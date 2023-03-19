Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards’ successful title defense at UFC 286 vs. Kamaru Usman

The main event of UFC 286 at The O2 in London delivered.

Leon Edwards entered the octagon as the UFC welterweight champion for the first time in his career, and walked out with his first title defense after beating Kamaru Usman for the second straight time.

Edwards is now up 2-1 in the series with Usman, much to the delight of the hometown crowd in attendance.

Check out the top Twitter reactions to Edwards’s title victory over Usman at UFC 286 below.

Kamaru Usman makes the walk

Here comes the champ, Leon Edwards

Terrance McKinney

Kelvin Gastelum

I feel like @USMAN84kg main goal tonight: is to make the O2 arena go silent 🤫 #UFC286 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 18, 2023

Simon Samano

Jamaican from England vs. Nigerian from America: The Trilogy LFG! #UFC286 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 18, 2023

Aleksandar Rakic

Exited for the MAIN EVENT of the evening #UFC286 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 18, 2023

ESPN MMA

Belal Muhammad

That co main event momentum got Trevor hype — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023

UFC

Nolan King

This London crowd just turned up like 10 notches for this main event and it was already pretty raucous. Goosebumps. #UFC286 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 18, 2023

Matthew Wells

Vicious kicks from Edwards in this opening round. #UFC286 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) March 18, 2023

Jamahal Hill

Leon is playing this perfectly!!! Make him find the range be the longer fighter!!!#UFC286 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

Randy Brown

Ryan McKinnell

Leon Edwards looks locked IN. This is a good start for the Brit. Fully expect to Usman to adjust in round 2. #UFC286 — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) March 18, 2023

Eliot Marshall

10-9 Edwards. Champ is up one. Very calculated #UFC286 — Eliot Marshall (@FireMarshall205) March 18, 2023

Damon Martin

10-9 Leon Edwards after R1. Strong start from the champion.#UFC286 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 18, 2023

Dan Tom

Leon takes round one AGAIN (gotta say that last part loud for all the ppl saying that Usman dominated outside of a single kick last time) #UFC286 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) March 18, 2023

Rafael dos Anjos

Both guys held my glove the whole fight. #UFC286 @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 18, 2023

Mario Bautista

Caught him in 4k 😂 #UFC286 — Mario Bautista (@Bautista_mma) March 18, 2023

Danny Segura

Usman looks like he's got ZERO pop in those shots. Looks vastly different. Let's see if this is strategy or something is up. #UFC286 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) March 18, 2023

Tom Taylor

"He does that again, Herb's going to take a point." Yes, because MMA refs have a clear one-warning policy when it comes to fouls. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) March 18, 2023

Alan Jouban

Edwards is setting up the head shot from that left liver kick again #UFC286 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 18, 2023

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

After one Round, I can confidently say that "almost sea level" Leon is invincible — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) March 18, 2023

Mike Jackson

Tommy Toe Hold

Oh, so you’re a wrestler now? — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 18, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

20-18 Edwards after R2 Very close round. Usman landed more strikes overall, but I feel Leon landed the more visibly impactful ones. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 18, 2023

Sean Sheehan

19-19. Very close round. Thought Usman just hurt him more. #UFC286 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 18, 2023

Danny Segura

Yves Edwards

Is it 19-19 or 20-18 Edwards after 1? 🤔 #UFC286 — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 18, 2023

Gilbert Burns

Farah Hannoun

Colby Covington has been standing up throughout the entire Edwards vs. Usman fight #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/WYrPvttxUN — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) March 18, 2023

Brett Okamoto

Right call to take a point. Blatant fence grab and in a close championship fight that could mean the world. Had to take one. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 18, 2023

Nolan King

Herb Dean takes a point away from Leon Edwards for a fence grab. That's huge, but I can't disagree. #UFC286 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 18, 2023

Brian Kelleher

Usman should get the position back too. I don’t understand that — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 18, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Dirty fighter — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023

Al Iaquinta

SLAP but with nut shots — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 18, 2023

Brandon Royval

Give the round to Leon… so it could be even going into the championship rounds #UFC286 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 18, 2023

Alan Jouban

Leon fouling and kind of disputing it is a lack of focus. You can see the momentum shifting away. #UFC286 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 18, 2023

Malki Kawa

The announcers are talking so much about the head kick that if it doesn’t happen I’m gonna be so upset . #UFC286 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 18, 2023

Chisanga Malata

I give that fourth to Leon. A close, close fight #UFC286 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 18, 2023

Khaos Williams

Close fight but @USMAN84kg getting that belt back tonight😮‍💨💪💯 #UFC286 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) March 18, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

Idk how to score this at all. #UFC286 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 18, 2023

UFC

Jalin Turner

Let’s see who wants it more 😤💪🏾 #UFC286 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) March 18, 2023

Sam Alvey

I’ve got Usman up by a lot? You guys — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) March 18, 2023

Danny Roberts

This main event! 😮 London Com’on!! 🔥 ufc doing the uk proud tonight!! #UFC286 — Danny Roberts #HC (@DanHotChocolate) March 19, 2023

Johnny Munoz

Rocky takes it #UFC286 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2023

Ricky Simon

I think Usman takes it — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) March 19, 2023

Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via majority decision

#UFC286 results: Leon Edwards (@Leon_EdwardsMMA) def. Kamaru Usman via majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)– to defend welterweight title Full story: https://t.co/UnWRm4bANu pic.twitter.com/DrFuzoTjLh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 19, 2023

Chris Weidman

Wow ! With the point ! These are one of these fights I gotta watch back again tomorrow. I thought Usman won. #UFC286 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 19, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius

And Still! What a fight! — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) March 19, 2023

Islam Makhachev

I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi 👊🏼 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie