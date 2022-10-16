Twitter reacts to Jonathan Martinez spoiling Cub Swanson’s division debut at UFC Fight Night 212

Jonathan Martinez shined in the biggest spot of his career Saturday when he defeated Cub Swanson in the UFC Fight Night 212 co-main event.

Martinez (17-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) had more pop in his strikes and it leg to him hurting Swanson (28-13 MMA, 13-9 UFC) en route to a second-round TKO win by leg kicks at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Martinez spoiling Swanson’s 135-pound debut at UFC Fight Night 212.

MMA Junkie

Cub Swanson is about to make his first UFC appearance at 135 pounds in the #UFCVegas62 co-main event vs. Jonathan Martinez. Play-by-play: https://t.co/JSKeK41V8j pic.twitter.com/JbUpVYLits — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 16, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

T.J. Dillashaw

King Typo

Martinez killing Cub with the liver kick, but that has only convinced Cub to get the hell ater him, which is what he needs to do to win — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) October 16, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Step knee on the clinch exit for Martinez. Dude has been creative in that spot all fight. Swanson hurt bad but makes the bell. 10-9 Martinez round 1. #UFCVegas62 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 16, 2022

Jose Youngs

Jonathan Martinez is thumping Cub Swanson #UFCVegasa62 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) October 16, 2022

Caposa

Cub spared by Herb and saved by the bell. Not going great — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2022

UFC

That was CLOSE – second round here we go! #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/Ru1boZbMae — UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022

Jed Meshew II

I do not want to be kicked by Martinez. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) October 16, 2022

Caposa

Cub waking up a little bit. But damn, those low kicks are just brutal. Martinez sneaking in some nasty elbows too — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2022

Sean Sheehan

Not a leg kick TKO That's a leg kick KO #ufcvegas62 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 16, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Jonathan Martinez scores the 2nd round TKO. Just battered Swanson's legs to the point where he could no longer withstand it. Career best performance from him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 16, 2022

UFC

The Dragon @JonathanMyda just kicked his way to the biggest win of his career 🐉 [ #UFCVegas62 is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/J5ssb9T6Tl — UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022

Tim Elliott

Martinez may be my favorite guy to watch in mma right now.. #UFCVegas62 — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) October 16, 2022

Matt Brown

Brandon Martinez might be my new favorite fighter — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 16, 2022

If he’s going to be my favorite fighter I should get his name right. Johnny Martinez! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 16, 2022

MMA Junkie

MMA Mania

Din Thomas

Jonathan Martinez look real good against Cub pic.twitter.com/hJPrdBsG96 — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) October 16, 2022

UFC

Michael Carroll

Jonathan Martinez earns the 14th finish in UFC history stemming from a leg kick. #UFCVegas62 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) October 16, 2022

