Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev split draw in title fight at UFC 282
There’s no new light heavyweight champion following Saturday’s UFC 282 headliner, because Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split
Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) and Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) battled for five rounds in the vacant title fight in the pay-per-view main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, leaving everything in limbo
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev split draw at UFC 282.
Moving on…. it's time to crown a new light heavyweight champ as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev meet in the #UFC282 headliner.
#UFC282 World Light Heavyweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Jan Błachowicz +285
Magomed Ankalaev -345@UFC 💰 | @ESPN
Finally getting his chance to become light heavyweight king 👑
Can @AnkalaevM leave with the title? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/ac8eknAn7r
BASED JAN WALKING OUT TO THE SKYRIM THEME???????? 🐲🔥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/xr2ZJhMMYz
No touch. 😳 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/kZctrM13IE
Usually when people are in training camp they stay away from me but Ankalaev was the only one to call me out for 2 rounds last week of training camp. He really wants this title#UFC282
Low kick from Blachowicz starts the fight. Ankalaev pops the jab and eats another low kick. And another. Body kick for Ankalaev. And a body jab. #UFC282
UFC, Blachowicz – Ankalaev, Rogan so right, Blachowicz not just strong, he’s solid technically. So is Ankalaev. #UFC282
#UFC282 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD-1 via @CircaSports
Jan Błachowicz +300
Magomed Ankalaev -405@UFC 💰 | @ESPN
Ankalaev wins a close first on my card, 10-9. With the way these judges scored the last one though, who knows, they may have it 10-7 for Jan
#UFC282 let’s go @JanBlachowicz 🔥 @ufc
Ankalaev hurt left leg after a Jan kick
Jan is making Ankalaev step up his aggression.
This could get interesting in a hurry.
Jan Blachowicz is money tonight with these leg kicks. He had Ankalaev badly hurt there for a second. 40-36 Pimblett heading into Round 3. #UFC282
#UFC282 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD-2 via @CircaSports
Jan Błachowicz +120
Magomed Ankalaev -150@UFC 💰 | @ESPN
Jan figuring him out 19-19! Those leg kicks are hurting him.
These are some heavy hitters @ufc going at it #UFC282
Let’s go for the finish now #legendarypolishpower @JanBlachowicz 🔥 #UFC282 @ufc
Blachowicz great fight plan and discipline. #UFC282
We've got a scrap on our hands 🍿 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/xfvImntUTf
Ankalaev is ridiculously tough. I thought he'd be unable to walk by this point.
I’m the first to win a title fight via DQ. But this might be the first title fight won by leg kicks! #UFC282
Blachowicz reminiscent of Poirier vs. McGregor in rematch, destroying leg. #UFC282
Cup check. Makes me miss @felderpaul #UFC282 #calabasasfightcompanion
@JanBlachowicz with chins of steel #UFC282
#UFC282 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD-3 via @CircaSports
Jan Błachowicz -115
Magomed Ankalaev -115@UFC 💰 | @ESPN
Big bad Jan has laid a BEATING down on the legs of Ankalaev.
🏆 Championship rounds beckon. #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/0OxOA3PhZ4
Short punches from Ankalaev. And a few quick knees. Blachowicz looks to circle out with an uppercut, but can't make any space. #UFC282
I miss Jiri already.
And now with 3 minutes left in round 4, Ankalaev scores a takedown away from the fence and is working on top from Blachowicz's full guard.
Ankalaev is getting step-by-step instruction, working inches from his corner. Nightmare for Błachowicz. #UFC282
Close round 3. But I have it 2 rounds a piece going into the 5th. Anybody’s fight! #UFC282
Ankalaev rushes Jan and gets him down. Landed one good shot in there
Jan! Believe in this #legendarypolishpower ! You can do it!!✊🏼 let’s go brother @JanBlachowicz #ufc282 @ufc
The insides of Ankalaev were tested and shown tonight. #UFC282
Given how much better Ankalaev is on the ground, you can see why his corner was yelling at him frantically and asking him WTF was wrong with him.
This is why wrestling is King. #andnew
Wow this sport is amazing🫡 @ufc #UFC282
ANKALAEV!!! What a gutsy performance!! 👏🏼👏🏼 #teamXC
#UFC282 results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ends in a split draw (48-47, 46-49, 47-47)
Full results: https://t.co/dmzeARcbiS pic.twitter.com/BozmB4vrWP
oh my gosh. a split draw in the main. what a disaster.
I have no words #UFC282
What is going on with these judges
Great fight from the two lightheavyweights
