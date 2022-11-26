Twitter reacts to Larissa Pacheco’s title-winning upset of Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships
The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco at 2022 PFL Championships as she upset Kayla Harrison to claim gold on Friday.
Pacheco (19-4) outworked former two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision to claim $1 million and the women’s lightweight belt in the pay-per-view headliner at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pacheco’s win over Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships.
The #PFLWorldChampionship main event is next. Can Larissa Pacheco shock the world and upset Kayla Harrison? We'll find out…
Full results: https://t.co/cGnc9El6gZ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 26, 2022
ITS MAIN EVENT TIME! One more World Champion must be crowned… LETS GO!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6aoIk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Larissa Pacheco makes the walk!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6aoIk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Here comes @KaylaH!!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6aoIk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
#PFLWorldChampionship Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Larissa Pacheco +585
Kayla Harrison -800@PFLMMA 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) November 26, 2022
Kayla is just nasty once she gets a hold of you. Fight off the first attempt? She'll trip you, throw you, dump you on your ass, or just bully you down #PFLWorldChampionship
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) November 26, 2022
Effortless grappling by Kayla Harrison!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Super smooth takedown transitions for Kayla. https://t.co/GiX5Bowoq9
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
R1 10-9 Harrison. Good start, and just ran out of time once she finally got to a more advantageous spot. #PFLWorldChampionship
— Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) November 26, 2022
Harrison/Pacheco over 1.5 ✅ #PFLWorldChampionship
— Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) November 26, 2022
Pacheco is affording herself pretty darn well here. #PFLWorldChampionship
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 26, 2022
Larissa Pacheco goes for a submission!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
We got ourselves a fight!!! #PFLWorldChampionship #PFLFinals
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
Pacheco ain't afraid. We've got a fight here. #PFLChampionship
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 26, 2022
Larissa Pacheco finding her range and letting her hands go!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Larissa Pacheco is taking it to Kayla Harrison. 19-19 after two. #PFLWorldChampionship
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 26, 2022
Man this fight is so competitive! Larissa has really improved! But @KaylaH can end this by being smart! And moving her head! Let’s go Kayla @PFLMMA
— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 26, 2022
I’m so hyped for this fight right now ! #PFLWorldChampionship
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 26, 2022
Kayla Harrison looks like someone who has almost exclusively fought her whole career in a weight class that doesn't really exist.#PFLWorldChampionship
— TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) November 26, 2022
This is some high level mma right here ! Kayla vs Pacheco #pfl
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Larissa Pacheco battles back with her own crafty grappling!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
What a great round. Harrison faces a huge trouble against Pacheco and shows a good defense. Now, she is in full mount. #PFLWorldChampionship
— Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) November 26, 2022
If she doesn’t get this her legs will be toast. Omg omg #PFLWorldChampionship
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 26, 2022
Kayla back in the driver's seat now. Gets to mount. 90 secs or so to go #PFLWorldChampionship
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) November 26, 2022
Wow. I thought that was it for Kayla. #PFLWorldChampionship
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 26, 2022
Great 3rd rd for Kayla!!!!
— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 26, 2022
That’s a weird Round to score. Kayla on type the entire round but Larissa had a near submission and landed harder shots for sure.
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
What a fight!!!! Crazy transitions. #PFLWorldChampionship
— Taylor Guardado (@taylorgordito) November 26, 2022
I can't see the judges not giving the round to Harrison based on finishing in mount landing strikes, so 29-28 Kayla
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 26, 2022
This fight is fantastic! Adversity for Kayla and Larissa having some great moments, but you can see why Kayla is the champ she is! @PFLMMA
— Caroline Pearce (@CarolinePearce) November 26, 2022
Never forget Larissa Pacheco fought Jéssica Andrade in her UFC debut. They are now three weight classes apart pic.twitter.com/ih1c23Xw9F
— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) November 26, 2022
What are you guys scoring this fight right now?
