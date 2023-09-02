Twitter reacts to Manon Fiorot’s win over Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night 226

The UFC Fight Night 226 co-main event Saturday in Paris featured an important three-round bout in the women’s flyweight division.

When the dust settled, Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) was declared victorious over former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC), who made her divisional debut.

As is always the case, the MMA community had plenty to say about the fight. Read what they had to say on Twitter below.

MMA Junkie

The co-main event of #UFCParis is HERE. Who you got, Manon Fiorot or Rose Namajunas? Full coverage: https://t.co/zA8knG3JuK pic.twitter.com/a1ttgxWznq — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 2, 2023

Casey O'Neill

Excited to see this one #UFCParis — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 2, 2023

Erin Blanchfield

👀 — Erin Blanchfield (@blanchfield_mma) September 2, 2023

Luke Thomas

Ralek Gracie sighting in Rose's corner. Wow. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) September 2, 2023

Billy Quarantillo

Takin rose in this one, fight me 😏 🇺🇸 #UFCParis — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 2, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Trevor Wittman notably absent in the Namajunas corner — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 2, 2023

Caposa

Fiorot R1, but this is high paced and competitive. Rose still very much in it. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 2, 2023

Mike Jackson

MacMally

so they’re not even gonna address she can’t use her right hand anymore in her corner orrrr #UFCParis — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) September 2, 2023

Jake Hadley

Alan Jouban

I like the mindset in Roses corner. BUT, if the finger is possibly dislocated, I would have rather seen the issue addressed real quick then back to forget about the pain mentality. #UFCParis — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 2, 2023

Dan Tom

Surprised we haven’t seen more open side head kicks for Rose considering the successful moments past Fiorot opponents have had… — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 2, 2023

Matthew Wells

Nasty clash of heads there and Fiorot is pouring blood on the right side of her face now. #UFCParis — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) September 2, 2023

Adam Martin

With the new rule change, isn't a cutman allowed to come in and try to stop the cut due to the clash of heads? #UFCParis — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 2, 2023

Caposa

In terms of bad cuts, no better spot than that — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 2, 2023

Lerone Murphy

High level scrap between these ladies — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 2, 2023

Kevin Iole

Fiorot takes Round 2, 10-9. Her physicality is giving Rose problems, too. It's 20-18 Fiorot going to the last. #UFCParis — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 2, 2023

Barrele La Pierna

Tommy Toe Hold

“You don’t need a finger right now.” — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) September 2, 2023

Simon Head

Win or lose, that was a remarkable performance from Rose Namajunas. Stepping up a weight class to face an in-form contender, and having to do it basically with one working hand, she's given Manon Fiorot a hell of a fight. #UFCParis — Simon Head (@simonheadsport) September 2, 2023

Brett Okamoto

Fiorot beats Namajunas via UD. Fiorot or Blanchfield for next shot? Either works, but I'd lean Blanchfield. And seems clear Rose is better suited for 115. No post-fight interview by Rose, she smiled and clapped while scores were read. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 2, 2023

Jamahal Hill

Bro what? Rose pieced her up that whole fight!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 2, 2023

Result

Danny Segura

Size and power was a big factor in Fiorot's win. The strikes seemed pretty even, but Fiorot's shots just stung more and seemed more impactful. Namajunas might want to consider a return to 115 pounds. #UFCParis — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) September 2, 2023

Manon Fiorot

Calling for a title shot next!@ManonFiorot_MMA looking for the winner of Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 after that #UFCParis performance pic.twitter.com/GYgdOOfdQn — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2023

Natalia Silva

I find it incredible to see how @ManonFiorot_MMA has grown in the organization, in just over 2 years it is among the best in the world. A curiosity is that she was hired to replace when I broke my arm in 2021! Congratulations! #UfcParis — Natalia Silva (@nataliasilvaufc) September 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie