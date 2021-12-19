Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s vicious KO of Tyron Woodley in boxing rematch

Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knock out Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

After fighting to a split decision in August, Paul got the definitive ending he was looking for on Saturday in Tampa when he scored a brutal face-plant knockout of former UFC champion Woodley, improving his undefeated boxing record to 5-0.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Paul’s sensational finish of Woodley.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is coming up! Follow along with live round-by-round updates and analysis from @joshlpeter11. https://t.co/CJqpqG4IaW — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 19, 2021

Derek Brunson

I see Blonde Brunson putting hands on @jakepaul in the future . Whether it’s MMA or Boxing ! #PaulWoodley2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

Andreas Hale

LOL at Jake Paul walking out to “YMCA." — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 19, 2021

Jed I Goodman

Marc Raimondi

Teddy Atlas

Aljamain Sterling

Nolan King

“F*ck Jake Paul” chants are echoing throughout the arena. #PaulWoodley2 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 19, 2021

Luke Thomas

Not really sure who won the first or even who the judges might select. Maybe Woodley? He looked better for the first minute, but the round featured a lot of clinching. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 19, 2021

Fight Ghost

Nolan King

Tyron Woodley way more aggressive in Round 1, than the first fight. But there was a ton of boo-enduring clinching that came during that three minutes, too. 10-9 Paul. #PaulWoodley2 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 19, 2021

Mike Jackson

Teddy Atlas

Even rd. in first. Both only lead with punches, if either threw a counter as the other comes in, bang. #PaulWoodley — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 19, 2021

Mike Heck

Fans not all that thrilled with this one. A lot of clinching over the first six minutes. Some "This is awful" chants as well. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) December 19, 2021

Luke Thomas

Paul is cut on his forehead from an inadvertent elbow and now they are nearly brawling along the ropes. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 19, 2021

Marc Raimondi

Actually after looking at the replay, it looked like Paul caught an errant elbow from Woodley in an exchange. That caused the cut. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 19, 2021

Michelle Beadle

Island Boys playing a game of ‘hold me back,’ sitting ringside, at a Jake Paul fight. Here we are. — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) December 19, 2021

Alan Jouban

Could be Woodley up rounds 1 and 3. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Claressa Shields

Jake has a black eye & cut head. — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

Aljamain Sterling

Mike Pierce

Showtime Sports

Nolan King

That’s a weird round to score. Not much successful output from either man. Not great. 38-38, I guess. #WoodleyPaul2 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 19, 2021

Teddy Atlas

Woodley tried counters that round. Just the jab for either could win this fight. #PaulWoodley — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 19, 2021

Complex Sports

Jake Paul KNOCKS OUT Woodley 😳 pic.twitter.com/I7plePjzTK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 19, 2021

Phil Daru

Wow!😱 — Phil Daru (@DaruStrong) December 19, 2021

Skip Bayless

JAKE PAUL JUST COLD-COCKED TY WOODLEY. DROPPED HIM WITH ONE BIG RIGHT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 19, 2021

Matthew Wells

OH MY GOD. Jake Paul just deaded Woodley. 😳😳😳#PaulWoodley2 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 19, 2021

Claressa Shields

Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

MMA Mania

Daniel Cormier

O my god!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 19, 2021

Brett Okamoto

😮😮😮😮😮 Jake!! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 19, 2021

Derek Brunson

FEED ME JAKE PAUL ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

Alan Jouban

Wow…. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Randa Markos

Oh shit! — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 19, 2021

Julian Marquez

Jake Paul just knocked out T-wood…. Wow! #jakepaulvstyronwoodley2 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) December 19, 2021

Shayna Baszler

Demetrious Johnson

FACK!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 19, 2021

Danny Segura

Whether you like it or not, the Jake Paul story continues. The YouTuber just viciously knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and MMA biggest troll. #PaulWoodley2 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 19, 2021

Gerald Harris

Alan Jouban

Woodley kept trying to perry the body punches all night and bit one too many times! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

MMA Junkie

Randa Markos

🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 19, 2021

Teddy Atlas

What set that up was a subtle dip to body which took Woodley’s eyes to wrong place then rt. up top to head. Woodley never saw it. #PaulWoodley https://t.co/floGgqW5hE — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 19, 2021

Skip Bayless

There's just something about Jake Paul I like. Kid's got guts and rare charisma. He's obviously not yet a polished boxer but he's athletic and strong and driven and it won't surprise me if he pulls something off in boxing that shocks his skeptics. JAKE PAUL SELLS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 19, 2021

Cris Cyborg

Prayers 🙏🏽 @TWooodley you’re a legend in the sport of MMA and I pray you’re safe — #NCF11 fights in bio 🚨 @CrisCyborg (@criscyborg) December 19, 2021

Chris Leben

Anytime….anyplace? Let’s slip these gloves off and BARE knuckle up @Jakepaul BUT YOU DONT HEAR ME THO??? — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 19, 2021

Showtime Boxing

