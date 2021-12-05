Twitter reacts to Jose Aldo’s brilliant win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 31

Jose Aldo continued to gain momentum in the bantamweight title picture Saturday when he beat Rob Font in the UFC on ESPN 31 headliner.

Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) extended his winning streak to three consecutive fights courtesy of a unanimous decision victory over Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) in their main event matchup, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and aired on ESPN.

With the performance, Aldo put himself near the top of the queue for another shot at the 135-pound belt.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Aldo’s victory over Font at UFC on ESPN 31.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

The King of Rio enters the Octagon in Vegas 🇧🇷 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/dHZS6qtW2x — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021

UFC

UFC

Derek Brunson

Im never betting against Jose Aldo . I don’t care if he’s fighting Francis Ngannou, I’m betting that +8000 that’s my boy ! 💯 #UFCVegas44 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 5, 2021

UFC

Font is able to secure an early takedown on Aldo! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/gyiJ4BVEZH — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021

Belal Muhammad

Man fonts looking amazing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Caposa

Font came for war, god damn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021

UFC

Matheus Aquino

Was Font saved by the bell? — Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) December 5, 2021

Sodiq Yusuff

Is that enough to give the round back? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021

Belal Muhammad

Wow this sport is crazy everything can change in a second — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Mike Jackson

That boy Jose sat him down with a HEATER of a 1-2! #UFCVegas44 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 5, 2021

Aaron Bronsteter

Takedowns don't steal rounds, knockdowns steal rounds. 10-9 Aldo. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 5, 2021

Nick Kalikas

Dennis Bermudez

🇵🇷 @RobSFont ‘s jab is soooo long. Dude’s looking like a killer 🔪 #UFCVegas44 — Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) December 5, 2021

Bruno Massami

The volume of Font is tough to deal it. But the strategy to wait a big shot makes sense to Aldo. Chess. #UFCVegas44 #UFCnoCombate — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) December 5, 2021

Alan Jouban

Look at those slips by Aldo! 👌🏼#UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

Dan Tom

Watching high-level MMA makes everything better #UFCVegas44 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 5, 2021

Simon Samano

Aldo is giving us the ooh-ahh moments in this fight. Font’s output has been abundant, though. Great fight! #UFCVegas44 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 5, 2021

Chris Leben

Brett Okamoto

Aldo looks sharp as hell in R2. Landing to body and head. Heavy right hands. Power is visible. I have it tied 19-19 after two. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 5, 2021

NIck Kalikas

Brent Brookhouse

Aldo's corner saying "hey, throw leg kicks" and Aldo responding with "Oh my god, yes. I'm gonna kick the hell out of his leg" is just fantastic. — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) December 5, 2021

Dan Tom

So clever of Aldo to collect a leg in that scramble to ensure that he came out on top — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 5, 2021

Belal Muhammad

What are the stats on who stuff the most takedowns in their career aldo has to be number 1 with wec and ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

MS

Rob Tatum

Aldo's right eye is a mess. Not sure if it's an accumulation of jabs from Font or if something big landed on the ground. #UFCVegas44 — Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) December 5, 2021

Caposa

3-0 Aldo for me. Font knows he's slowing though I think. Next 10 minutes could be intense. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021

Nick Kalikas

Teddy Atlas

Font edge with reach and speed but Aldo uses experience to time him #UFCVegas42 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 5, 2021

UFC

Teddy Atlas

Like that! — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 5, 2021

Nolan King

Broken eye sockets for all. #UFCVegas44 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 5, 2021

Tatiana Suarez

I have a feeling Rob broke his orbital. He looks in pain and it doesn’t look good 🥺 #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Heidi Fang

Aldo's right eye is a mess. Font's left is gone. I must see how this ends. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) December 5, 2021

Brett Okamoto

Huge round for Aldo in the fourth. Font had stolen momentum at the end of the third, Aldo claims it right back early and dominates the round on the ground. 3-1 Aldo after four on my card. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 5, 2021

Nick Kalikas

Chris Leben

Giga Chikadze

Teddy Atlas

These guys so smart and good at these aspects of what they do. #UFCVegas42 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 5, 2021

Belal Muhammad

These Boston boys don’t break — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

John Hyon Ko

Caposa

This fucking fight though holy shit — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021

Mike Jackson

UFC

Alan Jouban

Chris Leben

Aldo is timeless #UfcVegas44 — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021

Daniel Cormier

The king of Rio is the man! @josealdojunior what a fight. Hard fight and so much heart from @RobSFont — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 5, 2021

Farah Hannoun

Scorecards won’t accurately reflect how good this fight was. Aldo’s power made ALL the difference though. The fact that Aldo is still able to compete against and beat the top contenders – let alone in a different weight class is remarkable. What a legend. #UFCVegas44 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 5, 2021

Nolan King

Cub Swanson

What a Legend Jose Aldo is 🙌🏽 #UFCVegas — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 5, 2021

MMA Junkie

Tatiana Suarez

What a fight?! Amazing! So amazing! So much heart shown tonight by both fighters. So happy I was able to watch that live. 💕 #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

UFC

Aljamain Sterling

