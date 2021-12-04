Twitter reacts to Sergio Pettis’ insane comeback KO of Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272
Sergio Pettis closed Bellator’s 2021 schedule with an all-time knockout Friday when he stopped Kyoji Horiguchi to defend his bantamweight title in the Bellator 272 main event.
Pettis (22-5 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) rallied from a one-sided fight to score an unthinkable spinning backfist knockout of Horiguchi (29-4 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) to hold onto the throne in the headlining matchup, which took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pettis’ knockout of Horiguchi to defend his title at Bellator 272.
MMA Junkie
We've arrived at the #Bellator272 headliner with @SergioPettis set to put bantamweight gold up for grabs vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (@kyoji1012).
Live results: https://t.co/71HdsnT4Mx pic.twitter.com/jadFbTqXGa
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 4, 2021
MMA Junkie
He's back! In moments, former Bellator bantamweight champ @kyoji1012 looks to reclaim his title against Sergio Pettis. 🇯🇵#Bellator272 results: https://t.co/71HdsoaGb7 pic.twitter.com/A9TWfKjeDS
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 4, 2021
MMA Junkie
Can @SergioPettis retain his title against the incoming Kyoji Horiguchi? We are about to find out! 🇺🇸#Bellator272 results: https://t.co/71HdsoaGb7 pic.twitter.com/PIxspnEJp3
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 4, 2021
Bellator
Look at this transition from @Kyoji1012 👀
We are LIVE on @SHOSports 🇺🇸 and @Watch_UNEXT 🇯🇵 with #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/unQ1mF7rMh
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021
MMA Junkie
There's being invested in a fight – and then there's Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) levels of being invested in a fight. 😤#Bellator272 results: https://t.co/71HdsoaGb7 pic.twitter.com/X7fyiUhQdM
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 4, 2021
Marc Raimondi
Sergio Pettis has looked better than ever recently. But Kyoji Horiguchi has just been magnificent in this fight through three rounds. Incredible performance so far. #Bellator272
— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 4, 2021
Bellator
😱 @SergioPettis turns the tide with a spinning back fist KO out of NOWHERE!
👑The Bantamweight champ retains in spectacular fashion LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/2KEQPRrlIR
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021
Bellator
.@sergiopettis OUTTA NOWHERE! 😱 😱 😱 😱
What a way to end the 2021 Bellator MMA season LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/g8Kstu4E3v
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021
Matheus Aquino
WOOOOW
— Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) December 4, 2021
Bellator
#AndStill | @SergioPettis successfully defends his title for the 1️⃣st time tonight at #Bellator272. pic.twitter.com/PFSViCEIYf
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021
Matthew Wells
OH MY GOODNESS SERGIO PETTIS JUST SLEPT HORIGUCHI!!! #Bellator272
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 4, 2021
Belal Muhammad
Let’s goooooooooooooooooooooooooo
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021
And stillllll!!!!!! He’s Sergio Pettis not Anthony’s little brother!!!!!!
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021
Derek Brunson
Ayoooooo Sergio Pettis with the comeback KO . Sheeeeshhhh
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021
Fight Ghost
SERGIO PETTIS !!!!!!!!!!!! Horiguchi was -5000 in live wagering before getting SPARKED OUT COLD by Pettis !!!! #Bellator272
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) December 4, 2021
Caposa
What a fucking comeback. What a fucking KO. I can't even be mad about that.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 4, 2021
Simon Samano
I don’t believe what I just saw! 😮 #Bellator272
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 4, 2021
Tatiana Suarez
😳 omg! #Bellator272
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 4, 2021
Danny Brener
Insane win there from the champ. #Bellator272
— Danny Brener (@DannyBrener) December 4, 2021
Bryce Mitchell
Damn @sergiopettis !! 💥 pic.twitter.com/CT3YjPlaev
— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 4, 2021
Nolan King
A stretcher is coming out fo Kyoji Horiguchi, who is still down on the canvas after that spinning backfist from Sergio Pettis. #Bellator272
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 4, 2021
Anthony Pettis
Let’s goooo @sergiopettis 🏆🏆🏆
— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 4, 2021
Pettis 🧬💰 pic.twitter.com/nBVsWkT2ID
— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 4, 2021
Michael Chiesa
HOLY SMOKES!!!!!!! Sergio Pettis with the spinning backfist KO. That was crazy!!!
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 4, 2021
Sodiq Yusuff
Crazy sport we have…….kyoji looked so dominant…..
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 4, 2021
Dan Ige
Wow!
— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 4, 2021
Scott Coker
#Bellator272 @sergiopettis pic.twitter.com/G3Sbp4m5c7
— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) December 4, 2021
Adriano Moraes
😡
— Adriano Moraes (@adrianomkmoraes) December 4, 2021
Luke Thomas
I'll say this for Sergio Pettis: he did not lay down when things went badly. He was still trying to win. You can call that a fluke, but it's not. He changed the strategy a bit and threw that strike with intention. His willingness to mentally stay in the fight won him that.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 4, 2021
Cris Cyborg
OMG!!! Crazy!! @BellatorMMA only on @SHOsports! Congrats @sergiopettis 🔥 #Bellator272
— @CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) December 4, 2021
Thiago Alves
This game is ruthless. Congrats @sergiopettis. #Bellator272
— Thiago “Pitbull” Alves 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@ThiagoAlvesATT) December 4, 2021
Keep your head up @kyoji1012! Small bump on the road. You will comeback stronger! #ATTARMY #Bellator272
— Thiago “Pitbull” Alves 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@ThiagoAlvesATT) December 4, 2021
MMA Junkie
#Bellator272 results: @SergioPettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi via knockout (spinning backfist) – Round 4, 3:24, to defend bantamweight title
Full results: https://t.co/71HdsnT4Mx pic.twitter.com/YTtr0odYla
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 4, 2021
James Vick
Holy shit!! https://t.co/BynH5GpDcX
— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 4, 2021
Corey Anderson
Congrats @sergiopettis on defending your belt! You are the CHAMP!#Bellator272
— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 4, 2021
Rich Chou
Never say die
— Rich Chou (@rich_chou) December 4, 2021
Angela Hill
Holy shit what a fight, what a finish. Duke’s pep talk between rounds and him going out and doing that is what movies are made of, congrats Champ @sergiopettis!!!! #Bellator272
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 4, 2021
MMA Junkie
The Mohegan Sun was sent into absolute PANDEMONIUM when @SergioPettis landed a spinning back fist KO to retain his title. 😱
(🎥: @mma_kings)#Bellator272 results: https://t.co/71HdsoaGb7 pic.twitter.com/gO1hLpQt8K
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 4, 2021
Mike Bohn
Sergio Pettis promised his breakthrough finish against Kyoji Horiguchi in our pre-fight interview. Man delivered and then some. What a freaking shot! pic.twitter.com/bzBsyANAun
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 4, 2021
Jon Anik
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 4, 2021
MMA Junkie
#Bellator272 results: @SergioPettis knocks Kyoji Horiguchi out cold with perfect spinning backfist https://t.co/gDn71uVuxy
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 4, 2021
Jussier Formiga
bellator give me a chance to fight sergio again @BellatorMMA @sergiopettis .
— JussierFormigaUFC (@JussierFormiga) December 4, 2021
