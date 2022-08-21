Twitter reacts to Paulo Costa’s bloody, wild, bizarre win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

Paulo Costa is back on the winning track after spoiling the return of former champion Luke Rockhold in the UFC 278 co-main event.

Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) snapped a two-fight losing skid when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in their anticipated middleweight bout, which took place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Costa’s victory over Rockhold at UFC 278.

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold are moments away from throwing down in the #UFC278 co-main event on PPV. Play-by-play: https://t.co/3zdM8AfE1j pic.twitter.com/oRnlBrriMg — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022

They collide at close range. #UFC278 Rockhold shoots and gets brutally stuffed. Eats many punches in the clinch. — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 21, 2022

Borrachinha looks great and Rockhold looks old — Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) August 21, 2022

Costa- Rockhold, one guy will press the other will look to perhaps counter, sounds like fun. Explosive #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022

These boys are gassed!! All guts from here on out @ufc. Bout to see who NEEDS it ain’t we. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 21, 2022

Luke Rockhold is spent. Not good. #UFC278 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) August 21, 2022

Good for Luke getting out of that round. This 2nd round should be interesting. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Fun R1, both guys had good moments but Costa had more. 10-9 costa, how tired Luke is is concerning — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022

We got a fight ROCKHOLD got heart COSTA got power #UFC278 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 21, 2022

Luke’s nose leaking bad — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 21, 2022

Youth and strength of Costa vs. guile and experience of Rockhold #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022

It feels like Luke had an adrenaline dump early in this fight. His body language when he stepped in the octagon showed the nerves were there after being out so long. #UFC278 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 21, 2022

Both these boys like to quit. Who wants it more?! 👀 #UFC278 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) August 21, 2022

Rockhold is feeling it !!!! #UFC278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

Like is so gassed, but he is landing some hard ass shots. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022

Altitude looks like it’s taking it’s toll man 4k ft above sea level is no joke! Anyone can still end the fight with 1 punch though #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

They need a break ! Elevation is real — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Everyone knows when you’re tired, spin #UFC278 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) August 21, 2022

Smart Luke, SMART!! I’m bout to take all 5 minutes — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 21, 2022

I would describe this fight as odd. — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 21, 2022

Perfect timing for a nut shot — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

This fight is madness #UFC278 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 21, 2022

This fight is pure chaos 😂#ufc278 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 21, 2022

Hard body kick by Costa. Wow #UFC278 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 21, 2022

Lots of heart shown by Rockhold in this fight. Costa did a good job in the 2nd round by staying patient and waiting for his openings. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 21, 2022

Altitude is taking a toll on a lot of people tonight #UFC278 — Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) August 21, 2022

This is the worst we have ever seen Rockhold and I'm not even sure he's losing this fight. #UFC278 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 21, 2022

Costa should jab to control outside and stay to body. #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022

If @LukeRockhold gets the win, I hope he gets on the mic and says "are you not entertained" #UFC278 — Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) August 21, 2022

What is happening. — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) August 21, 2022

I’ve never been a fan of the double mouth-guards it looks like Rockhold is wearing…really restricts the breathing plus the altitude is not helping #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

All heart no lungs — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) August 21, 2022

The belly flop made everybody giggle a little. No disrespect. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

I wish people knew what it was like to be this tired and in the middle of a fight 😳 #UFC278 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 21, 2022

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold ends up being the war we all expected. RIGHT? 🤯 #UFC278 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) August 21, 2022

Was Luke trying to kiss Borrachinha at the end? — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 21, 2022

Not the fight I expected at all between Costa and Rockhold. Surprised Rockhold made it to the end tbh. What a weird fight #UFC278 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) August 21, 2022

Luke Rockhold is a freaking animal for that ending 😂 rubbing his blood all over Costa!! Hahaha#ufc278 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 21, 2022

Incredible fight! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Daniel Cormier left his commentary position to embrace Luke Rockhold as he left the cage after his #UFC278 loss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kU3dJZgrAi — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022

“You don’t know where I’ve been Lou!!!” #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

There's only ONE THING @BorrachinhaMMA wants next – an ice cream eating competition with Paddy Pimblett 🍨 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/xjkkaYbppT — UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022

Imagine me on my knees begging for air in my fights… what would people say? Im a legend.. lol no they’d call me a YouTuber … YALL are sick and twisted with your favoritism and delusion — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022

Even in that loss best way for @LukeRockhold to go out. So much heart but it takes two and @BorrachinhaMMA was so good tonight. Great fight fellas , happy trails my brother Luke! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022

Caught a special moment between Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold after the fight. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/17bnsAEdTv — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 21, 2022

Example 229 of why MMA will never be completely mainstream: Luke Rockhold intentionally covers Paulo Costa's face with his blood. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjik6GntMp — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) August 21, 2022

Earlier this week, Luke Rockhold asked Daniel Cormier, “When have you fucking seen me quit!?” Still never, it turns out. — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 21, 2022

Congrats to Rockhold on a great career! Let me know if you change your mind at some point 😉 👊. #ufc278 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Bruhhhh lol Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassing This a glorified street fight Both ez money. #UFC278 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022

