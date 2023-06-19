Twitter reacts: MMA community celebrates Father’s Day on social media

It’s another Father’s Day, and despite being some of the toughest and most tenacious characters in all of sports, MMA fighters aren’t against well wishes.

Check below to see a collection of tweets and Instagram posts from MMA fighters and personalities across the globe celebrating Father’s Day 2023 on social media.

Bellator

www.instagram.com/p/CtoxcSesUC8/

Neil Magny

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctoxw9DuajE/

Gilbert Burns

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtowhkPO9If/

Dustin Poirier

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto3asdrsZz/

Court McGee

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto53I7Ly1Q/

Frank Shamrock

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto5Ga5J349/

Vicente Luque

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto39gKrm7c/

Henry Cejudo

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto38Xru6BK/

Terrance McKinney

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto3FPrx66s/

Mike Malott

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto1Slmx4Zb/

Drew Dober

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto0xToxpCc/

Raphael Assuncao

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtoycbaxT4h/

Chris Wade

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtoxcCugoZj/

Will Brooks

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtowilygZQz/

Andrei Arlovski

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtotOqDNGXL/

Thiago Santos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtogBE2Oi1M/

Roy Nelson

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto7e-wp7JE/

Corey Anderson

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto7RyBOsof/

Sean O'Malley

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto7RLERqLG/

Dan Hardy

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto8YZDrdlW/

Yair Rodriguez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpS0Afp0-b/

Chris Weidman

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpTYjHyN-Z/

Ryan Quinn

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpQ-HYJicN/

Manel Kape

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpUk_ySmwq/

Frank Mir

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpGV48vqCO/

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpHGCbR-10/

Mark Coleman

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpJMScJ47Y/

Jim Miller

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtpJ81lpDGa/

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie