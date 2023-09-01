Twitter reacts to Team USA’s tight win against Montenegro: ‘When times are tough, you go to ANT’
Team USA struggled but eventually ended up beating Nikola Vucevic’s Montenegro 85-73 to remain undefeated in the FIBA World Cup (4-0 record).
Anthony Edwards was scoreless in the first half, but ended up USA’s leading scorer with 17 points.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to a tough win for the Americans.
Anthony Edwards today:
17 PTS
3 REB
2 STL
Led Team USA in scoring. pic.twitter.com/5HNU89eICx
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 1, 2023
The Big Three of Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, and Tyrese Haliburton close out another win for Team USA
— Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) September 1, 2023
Took care of business.
🇺🇸 #USABMNT #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/tbOrtnL9nX
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 1, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr. came alive offensively and made a big impact for Team USA down the stretch, but this team will need him to be a better rebounder. It’s going to be tough for this smaller team against the elite countries if Jackson, the starting center, isn’t rebounding.
— Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) September 1, 2023
Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro put up a huge effort against Team USA but ultimately fell short 85-73
Vooch lead the way with
18pts, 15rebs, 2 blks
Double Double King 🤴 #BullsNation #FIBAWC2023
🎥,📸+stats FIBA WC pic.twitter.com/tjI2J87r2M
— See Red UK (It's a Chicago Bulls Thing) (@SeeRedUK) September 1, 2023
Anthony Edwards leads Team USA to a win with a game high 17 points, all which he scored in the 2nd half. Edwards also had some impressive defense in today’s game.
— The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) September 1, 2023
Team USA will escape this one but it was way closer than the final score will show
— Bryson (@BrysonWright3) September 1, 2023
When times are tough, you go to Ant. 🐜
Anthony Edwards carrying USA at the end of a tight game against Montenegro.#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/HmuARNzk46
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 1, 2023
Good win but frustrating performance
— Junior Melo (@MeloRunWitIt) September 1, 2023
The Ending 5 need to play more together
— IB (@needysir) September 1, 2023
this team plays so much better when its
hali reaves edwards mikal and jjj
— SQUARKLMAO (@squarklmao) September 1, 2023
Canada is coming
— Samwise Baggins (@SamwiseBag6297) September 1, 2023
Win is a win but they did not play well today. We need to work on our shooting
— El Chingon (@chingon15328) September 1, 2023