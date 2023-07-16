Twitter reacts to Mayra Bueno Silva’s slick submission of Holly Holm at UFC on ESPN 49

Mike
·3 min read

Mayra Bueno Silva potentially set herself up for a title shot on Saturday when she defeated Holly Holm in the UFC on ESPN 49 main event.

With Amanda Nunes recently retired, Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) won a crucial women’s bantamweight contender bout against former champ Holm (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) by second-round submission at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Now it remains to be seen in Bueno Silva gets a spot in the vacant title bout, and against whom.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Bueno Silva’s victory over Holm at UFC on ESPN 49.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

UFC

Anton Tabuena

Caposa

King Typo

Aaron Bronsteter

Sean Sheehan

Cageside Press

Matthew Wells

Aljamain Sterling

Marlon Vera

Mike Jackson

Roxanne Modafferi

UFC

Michael Carroll

MMA Junkie

Marion Reneau

UFC

Caposa

UFC

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Read more

More From