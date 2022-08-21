Twitter reacts to Paulo Costa’s bloody, wild, bizarre win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Luke RockholdAmerican mixed martial artist
- Chris WeidmanAmerican mixed martial artist
Paulo Costa is back on the winning track after spoiling the return of former champion Luke Rockhold in the UFC 278 co-main event.
Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) snapped a two-fight losing skid when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in their anticipated middleweight bout, which took place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Costa’s victory over Rockhold at UFC 278.
1
1
p
p
e
e
T
T
MMA Junkie
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold are moments away from throwing down in the #UFC278 co-main event on PPV.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/3zdM8AfE1j pic.twitter.com/oRnlBrriMg
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022
UFC
The return 3 years in the making is here!
[ @LukeRockhold | #UFC278 ] pic.twitter.com/rSfWSDEi0L
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
UFC
Everyone's favorite Twitter follow makes his way to the Octagon!
[ @BorrachinhaMMA | #UFC278 ] pic.twitter.com/A6W2h1sV09
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC278 Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
L Rockhold +255
P Costa -305@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | @ESPN
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) August 21, 2022
Bloody Elbow
They collide at close range. #UFC278 Rockhold shoots and gets brutally stuffed. Eats many punches in the clinch.
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 21, 2022
Kevin Iole
Takedown by …… Costa? #UFC278
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 21, 2022
Matheus Aquino
Borrachinha looks great and Rockhold looks old
— Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) August 21, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Costa- Rockhold, one guy will press the other will look to perhaps counter, sounds like fun. Explosive #UFC278
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022
Ryan Clark
These boys are gassed!! All guts from here on out @ufc. Bout to see who NEEDS it ain’t we.
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 21, 2022
UFC
To the second round we go!
[ #UFC278 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/hD8HR6leJq ] pic.twitter.com/6AwxvpBq3b
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
Danny Segura
Luke Rockhold is spent. Not good. #UFC278
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) August 21, 2022
Chris Weidman
Good for Luke getting out of that round. This 2nd round should be interesting.
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022
Ben Askren
Fun R1, both guys had good moments but Costa had more. 10-9 costa, how tired Luke is is concerning
— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Charles Rosa
We got a fight ROCKHOLD got heart COSTA got power #UFC278
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 21, 2022
Brendan Fitzgerald
Luke’s nose leaking bad
— Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 21, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Youth and strength of Costa vs. guile and experience of Rockhold #UFC278
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022
Alan Jouban
It feels like Luke had an adrenaline dump early in this fight. His body language when he stepped in the octagon showed the nerves were there after being out so long. #UFC278
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 21, 2022
Dustin Jacoby
Both these boys like to quit. Who wants it more?! 👀 #UFC278
— Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) August 21, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
Rockhold is feeling it !!!! #UFC278
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022
Ben Askren
Like is so gassed, but he is landing some hard ass shots.
— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Stephen Thompson
Altitude looks like it’s taking it’s toll man 4k ft above sea level is no joke! Anyone can still end the fight with 1 punch though #UFC278
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
Chris Weidman
They need a break ! Elevation is real
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022
Jessica-Rose Clark
Everyone knows when you’re tired, spin #UFC278
— Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) August 21, 2022
Ryan Clark
Smart Luke, SMART!! I’m bout to take all 5 minutes
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 21, 2022
Oscar Willis
I would describe this fight as odd.
— Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 21, 2022
Chris Weidman
Perfect timing for a nut shot
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022
Mike Jackson
Yikes! #UFC278 https://t.co/CIZvrr5Nax
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 21, 2022
Arnold Allen
This fight is madness #UFC278
— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 21, 2022
Megan Anderson
This fight is pure chaos 😂#ufc278
— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 21, 2022
Kevin Iole
Hard body kick by Costa. Wow #UFC278
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 21, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
Lots of heart shown by Rockhold in this fight. Costa did a good job in the 2nd round by staying patient and waiting for his openings.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 21, 2022
Brian Butler
Altitude is taking a toll on a lot of people tonight #UFC278
— Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) August 21, 2022
UFC
Somehow we will see a third round!
[ #UFC278 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/hD8HR6leJq ] pic.twitter.com/uMYo6Vj8p1
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
Marc Raimondi
This is the worst we have ever seen Rockhold and I'm not even sure he's losing this fight. #UFC278
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 21, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Costa should jab to control outside and stay to body. #UFC278
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022
Cortney Casey
If @LukeRockhold gets the win, I hope he gets on the mic and says "are you not entertained" #UFC278
— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) August 21, 2022
Kayla Harrison
What is happening.
— Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) August 21, 2022
Stephen Thompson
I’ve never been a fan of the double mouth-guards it looks like Rockhold is wearing…really restricts the breathing plus the altitude is not helping #UFC278
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
Gerald Harris
All heart no lungs
— Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) August 21, 2022
Chris Weidman
The belly flop made everybody giggle a little. No disrespect.
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022
Cub Swanson
I wish people knew what it was like to be this tired and in the middle of a fight 😳 #UFC278
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 21, 2022
Simon Samano
Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold ends up being the war we all expected. RIGHT? 🤯 #UFC278
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) August 21, 2022
Radael dos Anjos
Was Luke trying to kiss Borrachinha at the end?
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 21, 2022
Farah Hannoun
Not the fight I expected at all between Costa and Rockhold. Surprised Rockhold made it to the end tbh. What a weird fight #UFC278
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) August 21, 2022
Megan Anderson
Luke Rockhold is a freaking animal for that ending 😂 rubbing his blood all over Costa!! Hahaha#ufc278
— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 21, 2022
Conor McGregor
Incredible fight!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFC278 results: Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) def. Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Full results: https://t.co/3zdM8AfE1j pic.twitter.com/ohM3LMgcTk
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022
MMA Junkie
Daniel Cormier left his commentary position to embrace Luke Rockhold as he left the cage after his #UFC278 loss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kU3dJZgrAi
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022
Stephen Thompson
“You don’t know where I’ve been Lou!!!” #UFC278
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
UFC
A big win for @BorrachinhaMMA – how did you score that one? #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/PRxM0hVTtD
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
UFC
There's only ONE THING @BorrachinhaMMA wants next – an ice cream eating competition with Paddy Pimblett 🍨 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/xjkkaYbppT
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
Jake Paul
Imagine me on my knees begging for air in my fights… what would people say? Im a legend.. lol no they’d call me a YouTuber … YALL are sick and twisted with your favoritism and delusion
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022
Daniel Cormier
Even in that loss best way for @LukeRockhold to go out. So much heart but it takes two and @BorrachinhaMMA was so good tonight. Great fight fellas , happy trails my brother Luke!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022
Mike Bohn
Caught a special moment between Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold after the fight. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/17bnsAEdTv
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 21, 2022
Jonathan Snowden
Example 229 of why MMA will never be completely mainstream:
Luke Rockhold intentionally covers Paulo Costa's face with his blood.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjik6GntMp
— TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) August 21, 2022
Oscar Willis
Earlier this week, Luke Rockhold asked Daniel Cormier, “When have you fucking seen me quit!?”
Still never, it turns out.
— Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 21, 2022
Chris Weidman
Congrats to Rockhold on a great career! Let me know if you change your mind at some point 😉 👊. #ufc278
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022
MMA Junkie
“Thank you, fighting.”
No, thank you, @LukeRockhold. 🤝#UFC278 results: https://t.co/3zdM8AxfpT pic.twitter.com/BKJ5cdy7f8
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022
Jake Paul
Bruhhhh lol
Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassing
This a glorified street fight
Both ez money. #UFC278
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022
1
1