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Pacheco back up, Kayla shoots, Pacheco sprawls. Now Pacheco has the back! #PFLWorldChampionship
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) November 26, 2022
Back and Forth battle here in the 4th Round!!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Kayla Harrison is in a dog fight ! Maybe 2-2 . Good test here
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 26, 2022
38-38 heading into the final round.
Winner takes all.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 26, 2022
This fight is absolutely wild #PFLWorldChampionship
— Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) November 26, 2022
Damn this fight is freaking awesome! Most likely score is 38-38 right now. I could see 3-1 for Pacheco also. These ladies are freaking battling.
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Man, it COULD BE 2-2 heading into the 5th. Kayla x Pacheco 3 has been a scrap! #PFLWorldChampionship
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) November 26, 2022
2-2 let’s go Kayla
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 26, 2022
This looks like the 4th round goes to Larissa Pacheco. We go to the 5th and final round!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Wow. Both of them are super impressive. I don’t remember pancheco being this good though ! Big improvements ?
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Kayla would beat Henry Cejudos 🍑!!! #PFLWorldChampionship #PFL2022
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
Pacheco is punishing Harrison on all of these takedown attempts. All fight long
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 26, 2022
Every fighter in there with Kayla is competing in their personal World Cup or Superbowl. Everyone Kayla fights is just the next opponent.
— Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) November 26, 2022
THESE SHOTS ARE HEAVY! 🔨🔨🔨
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Pacheco 48-47. Rounds 2,4,5. Think she did it
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 26, 2022
R1 10-9 Harrison
R2 10-9 Pacheco
R3 10-9 Pacheco (close)
R4 10-9 Pacheco
R5 10-9 Pacheco#PFLWorldChampionship
— Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) November 26, 2022
Fantastic fight. Could go either way. Kudos to both Harrison and Pacheo. They both fought their butts off. #PFLWorldChampionship
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 26, 2022
Pacheco 48-47 what a huge upset!!! Her hammerfists off her back were so hard. I’d be shocked to see a decision go Harrison’s way. @PFLMMA
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Damn she did it ! She won ! Larissa 3-2 #PFLWorldChampionship
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 26, 2022
WHAT A FIGHT 😤 #PFLWORLDCHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/c6mufieBm1
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 26, 2022
This is going to be a split . And it’s in NY. I know who’s winning
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 26, 2022
WE GO TO THE JUDGES!!
[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV]
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Hoping Kayla got the nod! #PFLWorldChampionship #PFL2022
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
Cris Cyborg is laughing somewhere
— Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) November 26, 2022
#PFLWorldChampionship results: Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
Full results: https://t.co/cGnc9El6gZ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 26, 2022
What do you suppose the reasoning for pretending this is a hard decision is? There is nothing even slightly hard about who won this fight.
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 26, 2022
Mann so close…
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Wow! Well earned! Great fight! #PFLWorldChampionship
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
What a crazy fight that was a war she earned that check congrats Pacheco
— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 26, 2022
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE 2022 PFL WOMEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION @pachecolarissa_!!!!#PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/QxOXZyYQSK
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022
Whoaaa pacheco big upset. Incredible fight
— Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) November 26, 2022
Very impressive fight for Pacheco https://t.co/V0etjXZqPi
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Next season is gonna be fire
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 26, 2022
Larissa clearly worked hard ! wrestling defense was very very impressive, didn’t give Kayla any time to rest. Now she’s the Queen. What a fight 🤯 #PFLWorldChampionships
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 26, 2022
This was meme funnier when I thought Kayla was gonna win 😅 Well deserved win for the new queen! #PFLWorldChampionship #AndNew pic.twitter.com/fn5DsPsJhO
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 26, 2022
Wow 🤩 what a fight! Congrats to both ladies especially the new champion Larissa Pacheco! 5 rounds on this pace wow respect ✊🏾 #PFLWorldChampionship
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 26, 2022
Larissa Pacheco… YOU ARE WORLD CHAMPION!#PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/AIJORSkGle
— PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022