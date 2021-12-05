Twitter reacts to Jose Aldo’s brilliant win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 31
Jose Aldo continued to gain momentum in the bantamweight title picture Saturday when he beat Rob Font in the UFC on ESPN 31 headliner.
Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) extended his winning streak to three consecutive fights courtesy of a unanimous decision victory over Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) in their main event matchup, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and aired on ESPN.
With the performance, Aldo put himself near the top of the queue for another shot at the 135-pound belt.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Aldo’s victory over Font at UFC on ESPN 31.
MMA Junkie
It's time! @RobSFont and @JoseAldoJunior are moments away from throwing down in the #UFCVegas44 bantamweight main event.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/dijmFVp8Sb pic.twitter.com/8tv4iZxT7m
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 5, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
José Aldo +108
Rob Font -128@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | #UFCVegas44 | #ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 5, 2021
UFC
The King of Rio enters the Octagon in Vegas 🇧🇷 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/dHZS6qtW2x
— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
UFC
Make way for the Boston boy 😤 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/XNVXVCJtr5
— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
UFC
Main event time! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/Zo02BQMlE5
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) December 5, 2021
Derek Brunson
Im never betting against Jose Aldo . I don’t care if he’s fighting Francis Ngannou, I’m betting that +8000 that’s my boy ! 💯 #UFCVegas44
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 5, 2021
UFC
Font is able to secure an early takedown on Aldo! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/gyiJ4BVEZH
— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
Belal Muhammad
Man fonts looking amazing
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
Caposa
Font came for war, god damn
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021
UFC
Now Aldo wobbles Font 😳 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/1a82j8tU5f
— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
Matheus Aquino
Was Font saved by the bell?
— Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) December 5, 2021
Sodiq Yusuff
Is that enough to give the round back?
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021
Belal Muhammad
Wow this sport is crazy everything can change in a second
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
Mike Jackson
That boy Jose sat him down with a HEATER of a 1-2! #UFCVegas44
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 5, 2021
Aaron Bronsteter
Takedowns don't steal rounds, knockdowns steal rounds.
10-9 Aldo.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 5, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight LIVE In-Game Wagering Betting Odds After Round 1 via @CircaSports
José Aldo -125
Rob Font -105@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | #UFCVegas44 | #ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 5, 2021
Dennis Bermudez
🇵🇷 @RobSFont ‘s jab is soooo long. Dude’s looking like a killer 🔪 #UFCVegas44
— Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) December 5, 2021
Bruno Massami
The volume of Font is tough to deal it. But the strategy to wait a big shot makes sense to Aldo. Chess. #UFCVegas44 #UFCnoCombate
— Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) December 5, 2021
Alan Jouban
Look at those slips by Aldo! 👌🏼#UFCVegas44
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
Dan Tom
Watching high-level MMA makes everything better #UFCVegas44
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 5, 2021
Simon Samano
Aldo is giving us the ooh-ahh moments in this fight. Font’s output has been abundant, though. Great fight! #UFCVegas44
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 5, 2021
Chris Leben
Brett Okamoto
Aldo looks sharp as hell in R2. Landing to body and head. Heavy right hands. Power is visible. I have it tied 19-19 after two.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 5, 2021
NIck Kalikas
#UFCFightNight LIVE In-Game Wagering Betting Odds After Round 2 via @CircaSports
José Aldo -145
Rob Font +115@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | #UFCVegas44 | #ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 5, 2021
Brent Brookhouse
Aldo's corner saying "hey, throw leg kicks" and Aldo responding with "Oh my god, yes. I'm gonna kick the hell out of his leg" is just fantastic.
— Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) December 5, 2021
Dan Tom
So clever of Aldo to collect a leg in that scramble to ensure that he came out on top
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 5, 2021
Belal Muhammad
What are the stats on who stuff the most takedowns in their career aldo has to be number 1 with wec and ufc
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
MS
Beast pic.twitter.com/ZV4SLYP37G
— MS (@UFC_Obsessed) December 5, 2021
Rob Tatum
Aldo's right eye is a mess. Not sure if it's an accumulation of jabs from Font or if something big landed on the ground. #UFCVegas44
— Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) December 5, 2021
Caposa
3-0 Aldo for me. Font knows he's slowing though I think. Next 10 minutes could be intense.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight LIVE In-Game Wagering Betting Odds After Round 3 via @CircaSports
José Aldo -150
Rob Font +120@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | #UFCVegas44 | #ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 5, 2021
Teddy Atlas
Font edge with reach and speed but Aldo uses experience to time him #UFCVegas42
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 5, 2021
UFC
VINTAGE ALDO INSIDE THE APEX 💢 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/hmk6gnJ4ci
— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
Teddy Atlas
Like that!
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 5, 2021
Nolan King
Broken eye sockets for all. #UFCVegas44
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 5, 2021
Tatiana Suarez
I have a feeling Rob broke his orbital. He looks in pain and it doesn’t look good 🥺 #UFCVegas44
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
Heidi Fang
Aldo's right eye is a mess. Font's left is gone. I must see how this ends.
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) December 5, 2021
Brett Okamoto
Huge round for Aldo in the fourth. Font had stolen momentum at the end of the third, Aldo claims it right back early and dominates the round on the ground. 3-1 Aldo after four on my card.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 5, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight LIVE In-Game Wagering Betting Odds After Round 4 via @CircaSports
José Aldo -400
Rob Font +295@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | #UFCVegas44 | #ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 5, 2021
Chris Leben
Giga Chikadze
Let’s go Aldo #ufcvegas44
— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) December 5, 2021
Teddy Atlas
These guys so smart and good at these aspects of what they do. #UFCVegas42
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 5, 2021
Belal Muhammad
These Boston boys don’t break
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
John Hyon Ko
What a pace! @ufc #ufcfightnight #FontvsAldo
— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) December 5, 2021
Caposa
This fucking fight though holy shit
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021
Mike Jackson
Font's goose is cooked! #UFCVegas44
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 5, 2021
UFC
THE CRAZINESS CONTINUES IN THE FIFTH 🔥🔥🔥 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/WHO1Hqwn9Z
— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
Alan Jouban
Chris Leben
Aldo is timeless #UfcVegas44
— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021
Daniel Cormier
The king of Rio is the man! @josealdojunior what a fight. Hard fight and so much heart from @RobSFont
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 5, 2021
Farah Hannoun
Scorecards won’t accurately reflect how good this fight was. Aldo’s power made ALL the difference though. The fact that Aldo is still able to compete against and beat the top contenders – let alone in a different weight class is remarkable. What a legend. #UFCVegas44
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 5, 2021
Nolan King
Cub Swanson
What a Legend Jose Aldo is 🙌🏽 #UFCVegas
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 5, 2021
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas44 results: @JoseAldoJunior def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)
Play-by-play: https://t.co/dijmFVp8Sb pic.twitter.com/ZOg3BSCNCg
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 5, 2021
Tatiana Suarez
What a fight?! Amazing! So amazing! So much heart shown tonight by both fighters. So happy I was able to watch that live. 💕 #UFCVegas44
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
UFC
🗣 JOSE ALDO JUNIOR!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/eVb7rpGUdv
— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
Aljamain Sterling
LEGEND!! #KingOfRio! #UFCVegas44
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021
