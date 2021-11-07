Twitter reacts to Justin Gaethje’s epic victory over Michael Chandler in UFC 268 war

In this article:

Justin Gaethje proved he’s still among the top dogs at lightweight on Saturday when he defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Gaethje (23-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) rebounded from his title-fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov when he earned a unanimous decision win over Chandler (22-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in their anticipated matchup, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Gaethje’s victory over Chandler at UFC 268.

MMA Junkie

🔥 HERE WE GO 🔥 @Justin_Gaethje and @MikeChandlerMMA are moments away from producing fireworks in the #UFC268 main card opener. Results and play-by-play: https://t.co/HzLkrciFVg pic.twitter.com/ayoU1cnZAN — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

Nick Kalikas

Highlight here to make some waves TONIGHT 🌊 [ @Justin_Gaethje | #UFC268 | The Main Card is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/gmIWJP0EVJ — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Mike Swick

Kenny Florian

This fight does NOT. Go. The distance. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021

Stephen Thompson

.268% chance this makes it out the first round…see what I did there 😎 lol but seriously though it’s about to get crazy! #ChandlerVsGaethje #UFC268 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

Mark La Monica

Gaethje-Chandler is everything we expected it to be through the first 90 seconds. #ufc268 — Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) November 7, 2021

On the edge of our seats for this one 👀😬 [ #UFC268 | The Main Card is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/CwpgwnCGig — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Kevin Iole

Two huge rights by Chandlers!! — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 7, 2021

Mike Jackson

Adrian Yanez

Holy shit!! I love this!! #UFC268 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) November 7, 2021

Sodiq Yusuff

Chandler wrestled first — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 7, 2021

Max Griffin

What a fight!!!!! — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 7, 2021

Ben Askren

Well this fight is EXACTLY as advertised! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Ryan Clark

This effing first round of the main card!! Everything we thought it would be. Thank you fellas @ufc LFG!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 7, 2021

Charles Rosa

Fireworks 💥 Throwing bombs 💥 one of the best rounds ever!! WARRIORS #UFC268 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 7, 2021

Matthew Wells

Yeah, this is meeting expectations. What a round. #UFC268 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 7, 2021

Belal Muhammad

Best round I ever seen — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 7, 2021

Dustin Poirier

Yesssss — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 7, 2021

Malki Kawa

Chandler and gaethje are everything you want in fights #UFC268 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 7, 2021

Tanner Boser

ROUND OF THE YEAR #UFC268 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) November 7, 2021

Alexander Volkanovski

The boys are definitely delivering…damn!! #UFC268 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 7, 2021

Mike Bohn

.@KaylaH’s face sums up all of us after Round 1. (also interesting she’s here 👀) pic.twitter.com/RBLc6XBEid — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 7, 2021

Charlie Brenneman

I’d say learning to finish @Justin_Gaethje is more important than learning to fight JG. Putting him out is the hardest part. — Charlie Brenneman (@charliespaniard) November 7, 2021

Nina Ansaroff

I’m almost positive Gaethje would accept a fight to the death. #UFC268 — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) November 7, 2021

Chuck Mindenhall

Was self preservation not permitted in MSG tonight? — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) November 7, 2021

Cub Swanson

This fight…..my head hurts watching this! 🥺 #UFC268 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) November 7, 2021

Luke Thomas

Uppercut floors Chandler. Chandler is trying to hang on. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 7, 2021

Kay Hansen

Matheus Aquino

Chandler remains great at dishing punishment, but he just can't take it anymore. — Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) November 7, 2021

Stephen Thompson

Gaethje needs to let him up!!! #UFC 268 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

HE ROCKED HIM 🤯@Justin_Gaethje is pouring on the pressure! [ #UFC268 | The Main Card is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/QzfTRYYGCr — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Josh Gross

This fight is so brutal and amazing that it got the broadcast to mention Chandler-Alvarez in Bellator. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) November 7, 2021

Aaron Bronsteter

19-19 after two. Could give Gaethje a 10-8 potentially. A debt of gratitude to Mike Beltran for extending this instant classic. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 7, 2021

Derek Brunson

Brendan Fitzgerald

How is your favorite fighter not Justin Gaethje? #UFC268 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) November 7, 2021

Tatiana Suarez

Beltran gifted us another round by not stopping that fight. Chandlers leg is messed up but Chandler went fo the body hard. #UFC268 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021

Ben Askren

Dang really going downhill for Chandler now 🙁 — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Amanda Nunes

What a fight 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #UFC268 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 7, 2021

Chris Leben

Ken Hathaway

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler has proven every bit to be worth the price of the pay-per-view all by itself. Holy cow. These guys are incredible. Leaving it all in the octagon — Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) November 7, 2021

Mike Jackson

Trevor Wittman is that dude. #UFC268 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 7, 2021

Aljamain Sterling

This fight is wild! #UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Cageside Press

Justin with the kick. Mike trying to land anything and goes to the body. Again! Again! Justin left hand! Leg kick Justin. BIG LEFT HAND JUSTIN!!! CHANDLER SAYS BRING IT!!!! LITERALLY! Leg kick Justin! Chandler shoots and DUMPS JUSTIN WOW!!! HOW!!! JUSTIN ON THE BACK! #UFC268 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) November 7, 2021

Dan Ige

Everybody stressed AF right now 😂 #UFC268 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 7, 2021

David Michaud

Gotta be fight of the year right? — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) November 7, 2021

Frank Mir

Danny Segura

Jimi Manuwa

What a war!!!!!! That was fight of the decade !! #UFC268 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 7, 2021

Jon Jones

Rematch please — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

Erik Koch

We all won watching that fight! God damn! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) November 7, 2021

Amanda Nunes

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 fight of the night #UFC268 awesome 👏🏼 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 7, 2021

Brad Tavares

Wow wow wow WOW! Chandler and Gaethje delivered!!! Holy hell! Possibly best fight I’ve seen! #UFC268 I Got the highlight winning this fight! But respect to both men! WARRIORS! — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 7, 2021

Michael Chiesa

I think I was having heart palpitations during that fight. #UFC268 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 7, 2021

MMA Junkie

Aljamain Sterring

Mental toughness!

Physical toughness!

Technical skill!

Bravado and showmanship!

This fight had everything! #UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Jon Jones

I’m gonna need to see Michael and Justin fight for five rounds — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

MMA Junkie

ESPN MMA

WHAT A FIGHT BY THESE TWO WARRIORS 👏 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/omlSsVRVCl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

Nolan King

After his #UFC268 victory, Justin Gaethje calls for the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira next. "The winner in December, I will be f*cking stepping in there and I will be pushing you everywhere and anywhere." — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 7, 2021

Francis Ngannou

What a crazy fight !!! 😳 #ufc268 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 7, 2021

