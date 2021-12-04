Twitter reacts to Sergio Pettis’ insane comeback KO of Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272

Sergio Pettis closed Bellator’s 2021 schedule with an all-time knockout Friday when he stopped Kyoji Horiguchi to defend his bantamweight title in the Bellator 272 main event.

Pettis (22-5 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) rallied from a one-sided fight to score an unthinkable spinning backfist knockout of Horiguchi (29-4 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) to hold onto the throne in the headlining matchup, which took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pettis’ knockout of Horiguchi to defend his title at Bellator 272.

