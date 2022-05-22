Twitter reacts to Ketlen Vieira’s narrow split decision vs. Holly Holm at UFC Fight Night 206

Ketlen Vieira got her hand raised, but some fighters and media members don’t think she should’ve.

The Brazilian bantamweight contender picked up a split decision win over former UFC champion Holly Holm in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 206 in Las Vegas. The judges’ scorecards read 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of Vieira.

It was a closely contested bout, but many online had Holm up on the scorecards after 25 minutes. Even Vieira’s coach, Andre Pederneira, told her she was down three rounds to one entering the fifth.

Below is how the MMA community reacted to the decision:

Daniel Cormier

Wrong again. Ketlen won the fight. Jeez I am a terrible judge. We have a judging conference coming up and I looking forward to going to school and learning how to watch MMA. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 22, 2022

Nina Ansaroff

Yikes. Holly got robbed. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 22, 2022

Niko Price

Yikes man — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 22, 2022

Charles Oliveira

Diana Belbita

WHAAAAAT?! I thought Holly Holm won that fight 48-47 #UFCVegas55 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) May 22, 2022

Jeff Molina

Bruhhhh… implement open scoring for the love of god 🫠 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 22, 2022

Journey Newson

Kay Hansen

Unpopular opinion apparently: I thought Viera won haha — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) May 22, 2022

