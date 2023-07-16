Twitter reacts to Mayra Bueno Silva’s slick submission of Holly Holm at UFC on ESPN 49

Mayra Bueno Silva potentially set herself up for a title shot on Saturday when she defeated Holly Holm in the UFC on ESPN 49 main event.

With Amanda Nunes recently retired, Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) won a crucial women’s bantamweight contender bout against former champ Holm (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) by second-round submission at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Now it remains to be seen in Bueno Silva gets a spot in the vacant title bout, and against whom.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Bueno Silva’s victory over Holm at UFC on ESPN 49.

The ladies go at it! 👊 Your #UFCVegas77 main event is upon us! pic.twitter.com/Gx9m4h571b — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 16, 2023

Ah, the vaunted Holm wall-n-stall has started. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) July 16, 2023

Bueno Silva does not fuck around out there — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 16, 2023

"Holly Holm has obviously been the full 25-minute distance several times" you can say that again, Fitzy — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) July 16, 2023

10-9 Holly after the first Bueno Silva landed clean in open space. Interesting dynamic. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 16, 2023

Holm landed a lot of strikes but it felt like Bueno Silva's had more impact. 10-9 Bueno Silva #ufcvegas77 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 16, 2023

R2 – Silva with the front kick. Holm body kick. BIG right hand for Silva forcing Holm to clinch with her on the fence! OHHHH GUILLOTINE!!! MAYRA BUENO SILVA!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas77 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) July 16, 2023

WOW. Mayra Bueno Silva tapped Holm in the 2nd! #UFCVegas77 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) July 16, 2023

Ninja choke — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 16, 2023

Was that the ninja choke? — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) July 16, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva ties Raquel Pennington for the longest active UFC win streak in the bantamweight division with her 4th straight win. #UFCVegas77 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) July 16, 2023

#UFCVegas77 results: Mayra Bueno Silva def. Holly Holm via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:38 Full coverage: https://t.co/W9CwwHOket pic.twitter.com/ndSQdyxH61 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 16, 2023

We call that the ninja choke! Sneaky and effective! #UFCVegas77 great work Mayra Silva against Holly Holm!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) July 16, 2023

I'd rather see Bueno Silva get the title shot than anyone tbh. She's a finisher. Armbar, kneebar, ninja choke in he last 3 wins. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 16, 2023

