Twitter reacts to Jonathan Martinez spoiling Cub Swanson’s division debut at UFC Fight Night 212

Mike
·3 min read

Jonathan Martinez shined in the biggest spot of his career Saturday when he defeated Cub Swanson in the UFC Fight Night 212 co-main event.

Martinez (17-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) had more pop in his strikes and it leg to him hurting Swanson (28-13 MMA, 13-9 UFC) en route to a second-round TKO win by leg kicks at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Martinez spoiling Swanson’s 135-pound debut at UFC Fight Night 212.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

T.J. Dillashaw

King Typo

Bloody Elbow

Jose Youngs

Caposa

UFC

Jed Meshew II

Caposa

Sean Sheehan

Aaron Bronsteter

UFC

Tim Elliott

Matt Brown

MMA Junkie

MMA Mania

Din Thomas

UFC

Michael Carroll

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

