Twitter Reacts as Equipment Issue Derails Manu Bhaker's Qualification Round

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal were knocked out of the women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification event after they failed to finish in the top 8.

Deswal, the world number one in the event, shot 574 while Bhaker, the world number two, scored 575 out of 600.

The last shooter to qualify for the final scored 577.

One of India's brightest medal hopes, Bhaker, had a technical glitch in the qualification round that disrupted her momentum and eventually led to her exit from the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification event.

According to reports, there was a technical malfunction in her electronic trigger during the second series. Despite the hindrance, Bhaker was in the fray for a spot in the final till the last shot of the event.

Shooting legend Heena Sidhu was among those who took to Twitter to express their feelings about the matter.

Manu and Deswal rank 12, 13 with 575 and 574. I think they put up a brave brave fight especially Manu, after having some problem with her equipment. I think this experience will make them stronger for the mixed team event which I'm really looking forward to now — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

Also, people mocking Manu for this need to self acknowledge themselves. Where were you when she won the youth Olympics? Where were you when she won the wc? We are with you Manu! Good luck for the mixed events! We know how sensational you are!#ManuBhaker #shooting #TokyoOlympics — Third man (@ekcinephileghar) July 25, 2021

In shooting leaving your lane during the match is a big disadvantage, you loose your stance and match flow.

It must have been difficult for Manu to re set her sight. Still made a good comeback. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtTokyo2020 https://t.co/6xe1hJQPEl — Shreya (@thesportswomen) July 25, 2021

She was so close that if that last shot was an inner 10 she wud have been in the finals even after going through a complete weapon breakdown in between the match. Stop judging athletes on numbers coz maybe that's the only thing u can understand. Start understanding Performance!! — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

Dear o Dear | Heartbreak in Shooting .

Manu Bhaker & Yashaswini Deswal miss out on qualifying for Final of 10m Air Pistol event.

Manu finished at 12th spot (575).

Yashaswini finished at 13th spot (574).

Last shooter to qualify (577 pts) #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/btOxJoJeMB — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021

Hope this doesn’t affect her too much mentally before the mixed team event. https://t.co/IExFYv3fRu — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) July 25, 2021

Immense attitude and sportsmanship from Manu Bhakar. You might not won a medal but i belive you won the hearts and respect from all over the world.#ManuBhaker #TokyoOlympics — Prasenjeet Mitra (@prasenjeet0112) July 25, 2021

Not sure about others but it pains me to see shooting finals without the Indian stars who were favourites to win it. Let's hope they make a strong comeback in the mixed-team events.#Cheer4India #IndianShooting #ManuBhaker #SaurabhChaudhary #ElavenilValarivan — Divakar KS (@divakar_ks) July 25, 2021

We are still proud of you ma'am. We are with you,u tried your best & very close to the final but do not worry waiting for a powerful comeback#Cheer4India #ManuBhaker #Tokyo2020@realmanubhaker ✊ pic.twitter.com/1PQD6o7u7S — Arvind Sonrish | XiZi (@_xi_zi_) July 25, 2021

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will be in action in the mixed team event as they will team-up with Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma respectively.

