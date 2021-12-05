Twitter reacts to Jose Aldo’s brilliant win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 31

Jose Aldo continued to gain momentum in the bantamweight title picture Saturday when he beat Rob Font in the UFC on ESPN 31 headliner.

Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) extended his winning streak to three consecutive fights courtesy of a unanimous decision victory over Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) in their main event matchup, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and aired on ESPN.

With the performance, Aldo put himself near the top of the queue for another shot at the 135-pound belt.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Aldo’s victory over Font at UFC on ESPN 31.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

UFC

Derek Brunson

UFC

Belal Muhammad

Caposa

UFC

Matheus Aquino

Sodiq Yusuff

Belal Muhammad

Mike Jackson

Aaron Bronsteter

Nick Kalikas

Dennis Bermudez

Bruno Massami

Alan Jouban

Dan Tom

Simon Samano

Chris Leben

Brett Okamoto

NIck Kalikas

Brent Brookhouse

Dan Tom

Belal Muhammad

MS

Rob Tatum

Caposa

Nick Kalikas

Teddy Atlas

UFC

Teddy Atlas

Nolan King

Tatiana Suarez

Heidi Fang

Brett Okamoto

Nick Kalikas

Chris Leben

Giga Chikadze

Teddy Atlas

Belal Muhammad

John Hyon Ko

Caposa

Mike Jackson

UFC

Alan Jouban

Chris Leben

Daniel Cormier

Farah Hannoun

Nolan King

Cub Swanson

MMA Junkie

Tatiana Suarez

UFC

Aljamain Sterling

