Twitter reacts to Kamaru Usman’s title defense agains Colby Covington in UFC 268 rematch

Kamaru Usman further solidified himself as the best welterweight in the world on Saturday when he defeated Colby Covington for a second time in the UFC 268 headliner.

Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) registered his fifth consecutive title defense in the rematch with Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC), earning a unanimous decision win the pay-per-view main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Usman’s victory over Covington at UFC 268.

It's time! Kamaru Usman (@USMAN84KG) and Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) are moments away from their welterweight title rematch in the #UFC268 main event. Results and play-by-play: https://t.co/HzLkrciFVg pic.twitter.com/f5i4vKXPrX — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

The crowd giving Colby Covington just what he wants as he makes he way to the cage for the #UFC268 main event. CC: @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/xXTh3vBwZE — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

Kamaru Usman is a MOOD as he makes his way to the octagon to defend his title. 🔥 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/6clWndY9jZ — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

The time for talk is OVER, THE FIGHT STARTS NOW 👊 [ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/Dx8ycHyO3Q — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

That Usman jab is a serious weapon! Wondering what Colbys gameplan will be this time around. Can he keep a high wrestling pace with a bigger, stronger wrestler, and deal with his improved striking?! Lehgoo!#UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Colby goes for a single leg and Usman winds up with his neck. They're back to their feet — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 7, 2021

Kamaru keeping Colby on his heels #UFC268 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021

Right hand to left hook from Usman. Covington lands a counter left. Jab from Usman. Covington rushes in and gets taken down buy a double. Usman with a shot on the way up. #UFC268 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 7, 2021

This is such an awkward opening round. They're kinda just crashing into each other at times. — Mookie Oleksandr (@mookiealexander) November 7, 2021

Make no mistake, Covington is all warrior, I’m speaking of something similar to Kabib, an upbringing with mentality of a destiny and code. #UFC268 #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021

I think Usman won the 1st. Close though. #UFC268 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

10-9 for the champ! #UFC268 the crowd chanting “fuck you colby” is hilarious 😂😂😂 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 7, 2021

Covidton don't seem to want this as much as last time?#UFC268 — Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) November 7, 2021

Usman staying outside, patiently waiting to let his hands go — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 7, 2021

Colby stiff and showing lack of confidence in his shot and strikes. Anything can happen in a fight but not looking good for Colby — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) November 7, 2021

Colby looks unbelievably sloppy. Not like he's a great striker but this is not good. This is a weird fight. — Mookie Oleksandr (@mookiealexander) November 7, 2021

Much calmer pace than Usman vs Convington 1 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 7, 2021

Usman drops Covington twice in the second round. 20-18 Usman after two. Colby in big trouble at the end of the round. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 7, 2021

Colby Covington sure respects Kamaru Usman this second time around. #UFC268 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 7, 2021

SAVED BY THE BELL! Kamaru Usman drops Colby Covington twice to end Round 2. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/yg4hiXDKsb — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

Uh oh….Usman found that jaw. #UFC268 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 7, 2021

Beautiful counter hook, Usman doesn’t waste a thing. Always in position #UFC268 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021

Colby got worse since leaving att and Usman got better since being with Trevor. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) November 7, 2021

Usman doesn’t respect Colby’s power whatsoever lol#UFC268 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 7, 2021

I don't even care for a finish, just beat the dog shit out of this thug. #UFC268 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 7, 2021

Colby losing his swagger. — Bobby Razak (@bobbyrazak) November 7, 2021

@ColbyCovMMA strategy switching for orthodox stance isn’t good. Domination for the champ @USMAN84kg so far #UFC268 — Roan Jucao (@jucao) November 7, 2021

Colby is a natural relentless wrestler but he has turned into a tactical striker against someone who's a clearly better striker. I don't understand it. Fine, you may not win a wrestling battle but you almost certainly won't win a striking match. #UFC268 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 7, 2021

Pretty sure that’s the first time Usman has ever been taken down in his UFC career. #ufc268 — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) November 7, 2021

Another round for the champ 30-27 #UFC268 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 7, 2021

Usman is present and focused durning and between rds. Colby is looking off. . Doesn’t seem there as present. Best part about fighting is we see. Shit talking and fighting are different. Everyone can talk — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) November 7, 2021

Covington is now making things about interesting. He's having success when he pressures. Backing up gives Usman all the power. Expect more forward pressure from Covington. #UFC268 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 7, 2021

Colby wins round 3. More accurate with his shots and pressed forward with some decent combos and finished strong. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021

The truck said that’s not a TD?? Bro…WHAT?? 3 points of control but Usmans got right back up. It’s still a TD tho. How are these guys scoring stats 😂 #UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Right by Colby connects — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 7, 2021

Great heart by Covington to comeback a bit, early Usman didn’t put water in basement, he barbecued ribs. #UFC268 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021

Could be 2-2!! Close fight! #UFC268 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 7, 2021

I hate Colby but this dude has heart — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 7, 2021

Wow it was small but Colby is picking it up and landing. Usman plays smart and picks his shots he wins. Colby needs a brawl — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) November 7, 2021

These two met in the middle for Round 5️⃣ #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/4BYQcabdev — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

The cage is so slippery #UFC268 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 7, 2021

Say what you want about Covington, but he’s as tough as nails. To turn the fight around like that after getting dropped twice in Round 2 speaks volumes about his mental fortitude. He found a way to make the fight ugly which worked, but ultimately Usman did enough to win. #UFC268 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) November 7, 2021

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington hug it out after 5 rounds of battle. You love to see it! #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/PFwzuQXOcf — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

#UFC268 results: Kamaru Usman (@USMAN84KG) def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – to defend welterweight title Results and play-by-play: https://t.co/HzLkrciFVg pic.twitter.com/l0v5Kc4F4V — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

Kamaru Usman is 15-0 in the UFC. He's one shy of tying Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in company history. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/zE0cCVUVbM — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 7, 2021

