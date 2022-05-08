Twitter reacts to Michael Chandler’s KO of the Year contender on Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Michael Chandler got the signature victory of his octagon tenure thus far when he defeated Tony Ferguson in the UFC 274 featured bout.

Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), a former Bellator champion, handed Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) a fourth consecutive loss when he scored a second-round knockout victory by front kick in the matchup of notable lightweights from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Chandler’s victory over Ferguson at UFC 274.

MMA Junkie

Violence incoming: Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson meet in a key lightweight clash next on the #UFC274 main card. Play-by-play: https://t.co/lTwXxZpBIZ pic.twitter.com/3eTTI2ZNXg — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 8, 2022

Nick Kalikas

MMA Junkie

“El Cucuy” Tony Ferguson is in the octagon for the #UFC274 featured fight. 😎 pic.twitter.com/ALfDDCjZNZ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 8, 2022

UFC

Mike Bohn

Chuck Liddell is literally on the edge of the octagon for Chandler vs. Ferguson. Never seen this before. #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/XQ5pn0LVIU — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 8, 2022

The Rock

Damn I’m watching from home and you can FEEL the mana and electricity for Chandler vs Ferguson right now thru the screen. Energy just came up in that arena. LFG boys!!! #UFC274 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 8, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Kevin Iole

Ferguson drops Chandler, but Mike bounces up — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 8, 2022

UFC

Brian Martin

Chandler was getting the worse of it on the feet … QUICK shoot on Ferguson, who has a very active guard #UFC274 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) May 8, 2022

Caposa

those Tony elbows are slicing Chandler up — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 8, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Islam Makhachev

EL CUCUY IS BACK 😀 #UFC274 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 8, 2022

MMA Junkie

Michael Chandler KOs Tony Ferguson in shocking fashion. 😳 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/PHe5GuTPke — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 8, 2022

MMA Junkie

Brad Tavares

Steve Austin

Mike Perry

Damn Channy boy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

Chris Daukaus

Tatiana Suarez

Farah Hannoun

Michael Chiesa

Jed I Goodman

Raphael Assuncao

Cool to see crowd #vibrating

Wow 😮 what a front kick #UFC274 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) May 8, 2022

Will Brooks

Fuck a Chandler lmao. That dude is butt. Wtf I should be back in the UFC. https://t.co/lwegHqPF8A — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) May 8, 2022

TJ Dillashaw

Barstool Sportsbook

MICHAEL CHANDLER WHAT A KO pic.twitter.com/iFjvGC1CRb — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) May 8, 2022

Michael Carroll

Michael Chandler earns the 9th knockout by front kick in UFC history. #UFC274 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) May 8, 2022

MMA Junkie

MMA Junkie photographer @rebilasphoto got the picture of the year of Michael Chandler's KO of Tony Ferguson. My god. #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/2x6XWXSSxk — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 8, 2022

