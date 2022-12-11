Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev split draw in title fight at UFC 282

Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz’s vacant title victory over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282

There’s no new light heavyweight champion following Saturday’s UFC 282 headliner, because Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) and Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) battled for five rounds in the vacant title fight in the pay-per-view main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, leaving everything in limbo

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev split draw at UFC 282.

MMA Junkie

Moving on…. it's time to crown a new light heavyweight champ as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev meet in the #UFC282 headliner. Play-by-play: https://t.co/dmzeARcbiS pic.twitter.com/Vn30v2TDDn — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 11, 2022

Nick Kalikas

#UFC282 World Light Heavyweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports Jan Błachowicz +285

Magomed Ankalaev -345@UFC 💰 | @ESPN — Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 11, 2022

UFC

Finally getting his chance to become light heavyweight king 👑 Can @AnkalaevM leave with the title? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/ac8eknAn7r — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 11, 2022

UFC

BASED JAN WALKING OUT TO THE SKYRIM THEME???????? 🐲🔥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/xr2ZJhMMYz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

UFC

Francis Ngannou

Usually when people are in training camp they stay away from me but Ankalaev was the only one to call me out for 2 rounds last week of training camp. He really wants this title#UFC282 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Low kick from Blachowicz starts the fight. Ankalaev pops the jab and eats another low kick. And another. Body kick for Ankalaev. And a body jab. #UFC282 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 11, 2022

Teddy Atlas

UFC, Blachowicz – Ankalaev, Rogan so right, Blachowicz not just strong, he’s solid technically. So is Ankalaev. #UFC282 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 11, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Kevin Iole

Ankalaev wins a close first on my card, 10-9. With the way these judges scored the last one though, who knows, they may have it 10-7 for Jan — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 11, 2022

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Brendan Schaub

Kevin Iole

Ankalaev hurt left leg after a Jan kick — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 11, 2022

Aaron Bonsteter

Jan is making Ankalaev step up his aggression. This could get interesting in a hurry. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 11, 2022

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Jan Blachowicz is money tonight with these leg kicks. He had Ankalaev badly hurt there for a second. 40-36 Pimblett heading into Round 3. #UFC282 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 11, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Ben Askren

Jan figuring him out 19-19! Those leg kicks are hurting him. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Charles Rosa

These are some heavy hitters @ufc going at it #UFC282 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 11, 2022

Joanna Jedrzejcyzk

Teddy Atlas

Blachowicz great fight plan and discipline. #UFC282 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 11, 2022

UFC

Mookie Alexander

Ankalaev is ridiculously tough. I thought he'd be unable to walk by this point. — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) December 11, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

I’m the first to win a title fight via DQ. But this might be the first title fight won by leg kicks! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Blachowicz reminiscent of Poirier vs. McGregor in rematch, destroying leg. #UFC282 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 11, 2022

Brendan Schaub

Tim Means

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Big bad Jan has laid a BEATING down on the legs of Ankalaev. 🏆 Championship rounds beckon. #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/0OxOA3PhZ4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Short punches from Ankalaev. And a few quick knees. Blachowicz looks to circle out with an uppercut, but can't make any space. #UFC282 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 11, 2022

Anton Tabuena

I miss Jiri already. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) December 11, 2022

Luke Thomas

And now with 3 minutes left in round 4, Ankalaev scores a takedown away from the fence and is working on top from Blachowicz's full guard. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022

Phil Murphy

Ankalaev is getting step-by-step instruction, working inches from his corner. Nightmare for Błachowicz. #UFC282 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) December 11, 2022

Alan Jouban

Close round 3. But I have it 2 rounds a piece going into the 5th. Anybody’s fight! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Kevin Iole

Ankalaev rushes Jan and gets him down. Landed one good shot in there — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 11, 2022

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Teddy Atlas

The insides of Ankalaev were tested and shown tonight. #UFC282 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 11, 2022

Luke Thomas

Given how much better Ankalaev is on the ground, you can see why his corner was yelling at him frantically and asking him WTF was wrong with him. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022

Henry Cejudo

This is why wrestling is King. #andnew — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022

Charles Rosa

Eric Nicksick

ANKALAEV!!! What a gutsy performance!! 👏🏼👏🏼 #teamXC — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) December 11, 2022

UFC

MMA Junkie

#UFC282 results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ends in a split draw (48-47, 46-49, 47-47) Full results: https://t.co/dmzeARcbiS pic.twitter.com/BozmB4vrWP — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 11, 2022

Ariel Helwani

oh my gosh. a split draw in the main. what a disaster. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 11, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

I have no words #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Michael Page

What is going on with these judges — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) December 11, 2022

Mike Perry

Great fight from the two lightheavyweights — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

