Twitter reacts to Jon Jones’ dominant vacant title win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Mike
·4 min read

Jon Jones returned from a more than three-year layoff at UFC 285 on Saturday and further solidified his greatness in the sport by claiming the vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane.

Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC), a former longtime light heavyweight titleholder, was successful in his long-awaited move up a division when he earned a first-round submission victory over Gane (11-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in the pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the win, “Bones” became the eighth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two divisions, and arguably locked up his place as the best in MMA history.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Jones’ title-winning performance against Gane at UFC 285.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

Francis Ngannou

Marc Raimondi

Jed I. Goodman

Nolan King

Alexander Volkanovski

UFC

Teddy Atlas

Marlon Vera

UFC

Mike Bohn

Belal Muhammad

Marc Raimodi

Sodiq Yusuff

Rafael dos Anjos

Kenny Florian

Teddy Atlas

Danny Segura

UFC

Megan Anderson

MMA Junkie

UFC

Chris Curtis

UFC

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories