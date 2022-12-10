Twitter reacts to Raufeon Stots’ Bellator 289 split decision win, judge’s 50-45 Danny Sabatello scorecard

The main event of Bellator 289 was a close fight between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello that went the full 25-minute distance.

With the interim bantamweight title and a spot in the grand prix final on the line, the fight came down to the judges’ scorecards, who were split in deciding a winner.

Judge Doug Crosby became the central point of social media reaction after his 50-45 score in favor of Sabatello was read. The other two judges, Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Stots.

Check out reactions to the fight and the scorecards below.

Main event time

Tommy Toe Hold

He said, “you nervous?” lol — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 10, 2022

Luke Thomas

Archuleta was able to get a takedown early on Stots, but not over the long run of that fight and not with much offense behind it. Let's see what Sabatello can do. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 10, 2022

CJ Tuttle

“F—k you Stots” chants here in Mohegan. What is happening?!? #Bellator289 — 𝚌𝚓𝚝𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎.𝚎𝚝𝚑 (@kidceej) December 10, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Sabatello controlling Stots longer than I thought he would if he got a TD. But this constant wrestling pace will slow one of them down. Can’t keep squeezing and then not do any damage #Bellator289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 10, 2022

Sean Sheehan

Not much by way of effective striking or grappling in round 1. But Sabatello likely took it. #Bellator289 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 10, 2022

Early grappling exchanges

💪 @RaufeonStots is showing off his wrestling prowess in tonight's main event. The final bout of the #BellatorBWGP semi-final round is LIVE NOW on @SHOSports!#Bellator289 pic.twitter.com/IvrF3N79xt — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 10, 2022

Adam Martin

Sabatello and Stots are definitely evenly matched. Sabatello's work rate is a bit higher and he is likely ahead on the scorecards but still lots of fight left. #Bellator289 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 10, 2022

Josh Thomson

Curtis Calhoun

WOW Raufeon Stots almost gets the kneebar as Round 2 concludes! #Bellator289 — Curtis Calhoun (@CalhounOnMMA) December 10, 2022

Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Bantamweight is the most stacked division in any promotion. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) December 10, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Stots just punch him!! Even off your back! This guy is doing ZERO damage to you with all that control time. Sabatitty is really cheeks. He’s good at wrestling but this is a fight bro. How have you not evolved while training at ATT?! #Bellator289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 10, 2022

Jed Meshew

If Sabatello would ever throw both hooks in to get the back for real, he’d probably have won this fight cleanly. Instead Stots kept keeping a leg free and making motion and scrambles off it. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) December 10, 2022

Ben Askren

Man Sabatello is literally throwing ZERO punches on top. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 10, 2022

Josh Gross

Stots ahead with two minutes to go. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) December 10, 2022

The official decision is read

AND STILL 🏆 @RaufeonStots scores the split decision win over Sabatello and moves on to face @TeamMixMMA in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix Finals.#Bellator289 pic.twitter.com/hp6YPZNUVq — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) December 10, 2022

Angela Hill

Belal Muhammad

Adrian Yanez

50-45 judge… fuck off. — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) December 10, 2022

Al Iaquinta

Did Doug Crosby have it 50-45 for Sabatello?! Lmao — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) December 10, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Bro, idk Crosby but that’s gotta be the most ignorant judging I’ve seen in awhile at a high level of MMA. 50-45??? https://t.co/yfcjWX6VNf — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 10, 2022

Derek Brunson

We need an investigation — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 10, 2022

Matthew Wells

Douglas Crosby with the WTF scorecard of the year giving EVERY round to Danny Sabatello. #Bellator289 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 10, 2022

The scorecards

Damon Martin

Raufeon Stots wins a split decision over Danny Sabatello. No problem with that call. Doug Crosby should never judge a fight again with that 50-45 scorecard. Stots vs Patchy Mix is a hell of a good matchup for the finals. #Bellator289 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 10, 2022

Tyson Chartier

The bantamweight grand prix final

