Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s ho-hum title defense over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya remained perfect as a middleweight on Saturday when he defended his title against Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner.

Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) recorded a fifth consecutive defense of the 185-pound strap with an underwhelming unanimous decision victory over Cannonier (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) in the 10th annual UFC International Fight Week headliner, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the win, Adesanya improved to a 23-0 during his career at middleweight, and once again raised the question of who can truly threaten his reign.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Adesanya’s title defense over Cannonier at UFC 276.

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

Belal Muhammad

This is epic — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022

Jose Youngs

He's also carrying an urn, wearing Undertaker's hat, and gets the purple smoke entrance. Dope. https://t.co/sCLZQRjG1e — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) July 3, 2022

Megan Anderson

Undertaker walkout is fucking EPIC!! #UFC276 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 3, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

Brian Kelleher

Best walkout ever #UFC276 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 3, 2022

Derek Brunson

I was waiting for the breakdancing sh*t to start on the undertaker walkout 😂😂😂 well played . Gotta close tho ! #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

Danny Castillo

The funny part is he had to have a rehearsal for this.#UFC276Live — Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) July 3, 2022

Dan Tom

I hope this is a good sign for my under bet #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/v4t9N89VZ5 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) July 3, 2022

UFC

UFC

Jon Jones

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1543454324742795266

Nick Kalikas

MMA Junkie

Kevin Iole

Good leg kick by Izzy — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 3, 2022

Mike Jackson

Cannonier hasn't even thought about checking a kick. It's going to be a long night. #UFC276 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 3, 2022

Greg Beacham

Cannonier was very cautious in the 1st round. He obviously knows Stylebender can hurt you from about 800 different angles. Adesanya wins the 1st round without doing much #UFC276 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 3, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Adesanya. Interesting round. Cannonier had some success early on, but I feel that Israel did enough down the stretch to earn the round. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Ben Askren

R1 Izzy — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

Luke Thomas

Close first round. Nothing too crazy happened. Izzy probably takes it. Leg kicks are the key to Izzy's offense, though. It's not enough for Cannonier to land his own. He has to stop Izzy's. They're the centerpiece of his offense. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 3, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Double jab from Adesanya, lands a hard low kick, and another. And a big left hand. Cannonier getting caught watching a bit out there. Body kick from Izzy, may have strayed low, both men fight on. 1-2 from Izzy. #UFC276 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 3, 2022

Gerald Harris

Jared has thrown more snot rockets than strikes in this bout so far. — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) July 3, 2022

Mookie Alexander

Izzy is probably as bad as Jones when it comes to sticking those fingers out. #UFC276 — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 3, 2022

Mike Jackson

Denis Kang

Izzy making Cannonier look like a WelterWeight #ufc276 — Denis Kang (@DenisKang) July 3, 2022

Ariel Helwani

20-18 Izzy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Danny Rubenstein

Well, this main event is…..something. #ufc276 — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) July 3, 2022

UFC

Alex Pereira is back out to watch the #UFC276 main event 👀 pic.twitter.com/iG0zgyXvIg — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

Sean Sheehan

A feint-fest is just what we needed at 6am. #UFC276 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 3, 2022

John Hyon Ko

Cannonier seem to have no answer and needs a finish moving forward. Adesanya controlling every aspect and making it looks easy. #UFC276 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) July 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Adam Hill

I actually gave round 3 to Cannonier. May be very much in the minority — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 3, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Good round for Cannonier. Got the geography he needed. #UFC276 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 3, 2022

Din Thomas

Cannonier should see if he can tag Alex Pereira in at this point. #ufc276 — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) July 3, 2022

Kevin Iole

Izzy wins fourth 10-9. Fans boo. Adesanya losing despite winning, though he'sa counter striker and Cannonier isn't throwing. 40-36 heading to the fifth. #UFC276 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 3, 2022

Sam Alvey

2-2 going into 5? @ — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Phil Murphy

Cannonier’s corner tells him he’s down 3-1. #UFC276 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 3, 2022

UFC

Sean Sheehan

Henry Cejudo

Jimi Manuwa

https://twitter.com/POSTERBOYJM/status/1543461703014178816

Greg Beacham

In the final minute of the 5th round, Jared Cannonier shows some desperation and rushes forward to land a nice combo #UFC276 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 3, 2022

Gerald Harris

5 rounds of sparring and Jared had a terrible game plan. — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) July 3, 2022

UFC

To the judges we go – drop your scorecards 👇 #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/odcglciyRz — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

MMA Junkie

