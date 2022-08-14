Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera’s head kick KO of Dominick Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41

Marlon Vera earned his biggest victory to date on Saturday when he defeated Dominick Cruzin the UFC on ESPN 41 main event.

Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) continued to add to his case for a bantamweight title shot with a fourth-round knockout win over former UFC/WEC champ Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in their headlining bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

“Chito” has now won 10 of his past 12 fights, and added a second UFC champ’s name to his resume alongside Frankie Edgar.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Vera’s victory over Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41.

It's time! Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz is going down NOW in the #UFCSanDiego main event. Follow play-by-play: https://t.co/r1BYBU1K54 pic.twitter.com/VcOs4bMf6S — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 14, 2022

Cruz comes out aggressive, throwing a high kick and blitzing with punches! Clearly hoping to catch Vera cold. #UFCSanDiego — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) August 14, 2022

Cruz leg kick. Vera front kick and Cruz gets him down and lands a couple kicks to the hammies before Vera gets up! OHHH LEFT HAND DROPS CRUZ!!!!! CRUZ SCRAMBLES TO HIS FEET!!!! WOW!!! VERA JUST WAITING TO LAND THE KILL SHOT!! CRUZ COMING FOR HIM! #UFCSanDiego — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) August 14, 2022

OHHHH ARM BAR FOR VERA!!! NOPE!!!! Cruz gets up! Cruz landing to the hammies with the kicks. Vera waiting. Herb Dean stands Vera up as the round ends. #UFCSanDiego — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) August 14, 2022

Dominick Cruz is such an enigma, & Vera’s power is crazy.. @ufc San Diego main event is gonna be good — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 14, 2022

Cruz 10 – Vera 9. #UFCSanDiego — Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) August 14, 2022

Chito way down in strikes but scores the knockdown. It's him vs. Font all over again. #UFCSanDiego — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) August 14, 2022

Cruz looking solid! Vera needs to capitalize on those heavy shots or Cruz will dance around him all night. #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022

Cruz- Vera, Cruz’ style difficult to deal with, blitzes you like Pacquiao, best bet is to time him as Vera did. #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 14, 2022

Cruz — great pressure, body shots, movement

Vera — patient, not biting, nice kicks up the middle Cruz 20-19 after two rounds#UFCSanDiego — Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) August 14, 2022

Cruz looking good, up 2 imo #UFCSAnDiego — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) August 14, 2022

Cruz up 2 RDs. Vera needs more activity. I think he’s waiting on the TD attempts. #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022

Vera needs to use jab to chest just to stabilize Cruz on outside. #UFCSanDiego #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 14, 2022

It’s so weird seeing Cruz this aggressive. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 14, 2022

Notice how every time Chito goes southpaw, Dom goes right head kick #UFCSanDiego — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) August 14, 2022

Right on time, DC. 😂💯 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) August 14, 2022

I wonder if dc is commentating knowing that Dominick is gonna go back and check his work lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022

Just realized Cruz isn’t wearing Monster and Chito is? Did monster cut Cruz? — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) August 14, 2022

Vera turning up the heat now. Last two rounds are going to be VERY interesting. #UFCSanDiego — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) August 14, 2022

Watching cageside, I’ve got 29-28 Cruz after three rounds. Fun main event for sure. #UFCSanDiego — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) August 14, 2022

Marlon Vera halts Dominick Cruz with a head kick and becomes the first bantamweight in history with 10 UFC finishes. #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/COFouQCKxS — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 14, 2022

OOHOHOHOHOOHHOHMYYYYYYYGODDDDDD — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 14, 2022

Wooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022

OUCH 🥶 — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) August 14, 2022

Vera’s most violent year continues. #UFCSAnDiego — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) August 14, 2022

Power is the great equalizer!! Chito Vera just waited and exploded… Snot to blood! Game time. @ufc 💥 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 14, 2022

Lights out!!!! Great win for Chito Vera. #UFCSanDiego — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 14, 2022

First Frankie Edgar, now Dominick Cruz. If I'm a legend in his last title run, I want absolutely NOTHING to do with Chito Vera. Good lord that was brutal. #UFCSanDiego — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 14, 2022

That is the first time that Dominick Cruz has lost a non-title bout. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 14, 2022

As I said Vera can time Cruz going out or coming in, caught him going. Impressed with steadiness/ patience of Vera! #UFCSanDiego #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 14, 2022

Luke Rockhold is PUMPED for his friend Chito Vera #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/dFcviKtV8F — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 14, 2022

Marlon Vera emerges from a gang of Ecuadorian fans to stop and take a victorious selfie with Khabib Lady. 🇪🇨🤳 #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/LEH63KdoTg — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) August 14, 2022

Chito Vera isn’t even 30 yet ! 🔥He should have several good years ahead for himself ! #UFCSanDiego — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 14, 2022

Yea, I can’t believe how ppl are ignoring this fact. That chin was long gone. He looked good but we all know you need to be able to take what you can dish out. Chito landed shots that most bantamweights could take, OUTSIDE of that headkick. That was nasty! https://t.co/q70zCfDy3l — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022

That was brutal #UFC — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 14, 2022

