Twitter reacts to Mayra Bueno Silva’s slick submission of Holly Holm at UFC on ESPN 49
Mayra Bueno Silva potentially set herself up for a title shot on Saturday when she defeated Holly Holm in the UFC on ESPN 49 main event.
With Amanda Nunes recently retired, Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) won a crucial women’s bantamweight contender bout against former champ Holm (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) by second-round submission at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Now it remains to be seen in Bueno Silva gets a spot in the vacant title bout, and against whom.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Bueno Silva’s victory over Holm at UFC on ESPN 49.
MMA Junkie
Capping off #UFCVegas77 🙌@HollyHolm vs @MayraSheetara GOES DOWN NOW!!!!!
[ LIVE on @ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/BgbU2K8LGG
— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
UFC
Ready to make the most of her opportunity!@MayraSheetara | #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/QkDnomaiWY
— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
UFC
Experience is on her side!@HollyHolm | #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/K2vNUvWfPm
— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
UFC
The ladies go at it! 👊
Your #UFCVegas77 main event is upon us! pic.twitter.com/Gx9m4h571b
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 16, 2023
Anton Tabuena
Ah, the vaunted Holm wall-n-stall has started.
— Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) July 16, 2023
Caposa
Bueno Silva does not fuck around out there
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 16, 2023
King Typo
"Holly Holm has obviously been the full 25-minute distance several times"
you can say that again, Fitzy
— King Typo (@BoxingBusch) July 16, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
10-9 Holly after the first
Bueno Silva landed clean in open space. Interesting dynamic.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 16, 2023
Sean Sheehan
Holm landed a lot of strikes but it felt like Bueno Silva's had more impact. 10-9 Bueno Silva #ufcvegas77
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 16, 2023
Cageside Press
R2 – Silva with the front kick. Holm body kick. BIG right hand for Silva forcing Holm to clinch with her on the fence!
OHHHH GUILLOTINE!!!
MAYRA BUENO SILVA!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas77
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) July 16, 2023
Matthew Wells
WOW. Mayra Bueno Silva tapped Holm in the 2nd! #UFCVegas77
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) July 16, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Bueno Silva! Wow! #UFCVegas77
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2023
Marlon Vera
Ninja choke
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 16, 2023
Mike Jackson
Boob choke! #UFCVegas77
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 16, 2023
Roxanne Modafferi
Was that the ninja choke?
— Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) July 16, 2023
UFC
Sheetara has done it! 🔥
🇧🇷@MayraSheetara locks in the biggest win of her career! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/7EAMCnNc4J
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 16, 2023
Michael Carroll
Mayra Bueno Silva ties Raquel Pennington for the longest active UFC win streak in the bantamweight division with her 4th straight win. #UFCVegas77
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) July 16, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas77 results: Mayra Bueno Silva def. Holly Holm via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:38
Full coverage: https://t.co/W9CwwHOket pic.twitter.com/ndSQdyxH61
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 16, 2023
Marion Reneau
We call that the ninja choke! Sneaky and effective! #UFCVegas77 great work Mayra Silva against Holly Holm!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) July 16, 2023
UFC
Second round submission for @MayraSheetara! 👏 #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/C0aOcPFiCy
— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
Caposa
I'd rather see Bueno Silva get the title shot than anyone tbh. She's a finisher. Armbar, kneebar, ninja choke in he last 3 wins.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 16, 2023
UFC
🙌 @MayraSheetara making a case for her title shot! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/6ECEABm3Xp
— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023