Twitter reacts to Jorge Masvidal’s retirement after UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns

Mike
·7 min read

Gilbert Burns lived up to his position as the favorite on Saturday when he defeated Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 287 co-headliner.

Burns (22-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) handed Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 12-10 UFC) his fourth consecutive loss in the matchup of former welterweight title challengers, which took place in front of a crowd at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami that was heavily in the favor of “Gamebred.”

After the fight, Masvidal retired from MMA.

Nevertheless, Burns got his hand raised and put himself back in the conversation with the upper tier off 170-pound contenders.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Burns’ victory over Masvidal at UFC 287.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie