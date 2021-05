Twitter reacts to Paul Felder’s MMA retirement: ‘An absolute legend’

In a decision that’s been lingering for close to two years, Paul Felder officially retired from MMA competition on Saturday.

The UFC lightweight contender decided that after 15 octagon appearances dating back to his October 2014, that the time was right to hang up his gloves and put the entirety of his focus on his career in commentary, broadcasting and more.

Felder (17-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) announced the news during the UFC Fight Night 188 broadcast on ESPN+, and he was subsequently praised by the MMA community afterward.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Felder’s retirement announcement.

UFC

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1396265906771218432

Aaron Bronsteter

https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1396265280549044228

CM Punk

https://twitter.com/CMPunk/status/1396265364338708481

Brett Okamoto

https://twitter.com/bokamotoESPN/status/1396265434425421824

Belal Muhammad

https://twitter.com/bullyb170/status/1396265435708891137

Angela Hill

https://twitter.com/AngieOverkill/status/1396265584115912704

Lando Vannata

https://twitter.com/GroovyLando/status/1396265609231364096

Matt Weibel

https://twitter.com/matt_frm/status/1396265611492265984

Dan Tom

https://twitter.com/DanTomMMA/status/1396265700805681156

Brian Kelleher

https://twitter.com/brianboom135/status/1396265879604809728

Adam Hill

https://twitter.com/AdamHillLVRJ/status/1396266130881216513

Aaron Bronsteter

https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1396266388159975436

John Makdessi

https://twitter.com/JohnMakdessi/status/1396267656009895941

Ariel Helwani

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1396266813332283399

Shane Burgos

https://twitter.com/HurricaneShaneB/status/1396266814334816265

Fernanda Prates

https://twitter.com/NandaPrates_/status/1396266942739230720

Alan Jouban

https://twitter.com/AlanJouban/status/1396267173266427907

Megan Olivi

https://twitter.com/MeganOlivi/status/1396267190697938944

Yves Edwards

https://twitter.com/thugjitsumaster/status/1396267196704301056

Mike Bohn

https://twitter.com/MikeBohnMMA/status/1396267850772353024

Laura Sanko

https://twitter.com/laura_sanko/status/1396268176833454081

Michael Chiesa

https://twitter.com/MikeMav22/status/1396270727788064772

