Twitter reacts to Jared Cannonier’s narrow win over Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 216

Jared Cannonier got back on track Saturday when he defeated Sean Strickland in the UFC Fight Night 216 headliner.

After falling short of the title earlier this year, Cannonier (16-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) rebounded with a split decision victory over Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) in their middleweight main event, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Cannonier’s win over Strickland at UFC Fight Night 216.

MMA Junkie

It's time, folks! The 511th and final UFC fight of 2022: Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland are moments away from the #UFCVegas66 headliner. Play-by-play: https://t.co/8RQ6CBAvO6 pic.twitter.com/fBAH66J2nf — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 18, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Get set for battle! ⚔️ Sean Strickland now marches toward the Octagon! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/VindtCa8AB — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 18, 2022

UFC

The last man to enter the Octagon: Jared Cannonier can't wait to return to the title picture! 🦍 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/yrQYd0BmuL — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 18, 2022

UFC

The final fight action of 2022 starts NOW #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/EMgPoWCNrX — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Jabs from both men open the fight. Cannonier a 1-2, just out of range, Strickland pawing his jab, but getting backed up early. Body kick from Cannonier and a hard low kick. #UFCVegas66 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 18, 2022

Cageside Press

Sean popping that jab out Sean style. Jared having some issues with it. 1-2 for Jared, Sean leans back and avoids the right hand. Jared is trying to put pressure on Sean to force him to the fence and land. #UFCVegas66 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 18, 2022

Michael Roberts

20 seconds of legit dead air to open the final UFC fight of the year ain’t it. Apex fights were fun at one point. That has long past. — Michael Roberts (@MikeLeoRoberts) December 18, 2022

Cageside Press

Sean jab answered by a leg kick, hooks for Jared. Sean with another stiff jab. More leg kicks from Jared. Someone is screaming "Chop him down!" 1-2 for Sean! Jared jab to the body. Round ends. #UFCVegas66 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 18, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Sam Alvey

Close round, i edge round 1 to strickland #ufc — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 18, 2022

Scott Fontana

R1 10-9 Cannonier. Close round. No huge shots. Could go the other way. #UFCVegas66 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) December 18, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Strickland used jab and legs to control range and the round. 1-0. #UFCVegas66 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 18, 2022

Sean Sheehan

Yoel Romero vs. Sean Strickland would have been so amazing. Strickland throwing his lil jabs for 4.5 rounds until Yoel Romero flying knees him into the 12th row. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 18, 2022

Charles Rosa

Wow POWER Vs PRECISION who will take it? @ufc #UFCVegas66 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 18, 2022

Nick Baldwin

Strickland ties it up in R2. But it's close. I'll say 19-19 overall. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 18, 2022

Sam Alvey

Jared with an edged round 2 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 18, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Boxing 101 by Strickland, legs and jabs. Up 2-0. #UFCVegas66 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 18, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Jared needs to keep kicking the legs — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 18, 2022

Conor McGregor

I’m gonna give middleweight a go at some point 100%. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

Alexander Lee

Gimme 29-28 Cannonier, I guess? #UFCVegas66 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) December 18, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Sam Alvey

It’s either 3-0 for either of them or 2-1 for either of them — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 18, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Jared needs longer combos Seans dictating the distance — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 18, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Cannonier needs to step with Strickland and catch him going out. #UFCVegas66 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 18, 2022

Scott Fontana

R4 10-9 Cannonier, going up 39-37 on my card. Probably his best round. But these have been tight rounds. Feels like any man's fight. #UFCVegas66 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) December 18, 2022

Alex Behunin

2-2? — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 18, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Caposa

Some solid punches for Cannonier in the final minute of R4, but overall I still think it was a Strickland did the better work. Could be 2-2 or 3-1 Cannonier — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 18, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Cannonier started to land a little at end there as Strickland stepped out. #UFCVegas66 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 18, 2022

Conor McGregor

I’d be a big fridge at middleweight. But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself , catch it on ppv. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

Ariel Helwani

Sodiq Yusuff

Who the hell is winning? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 18, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Cannonier seems to be beating Strickland at his own game here. Impressive stuff from him tonight. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 18, 2022

Yves Edwards

It’d be wild if the final ufc fight of the year ended in a draw. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 18, 2022

Daniel Rubenstein

No idea how to score this main event. I guess I’ll leave 3-2 Cannonier #UFCVegas66 — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) December 18, 2022

Ben Askren

Good fight by both I got Cannonier but I could see judges going either way. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 18, 2022

UFC

Our final fight of 2022 goes the distance! Decision up next #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/cwgwkneFlT — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Erik Koch

That’s a hard one to judge 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) December 18, 2022

MMA Junkie

Derek Brunson

Solid fight . Crazy score cards ! #UFCVegas66 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 18, 2022

Ben Askren

Strickland is pissed, but he should’ve showed more urgency. 49-46 going opposite ways, weird cards again. @VerdictMMA what you got? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 18, 2022

Mike Jackson

Wild scoring, but makes sense. Nice fight. #UFCVegas66 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 18, 2022

UFC

A split decision to close the year! Jared Cannonier ending 2022 with a big win on his resume #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/W4vk6oZS3v — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Sean should’ve listened to his coaches that middle kick was there a lot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 18, 2022

Derek Brunson

Comedy in judging . 49-46 one person , 49-46 other person . Too subjective and opinionated. Can we get a real scoring system … #UFCVegas66 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 18, 2022

Dustin Jacoby

How is it possible to have two separate 49-46 scorecards?! 5 judges. Isolated rooms with no volume. Give it a shot #UFCFightnight — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) December 18, 2022

Caposa

Not a single round scored unanimously by the judges https://t.co/cPWEDAMdU4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 18, 2022

