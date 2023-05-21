Twitter reacts to Mackenzie Dern’s dominating win against Angela Hill in UFC Fight Night 224 main event

Mackenzie Dern turned in a dominant performance in the main event of UFC Fight Night 224.

Who y’all got ? Dern or Hill?? #UFCVegas — BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) May 21, 2023

Maybe she doesn't need wrestling if she can sit people down like that — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 21, 2023

THE START TO THIS FIGHT FROM DERN AND HILL 😳 #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/vcznl6nzd8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2023

An absolute shalacking in round one from Dern. Credit to Hill for surviving that. #UFC — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 21, 2023

Hill survives and the question is whether Dern did enough damage to score a 10-8 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 21, 2023

That was a MacKenzie Dern first round if there's ever been one. Hill saved by the bell. #UFCVegas73 — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) May 21, 2023

Can’t ever count @AngieOverkill out. There’s a real dog in that lady. #ufcvegas — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) May 21, 2023

Dern fighting like she’s pissed off! This is a different kind of intensity from her. Impressive how Hill survived that armbar attack. Round 2! #UFCVegas73 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 21, 2023

Hill needs to stick and move #UFCVegas73 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) May 21, 2023

She certainly isn't spending nearly as much in mechanically disadvantageous positions as normal. Much better GNP as a result. Overall better urgency, too. https://t.co/TxiLZu8oxd — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♂️ (@lthomasnews) May 21, 2023

Dern’s striking has improved almost as much as her fake accent. #UFC — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) May 21, 2023

Mackenzie striker gotten way better #UFCVegas73 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 21, 2023

A damn scrap at the end of Round 2. #UFCVegas73 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) May 21, 2023

Just get the bonus checks ready now. Hill and Dern are going at it #UFCVegas73 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) May 21, 2023

It's been a good day for women's combat sports #UFCVegas73 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) May 21, 2023

1-1 Dern vs Hill. These girls are bringing the 🔥🔥🔥 @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 21, 2023

this is a scrap!!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) May 21, 2023

Why did she go for the takedown???? She is killing her on the feet. That was so dumb. Wasted a potential KO. #UFCVegas73 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) May 21, 2023

These women are bad @ufc go dern go hill both tough as it gets #ufc — Trev5starjones.eth (@TrevinAJones) May 21, 2023

That's legitimately the meanest Mackenzie Dern has looked in her entire UFC career. Wow. Hellacious work from her tonight. #UFCVegas73 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 21, 2023

Mackenzie Dern is fighting like a world champion tonight. Wow. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) May 21, 2023

This Dern-Hill fight is giving me anxiety. I don't think I've ever seen Mackenzie Dern fight with this much ferocity and Angie is tough as nails. #UFCVegas73 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 21, 2023

This fight is crazy! Wow! #UFCVegas73 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 21, 2023

I bet no one thought this fight was gonna go like this!! I thought for sure first exchange on the ground Dern would wrap Hill up. But Hill is showing she is a TRUE warrior and a gamer in there. Surviving some tough situations over and over. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#UFCVegas73 #ufcfightnight — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 21, 2023

Divorced Dern is one beast of an MMA fighter. #UFCVegas73 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) May 21, 2023

Angela Hill has no quit in her!#UFC — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) May 21, 2023

Derns cardio is wicked!!! You can see the power behind her punches!!! @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 21, 2023

Dern is absolutely fighting with more urgency and is showing better GNP than normal. That's making a real difference and is exciting to see, but this performance is not a radical departure from the issues previously limiting her upside. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♂️ (@lthomasnews) May 21, 2023

Dern putting the entire division on notice tonight! She looks very impressive. And Hill showing a lot of heart in there. No quit in her #UFCVegas73 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 21, 2023

Angela Hill is officially No. 2 all-time for total significant strikes landed. Max Holloway is still a MILE ahead, but it's a hell of an achievement nonetheless https://t.co/GoRl0b9QHJ — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) May 21, 2023

Mackenzie Dern looks like an elite strawweight in this fight. Angela Hill is a warrior and isn’t giving an inch. But Dern has taken her game to a new level. Impressive. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 21, 2023

What is with this superstition narrative? Dern was 4-2 at the APEX heading into this fight and the smaller cage suits her style… if only there was someone to provide this information. #UFCVegas73 https://t.co/D7KF9yAz5t — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 21, 2023

Who saw this fight going to a decision? Dawgs both of them — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) May 21, 2023

Dern looked ferocious. Hill is so tough #UFC — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 21, 2023

