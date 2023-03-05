Twitter reacts to Jon Jones’ dominant vacant title win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones returned from a more than three-year layoff at UFC 285 on Saturday and further solidified his greatness in the sport by claiming the vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane.

Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC), a former longtime light heavyweight titleholder, was successful in his long-awaited move up a division when he earned a first-round submission victory over Gane (11-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in the pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the win, “Bones” became the eighth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two divisions, and arguably locked up his place as the best in MMA history.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Jones’ title-winning performance against Gane at UFC 285.

IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME! Jon Jones makes his long-awaited return against Ciryl Gane. Final prediction?#UFC285 | Play-by-play: https://t.co/1aCa7IdAY5 pic.twitter.com/v2KP6MT8XZ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 5, 2023

Ready to test himself! Here comes the one sitting at the HW top @ciryl_gane! 😤#UFC283 pic.twitter.com/UjOycHXsoP — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 5, 2023

GOAT @JonnyBones makes the walk for the first time in three years!! 🤯 Can he walk out the HW champ? #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/XxPT3RxWnf — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 5, 2023

Predictions? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

Jones has his foot taped up and the commission seems to be calling it into question. #UFC285 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 5, 2023

There was some debate going on with the commission and cutmen prior to Jon Jones' cage entrance. He was wearing some tape on his left foot, which they partially removed. #UFC285 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 5, 2023

Oh man I’m sooo pumped for this! #ufc285 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023

Again who controls the Geography that best suits them is most important. #UFC285 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 5, 2023

I don’t see this one goin 5 rounds — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 5, 2023

BONES IS BACK ON TOP 👑☠️@JonnyBones is the heavyweight champion of the world! He defeats Ciryl Gane by submission at #UFC285!! [ B2YB @65movie ] pic.twitter.com/K3sj2Qugpq — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane in a matter of minutes. Wow. GOAT status confirmed. Unbelievable. #UFC285 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) March 5, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Bones is back!!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones just ran through Ciryl Gane. What an absolute monster. Jones is the new heavyweight champion. #UFC285 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 5, 2023

That's the GOAT don't get it twisted #UFC285 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023

Made it look easy. https://t.co/RyJ9n3R61m — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones runs through Ciryl Gane with ease. That was COLD. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/E5fHvtLqC8 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) March 5, 2023

Damnnn Jon Jones 😳👏🏻!!#UFC285 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 5, 2023

#UFC285 results: Jon Jones (@JonnyBones) def. Ciryl Gane via submision (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:04 – to win vacant heavyweight title Play-by-play: https://t.co/1aCa7IdAY5 pic.twitter.com/UBStxYUofD — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 5, 2023

Hands down the greatest fighter the sport of MMA has ever seen. We truly missed out big on the Francis showdown — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023

