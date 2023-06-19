Twitter reacts: MMA community celebrates Father’s Day on social media
It’s another Father’s Day, and despite being some of the toughest and most tenacious characters in all of sports, MMA fighters aren’t against well wishes.
Check below to see a collection of tweets and Instagram posts from MMA fighters and personalities across the globe celebrating Father’s Day 2023 on social media.
Bellator
www.instagram.com/p/CtoxcSesUC8/
Neil Magny
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctoxw9DuajE/
Gilbert Burns
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtowhkPO9If/
Dustin Poirier
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto3asdrsZz/
Court McGee
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto53I7Ly1Q/
Frank Shamrock
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto5Ga5J349/
Vicente Luque
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto39gKrm7c/
Henry Cejudo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto38Xru6BK/
Terrance McKinney
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto3FPrx66s/
Mike Malott
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto1Slmx4Zb/
Drew Dober
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto0xToxpCc/
Raphael Assuncao
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtoycbaxT4h/
Chris Wade
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtoxcCugoZj/
Will Brooks
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtowilygZQz/
Andrei Arlovski
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtotOqDNGXL/
Thiago Santos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtogBE2Oi1M/
Roy Nelson
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto7e-wp7JE/
Corey Anderson
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto7RyBOsof/
Sean O'Malley
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto7RLERqLG/
Dan Hardy
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto8YZDrdlW/
Yair Rodriguez
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpS0Afp0-b/
Chris Weidman
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpTYjHyN-Z/
Ryan Quinn
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpQ-HYJicN/
Manel Kape
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpUk_ySmwq/
Frank Mir
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpGV48vqCO/
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpHGCbR-10/
Mark Coleman
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpJMScJ47Y/
Jim Miller
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpJ81lpDGa/