Twitter reacts to Ketlen Vieira’s win over bloody Miesha Tate at UFC Fight Night 198

Ketlen Vieira spoiled Miesha Tate’s comeback tour Saturday with a win in the UFC Fight Night 198 main event.

Vieira (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) handed former UFC champ Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) her first loss since coming out of retirement when she produced a unanimous decision victory in the women’s bantamweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Vieira’s triumph over Tate at UFC Fight Night 198.

Bruce Buffer just made my baby jump. 😑 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 21, 2021

3 handshakes for the main event tonight! Happy to see I’m not the only one who likes handshakes! Haha #UFCVegas43 — MackenzieDern (@MackenzieDern) November 21, 2021

Noticeable speed difference in favor of Vieira — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 21, 2021

Big shots from the former BW champ 💢 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/eZV52vWL0Q — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

That's a really, really close round. I think Vieira's early work might just have been enough, but Tate came back well. #UFCVegas43 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 21, 2021

Vieira corner with a good question: “Why did you try to shoot for a takedown? This was not a good idea” #UFCVegas43 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) November 21, 2021

That's essentially a coin flip round. Very close. I lean Vieira 10-9 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 21, 2021

Love listening to @dc_mma octagon side. I get to talk to him so much now that I forget how dang smart he is. Always giving you the next step of the process when it comes to mixed martial arts. Makes me smarter every fight night. @ufc Main event. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 21, 2021

New mythical fighter : stand and bang Miesha . These girls are trading #UFCVegas43 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

Tate feenin to get knocked out here. She's lucky Vieira isn't much of a kicker — smoogy (@smoogymma) November 21, 2021

Big round two for Vieira. 20-18 for me, could be 19-19 after the close first. #UFCVegas43 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 21, 2021

Miesha needs more feints — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

Tate looks very slow. Like, impossibly slow. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) November 21, 2021

Seems like a matter of time before Miesha gets cracked with something — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2021

Meisha Tate been fighting how long and her stance and striking is Awful — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) November 21, 2021

Commentary very biased for Tate. Vieira in control the feet and keeping it there. #UFCVegas43 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) November 21, 2021

Very close third. Don't think Ketlen landed as many impactful shots at in 1 & 2. 29-28 Ketlen #UFCVegas43 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 21, 2021

Shiii I might have this 3-0 Tate going into the 4th . Vieira is landing the harder shots YES. There is no grappling and Miesha is far more active and controlling the octagon ! Regardless Tate 2-1 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

Vieira's takedown defense was at 92% prior to this fight. Tate putting that to the test right now. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 21, 2021

3 rounds for Vieira, 1 for Tate but it could be 4-0 Vieira… Or 2-2 lol. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) November 21, 2021

Nothing has been decisive in this fight so far but I have Tate up 3-1. #UFCVegas43 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 21, 2021

2-2 going into the fifth ! #UFCVegas43 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

Nothing but respect heading into the final round 🙌 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/DVKqyrb0Mg — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

Tate’s tough tough glad she’s back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

I'm likely on an island here, but I have it 50-45 Vieira. Close fight, but I have to score it round by round and in the close rounds, I leaned slightly towards Vieira due to landing the more immediately damaging strikes. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 21, 2021

Great fight. Highly competitive the fight but I feel Vieira won that fight, no question! #UFCVegas43 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) November 21, 2021

We go the distance in a RAZOR CLOSE fight. How did you have it scored? 📝 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/aS1Ka399vN — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

Vieira 3-2 . This might be split . Miesha made this fight interesting . Vieira has a prototype build ! #UFCVegas43 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

MOST BANTAMWEIGHT WINS – 2016 to Present

7 – Amanda Nunes

6 – Ketlen Vieira

6 – Irene Aldana

6 – Raquel Pennington#UFCVegas43 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) November 21, 2021

My friend is cooler than your friend @MieshaTate — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 21, 2021

So does everybody get a main event now? 🛌 💤 #everybodygetamainevent — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 21, 2021

Miesha is a warrior! It was a close fight but just amazed by what Miesha has done to improve and stay hungry. Better striking but lacked some footwork. Huge win for Viera who showed a lot patience and improvements as well. Both will be better from this 5 rounder. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 21, 2021

