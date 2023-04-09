Twitter reacts to Jorge Masvidal’s retirement after UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns lived up to his position as the favorite on Saturday when he defeated Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 287 co-headliner.

Burns (22-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) handed Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 12-10 UFC) his fourth consecutive loss in the matchup of former welterweight title challengers, which took place in front of a crowd at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami that was heavily in the favor of “Gamebred.”

After the fight, Masvidal retired from MMA.

Nevertheless, Burns got his hand raised and put himself back in the conversation with the upper tier off 170-pound contenders.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Burns’ victory over Masvidal at UFC 287.

UFC, Masvidal – Burns, love Masvidal, this will be tough though. Has to strike & defend takedowns. #UFC287 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 9, 2023

"305" chants right off the bat for Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal. #UFC287 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 9, 2023

Combination with the hands and then a leg kick by Masvidal. Another kick by Jorge — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 9, 2023

Gilbert misses two haymakers but lands a good kick to the body — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 9, 2023

The only thing that would make this fight better is Kimbo Slice being ringside🙏🏾. The King of the 305 fight scene #UFC287 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2023

Masvidal fighting a great fight so far. Burns not so much. Very dumb. #UFC287 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) April 9, 2023

Great first round. Gilbert getting his range…Masvidal having success with the low kicks. Power shots favor burns #UFC287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Super close round. 10-9 Burns because of the last takedown. #UFC287 — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) April 9, 2023

Gilbert Burns wins the first round 10-9 after a series of right hands connect, and the closing stretch that included a takedown and multiple hammerfists — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 9, 2023

Burns a right drops Masvidal to open second — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 9, 2023

I would love striking advantage to Masvidal and grappling to Burns but both smart fighters whoever make they game work will win — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) April 9, 2023

Lots of time for burns to work #UFC287 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 9, 2023

Gilbert Burns pops Jorge Masvidal pic.twitter.com/tGPXhuVlfm — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 9, 2023

Both tired — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2023

Burns turned to his grappling much quicker in the second. Takes the round 10-9. I've got it at 19-19 going into the third. #UFC287 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 9, 2023

Burns up 2 RDs I think? Or it’s 1-1 #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

The crowd is trying to will Masvidal back into this fight. #UFC287 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) April 9, 2023

Burns corner tells him “you have to win this fight. No stupid shit.” Immediately to start round 3 – stupid shit. #UFC287 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) April 9, 2023

Gilbert needs that Kamaru's power to finish Masvidal lol. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2023

Masvidal slowly retreating to the fence. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 9, 2023

Burns now landing a lot of clean shots — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 9, 2023

Masvidal is eating shots but damn he’s a dog #ufc287 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 9, 2023

Burns throwing BOMBS 💣 #UFC287 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) April 9, 2023

Gilbert doing a great job of staying basic to do damage and get the dominant win. #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Yea I’ll be champ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2023

My man @GilbertDurinho is just too much for him…title contention! #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Easy 30-27 for Gilbert Burns, looks like Jorge didn’t train very hard for this one. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

Masvidal: I love everybody here. This is where I started my career. It's been 20-something years. I don't feel the same. #UFC287 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) April 9, 2023

Masvidal has his gloves off. Masvidal: I'm a multi-millionaire. I had nothing when I started. #UFC287 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) April 9, 2023

Burns calls out Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2023

Jorge Masvidal announces his retirement: "I don't feel the same when I get in here no more." "I'm a multi-millionaire. I didn't have shit when I started. I can say I'm good for life now. Twenty long years, I love you guys." #UFC287 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) April 9, 2023

"It's been a long 20 years, I don't feel the same when I get in here anymore." 🌴 @GamebredFighter puts down the gloves in the place where it all started, what a run! #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/nLNCimxwci — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 9, 2023

What a career. What a guy. Congrats @GamebredFighter — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 9, 2023

Mannnn! Another one gone from the fight game!! 😩 another one of my all time favorite fighters! Father Time catches up to all of us. Shout out to Jorge Masvidal! A real OG of the fight game! You will be missed!! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Nothing fancy from Burns. Just persistence, pressure & consistency. Masvidal just couldn’t figure it out. Reaction time isn’t what it used to be but great to see him succeed in this sport after grinding for so long. Burns moves up the ladder again & gets closer to a title shot. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 9, 2023

If that was the last time we saw @GamebredFighter …what a dream he created with his two bare hands. What a pleasure to watch all these years. #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

