points.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to a tough win for the Americans.

