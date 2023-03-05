Twitter reacts to Jon Jones’ dominant vacant title win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285
Jon Jones returned from a more than three-year layoff at UFC 285 on Saturday and further solidified his greatness in the sport by claiming the vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane.
Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC), a former longtime light heavyweight titleholder, was successful in his long-awaited move up a division when he earned a first-round submission victory over Gane (11-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in the pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
With the win, “Bones” became the eighth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two divisions, and arguably locked up his place as the best in MMA history.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Jones’ title-winning performance against Gane at UFC 285.
MMA Junkie
IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME!
Jon Jones makes his long-awaited return against Ciryl Gane. Final prediction?#UFC285 | Play-by-play: https://t.co/1aCa7IdAY5 pic.twitter.com/v2KP6MT8XZ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 5, 2023
Nick Kalikas
#UFC285 World Heavyweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Ciryl Gane +135
Jon Jones -155@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | @ESPN
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) March 5, 2023
UFC
Ready to test himself!
Here comes the one sitting at the HW top @ciryl_gane! 😤#UFC283 pic.twitter.com/UjOycHXsoP
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 5, 2023
UFC
GOAT @JonnyBones makes the walk for the first time in three years!! 🤯
Can he walk out the HW champ? #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/XxPT3RxWnf
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 5, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Predictions?
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023
Marc Raimondi
Jones has his foot taped up and the commission seems to be calling it into question. #UFC285
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 5, 2023
Jed I. Goodman
#UFC285 pic.twitter.com/agbPHvfnyS
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 5, 2023
Nolan King
There was some debate going on with the commission and cutmen prior to Jon Jones' cage entrance. He was wearing some tape on his left foot, which they partially removed. #UFC285
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 5, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski
Oh man I’m sooo pumped for this! #ufc285
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023
UFC
VINTAGE JONES. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/mVZ0vC5xpV
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 5, 2023
Teddy Atlas
Again who controls the Geography that best suits them is most important. #UFC285
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 5, 2023
Marlon Vera
I don’t see this one goin 5 rounds
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 5, 2023
UFC
BONES IS BACK ON TOP 👑☠️@JonnyBones is the heavyweight champion of the world! He defeats Ciryl Gane by submission at #UFC285!!
[ B2YB @65movie ] pic.twitter.com/K3sj2Qugpq
— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023
Mike Bohn
Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane in a matter of minutes. Wow. GOAT status confirmed. Unbelievable. #UFC285
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) March 5, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Bones is back!!!!!
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023
Marc Raimodi
Jon Jones just ran through Ciryl Gane. What an absolute monster. Jones is the new heavyweight champion. #UFC285
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 5, 2023
Sodiq Yusuff
That's the GOAT don't get it twisted #UFC285
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023
Rafael dos Anjos
@JonnyBones made it look easy. Different level. #UFC @ufc
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 5, 2023
Kenny Florian
Made it look easy. https://t.co/RyJ9n3R61m
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023
Danny Segura
Jon Jones runs through Ciryl Gane with ease. That was COLD. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/E5fHvtLqC8
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) March 5, 2023
Megan Anderson
Damnnn Jon Jones 😳👏🏻!!#UFC285
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 5, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFC285 results: Jon Jones (@JonnyBones) def. Ciryl Gane via submision (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:04 – to win vacant heavyweight title
Play-by-play: https://t.co/1aCa7IdAY5 pic.twitter.com/UBStxYUofD
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 5, 2023
Chris Curtis
Hands down the greatest fighter the sport of MMA has ever seen. We truly missed out big on the Francis showdown
— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023
UFC
HEAVYWEIGHT BONES!!!! 🏆
🦴 @JonnyBones just showed us why he's THE BEST! #UFC285 #AndNew pic.twitter.com/ZRNyRS0JZ3
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) March 5, 2023