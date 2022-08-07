Twitter reacts to Jamahal Hill’s wild TKO of Thiago Santos at UFC on ESPN 40

Jamahal Hill further elevated himself as a contender on Saturday when he defeated Thiago Santos in the UFC on ESPN 40 main event.

Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) kept his momentum rolling with a fourth-round TKO over former title challenger Santos (22-11 MMA, 14-10 UFC) in the light heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Hill’s victory over Santos at UFC on ESPN 40.

MMA Junkie

It's time! Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill are moments away from throwing down in the #UFCVegas59 main event. Full results: https://t.co/jT48Likcxp pic.twitter.com/ND2sZdSDS5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 7, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Main Event 'Mal makes his entrance into "Sweet Dreams Stadium" 😴 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/FMyD1jhHDN — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

UFC

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1556136637268123649

UFC

Jimi Manuwa

Man this shit gives me goosebumps — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

Eric Nicksick

Good to know, if my fighter is stuck on the cage, just knee the opponent in the nuts and get back to neutral… 🤦🏼‍♂️ #UFCVegas59 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) August 7, 2022

Mookie Alexander

Hill's kick defense is ugggggly/non-existent. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) August 7, 2022

Alan Jouban

Hills check hook has that Ryan Garcia speed! #UFCVegas59 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Solid round for Marreta considering how many people were writing him off coming into this fight. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 7, 2022

Teddy Atlas

As usual battle in cage has lot to do with geography, Santos would like to get to Mat. #UFCVegas59 #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 7, 2022

Mike Jackson

Jimi Manuwa

What a fight !!! #UFCVegas59 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

Fight Ghost

Hill got that sweet check hook like a boxer. Santos looks exhausted. #UFCVegas59 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) August 7, 2022

UFC

Those boys were SWINGING in the second round 💢 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/l4O8IPGGRc — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Scott Fontana

R2 10-9 Hill. Good round for him. I have it 19-19 but could easily be 20-18 for him. #UFCVegas59 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) August 7, 2022

Michael Carroll

Somebody explain the last four years of Thiago Santos to me. — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) August 7, 2022

Yves Edwards

If they keep missing these big

punches these next 3 rds are going

to be considerably slower. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) August 7, 2022

Mike Jackson

Derek Brunson

Thiago corner going crazy . “This is not a bar fight “ , “this is not a lottery” 💀 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas59 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Hill reminds me a bit of Adesanya with his striking and his takedown defense. #UFCVegas59 #ufc — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 7, 2022

E. Casey Leydon

The fence grab should have been a point deduction for hill. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) August 7, 2022

John Hyon Ko

Santos is up 2-1. Not the prettiest performance but effective #UFCVegas59 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) August 7, 2022

Derek Brunson

Thiago went from Jon Jones with the strikes in the first to Cormier with the takedowns in the 3rd . Ladies get you a man who can do both 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas59 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022

James Vick

What a amazing fight!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) August 7, 2022

UFC

SWEET DREAMS ARE MADE OF THIS! @JamahalH closes the show on a HISTORIC #UFCVegas59! pic.twitter.com/9xuVa7jw3u — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

UFC

Belal Muhammad

Anton Tabuena

Herb Dean wanted him dead. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) August 7, 2022

Ariel Helwani

What the hell was that? That lasted way too long. Sheesh. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 7, 2022

Mike Perry

Woah Good work Jamal hill — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 7, 2022

Giga Chikadze

What a fight 🔥🔥 #SantosVSHill — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) August 7, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

Mike Jackson

Mal made that WAY harder than it needed to be… congrats @JamahalH, huge win. #UFCVegas59 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 7, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Hell yea Hill!! Gutted it out and got the finish!! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Simon Samano

Jamahal Hill dug DEEP for that finish of Thiago Santos. Gutsy showing. #UFCVegas58 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) August 7, 2022

Megan Anderson

Rock em sock em at the end of that fight 😅 Huge win for Hill! Top 5 opponent next #UFCVegas59 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 7, 2022

MMA Junkie

Julian Marquez

Hill just made a statement. #UFCVegas59 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022

Eric Nicksick

Hill and Rakić next, pending on Rakić’s injury. #UFCVegas59 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) August 7, 2022

UFC

George Garcia

That was a great main event! Big win for Hill. Respect to Santos for battling til the end.#UFCVegas59 — Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) August 7, 2022

