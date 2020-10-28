Twitter Reacts to Kim K's Private Island B'day Pics With Memes

On 27 October, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share photos from her birthday bash with her close friends and family on a private island. Kim tweeted about how COVID made her realise what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel freely with your friends and family.

"Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

She then explained that she had surprised her "inner circle" with a surprise trip to a private island.

Kim Kardashian tweeted, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

However, the tweet didn't go down too well with social media users who criticised the celebrity for being tone deaf.

On the other hand, desi Twitter had a good time meme-ing it.

Take a look:

