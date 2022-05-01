Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera’s bloody win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 35

Marlon Vera achieved his first octagon main event win on Saturday when he defeated Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 35.

Vera (19-7-1 MMA, 13-6 UFC) continued to elevated in the bantamweight division courtesy of a bloody unanimous decision victory over Font (19-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) in the headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Vera’s victory over Font at UFC on ESPN 35.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

It's time! The #UFCVegas53 main event is moments away with Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera in a crucial bantamweight contender bout. Play-by-play: https://t.co/zkQ8Xbf93X pic.twitter.com/InXcs1qoXI — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 1, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

Story continues

UFC

Kamaru Usman

Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo

I’m excited for this main event @chitoveraUFC vs @RobSFont. Two uber talented bantamweights. Could go either way! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Nolan King

Is it always this loud in the UFC Apex? These final two fights have had quite the audible crowds. #UFCVegas53 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 1, 2022

Charles Rosa

John Hyon Ko

Font is doing an incredible job picking his shots and landing with impact. The uppercut has been slick. #UFCVegas53 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) May 1, 2022

Mike Jackson

UFC

Henry Cejudo

Fast start for Font. Mixing in uppercuts with his terrific jabs. Need more movement out of Chito. #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Brian Kelleher

Font looks on point — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 1, 2022

Eric Nicksick

Great first round for Font, and making Vera pay for the linear guard with the sharp uppercuts. #UFCVegas53 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 1, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Them cartel boys can box — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022

Danny Segura

Chito needs to turn this into an MMA fight. I do believe he's the more well-rounded fighter. But if he fights Font's fight, which is primarily boxing, then he'll fall behind on the scorecards. Chito needs to find the switch and change the type of fight we're seeing. #UFCVegas53 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 1, 2022

Dan Tom

Font’s output dropping every time Vera goes southpaw it seems… he could use more of that look since it’ll be the first time Font’s meaningfully seen it in the octagon — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 1, 2022

Brian Kelleher

If font doesn’t fade this is impressive pace man — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 1, 2022

UFC

Farah Hannoun

Woww Chito just made this fight a whole lot more interesting! #UFCVegas53 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) May 1, 2022

Henry Cejudo

What a finish to the round! Ridiculous pace so far. We got ourselves a fight! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

What a fight!!! ITs only round 2 !! #UFCVegas53 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Nolan King

Man, Font was on his way to winning Round 2 but Vera said NOPE. He drops Font badly late in the round. Nearly finished things off, so 19-19. #UFCVegas53 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 1, 2022

UFC

Billy Quarantillo

What a scrapppppp #UFCVegas53 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 1, 2022

Miesha Tate

Chris Leben

This fight is stuck in 5th gear!! #UFCVegas53 @ufc Font / Vera — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) May 1, 2022

Eric Nicksick

Belal Muhammad

Jon’s team font.. bisping is team chito and Cruz is wondering if cormier is studying right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022

UFC

Aljamain Sterling

Twice now Font lost the RD at the very end. Vera 2-1 going to the 4th. #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022

Matheus Aquino

Font's strategy of beating up Vera for 4:50 and then get almost finished in the last 10 seconds of each round is the worst I've ever seen. — Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) May 1, 2022

Henry Cejudo

Font with more output, but Chito is WAY more unpredictable on the feet. Vera finding his spots and making them count! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

I always say hit to hurt !!! All those landed strikes and look what happened!! #UFCVegas53 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Casey O'Neill

This fight is great so far ! #UFCVegas53 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 1, 2022

Sean Sheehan

Man, Chito looks like he hasn't been punched. Insane durability. #UFCVegas53 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 1, 2022

UFC

This is your reminder that you kneed to be watching this fight 🍿 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/LitihM1s8U — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

Luke Thomas

Font almost certainly started hot because he had to. Font's a professional in every way, so to miss weight signals a likely injury, also indicating his cardio may not be there. But now we're late in the fight and that bill is coming due. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 1, 2022

Scott Fontana

R4 10-9 Vera. Again, immediate impact is outweighs cumulative. 39-37 for him now. #UFCVegas53 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) May 1, 2022

Dan Tom

Vera looks to have a knockout stuck in his head now, but I just want him to finish (almost more for the sake of Font’s face more than my bets tbh). Hope Font is ok… #UFCVegas53 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 1, 2022

Henry Cejudo

Chito is always looking for the finish, not just the win. Difference in the fight so far. #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Gilbert Burns

Wow 🤩 @chitoveraUFC is putting a show ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 1, 2022

Sergio Pettis

Had Font coming in but holy shit Vera is on one right now 🔥😳 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) May 1, 2022

Erick Nicksick

This is an amazing fight by both men! 👏🏼👏🏼 #UFCVegas53 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 1, 2022

UFC

Brett Okamoto

Chito Vera turns Rob Font into something out of a horror movie. He was in a different kind of zone tonight. And Font went after him, pressured him, smothered him, hit him with a lot of offense early. And Chito ran away with that thing. Man, what a performance. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 1, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

This division is Funking GOOD!! #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022

UFC

Somehow we go the distance – who takes the W in this instant classic? #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/bgO7i9pK6z — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

MMA Junkie

Henry Cejudo

What an insane pace for 25 minutes! Opportunistic offense from Chito, historic output from Font. What a war! Way to represent the bantamweights! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Angela Hill

Goddamn that was a great fucking fight! Huge congrats to @chitoveraUFC, insane skill and toughness from them both. pic.twitter.com/MweunYp9Qw — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 1, 2022

Danny Segura

Historic night for Chito Vera. He becomes the first Ecuadorian to headline a UFC event. And he got it done by dismantling a top-5 opponent. 🇪🇨👏 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/87SQeO59lM — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 1, 2022

John Morgan

After a brilliant performance in his first UFC main event, Marlon @chitoveraUFC had a message to send: “I’ll be a world champion one day.” #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/vF2ZyQLTdw — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) May 1, 2022

1

1