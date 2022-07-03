Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s ho-hum title defense over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276
Jared Cannonier
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya remained perfect as a middleweight on Saturday when he defended his title against Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner.
Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) recorded a fifth consecutive defense of the 185-pound strap with an underwhelming unanimous decision victory over Cannonier (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) in the 10th annual UFC International Fight Week headliner, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
With the win, Adesanya improved to a 23-0 during his career at middleweight, and once again raised the question of who can truly threaten his reign.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Adesanya’s title defense over Cannonier at UFC 276.
MMA Junkie
It's time for the #UFC276 main event!
Israel Adesanya (@Stylebender) vs. Jared Cannonier (@KillaGorillaMMA) for the middleweight title! 🏆
Play-by-play: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/7QAKd8SRXT
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022
UFC
Enter 🦍@KillaGorillaMMA! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/LmhPrpzi7N
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 3, 2022
UFC
Here. He. Comes. ☠️
[ @Stylebender | #UFC276 ] pic.twitter.com/Bv54ObOkyr
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
Belal Muhammad
This is epic
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022
Jose Youngs
He's also carrying an urn, wearing Undertaker's hat, and gets the purple smoke entrance. Dope. https://t.co/sCLZQRjG1e
— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) July 3, 2022
Megan Anderson
Undertaker walkout is fucking EPIC!! #UFC276
— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 3, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
Omg 😃 Undertaker #ufc276
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022
Brian Kelleher
Best walkout ever #UFC276
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 3, 2022
Derek Brunson
I was waiting for the breakdancing sh*t to start on the undertaker walkout 😂😂😂 well played . Gotta close tho ! #UFC276
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022
Danny Castillo
The funny part is he had to have a rehearsal for this.#UFC276Live
— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) July 3, 2022
Dan Tom
I hope this is a good sign for my under bet #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/v4t9N89VZ5
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) July 3, 2022
UFC
Wait, is this #UFC276 or #MITB? Israel Adesanya is channeling his inner Undertaker during walkouts! ⚰️
Play-by-play: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/nnCODSoZvF
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022
UFC
Izzy just marked his territory 💦
[ @Stylebender | #UFC276 ] pic.twitter.com/4atukephat
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
Jon Jones
https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1543454324742795266
Nick Kalikas
#UFC276 World Middleweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Jared Cannonier +525
Israel Adesanya -700@UFC | @ESPN | @ABCNetwork | #UFCFightWeek 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) July 3, 2022
MMA Junkie
Nothing left to say. 👊#UFC276 results: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/3v9VFE0nCZ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022
Kevin Iole
Good leg kick by Izzy
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 3, 2022
Mike Jackson
Cannonier hasn't even thought about checking a kick. It's going to be a long night. #UFC276
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 3, 2022
Greg Beacham
Cannonier was very cautious in the 1st round. He obviously knows Stylebender can hurt you from about 800 different angles. Adesanya wins the 1st round without doing much #UFC276
— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 3, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
10-9 Adesanya.
Interesting round. Cannonier had some success early on, but I feel that Israel did enough down the stretch to earn the round.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC276 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD1 via @CircaSports
Jared Cannonier +510
Israel Adesanya -800@UFC | @ESPN | @ABCNetwork | #UFCFightWeek 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) July 3, 2022
Ben Askren
R1 Izzy
— Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022
Luke Thomas
Close first round. Nothing too crazy happened. Izzy probably takes it. Leg kicks are the key to Izzy's offense, though. It's not enough for Cannonier to land his own. He has to stop Izzy's. They're the centerpiece of his offense.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 3, 2022
Bloody Elbow
Double jab from Adesanya, lands a hard low kick, and another. And a big left hand. Cannonier getting caught watching a bit out there. Body kick from Izzy, may have strayed low, both men fight on. 1-2 from Izzy. #UFC276
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 3, 2022
Gerald Harris
Jared has thrown more snot rockets than strikes in this bout so far.
— Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) July 3, 2022
Mookie Alexander
Izzy is probably as bad as Jones when it comes to sticking those fingers out. #UFC276
— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 3, 2022
Mike Jackson
My eye. #UFC276
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 3, 2022
Denis Kang
Izzy making Cannonier look like a WelterWeight #ufc276
— Denis Kang (@DenisKang) July 3, 2022
Ariel Helwani
20-18 Izzy
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC276 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD2 via @CircaSports
Jared Cannonier +700
Israel Adesanya -1200@UFC | @ESPN | @ABCNetwork | #UFCFightWeek 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) July 3, 2022
Danny Rubenstein
Well, this main event is…..something. #ufc276
— Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) July 3, 2022
UFC
Alex Pereira is back out to watch the #UFC276 main event 👀 pic.twitter.com/iG0zgyXvIg
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
Sean Sheehan
A feint-fest is just what we needed at 6am. #UFC276
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 3, 2022
John Hyon Ko
Cannonier seem to have no answer and needs a finish moving forward. Adesanya controlling every aspect and making it looks easy. #UFC276
— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) July 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC276 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD3 via @CircaSports
Jared Cannonier +600
Israel Adesanya -1000@UFC | @ESPN | @ABCNetwork | #UFCFightWeek 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) July 3, 2022
Adam Hill
I actually gave round 3 to Cannonier. May be very much in the minority
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 3, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Good round for Cannonier. Got the geography he needed. #UFC276
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 3, 2022
Din Thomas
Cannonier should see if he can tag Alex Pereira in at this point. #ufc276
— Din Thomas (@DinThomas) July 3, 2022
Kevin Iole
Izzy wins fourth 10-9. Fans boo. Adesanya losing despite winning, though he'sa counter striker and Cannonier isn't throwing. 40-36 heading to the fifth. #UFC276
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 3, 2022
Sam Alvey
2-2 going into 5? @
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC276 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD4 via @CircaSports
Jared Cannonier +700
Israel Adesanya -1200@UFC | @ESPN | @ABCNetwork | #UFCFightWeek 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) July 3, 2022
Phil Murphy
Cannonier’s corner tells him he’s down 3-1. #UFC276
— Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 3, 2022
UFC
That @Stylebender jab is hitting with pinpoint accuracy 🎯 #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/wQANTGQG7J
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
Sean Sheehan
Wow. Fans leaving #UFC276 before the 5th round of Adesanya vs. Cannonier. 📹 via @lander_theo for @SevereMMA pic.twitter.com/weztMuwUq3
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 3, 2022
Henry Cejudo
😴#ufc276 pic.twitter.com/O40GlKGtI1
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 3, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
https://twitter.com/POSTERBOYJM/status/1543461703014178816
Greg Beacham
In the final minute of the 5th round, Jared Cannonier shows some desperation and rushes forward to land a nice combo #UFC276
— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 3, 2022
Gerald Harris
5 rounds of sparring and Jared had a terrible game plan.
— Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) July 3, 2022
UFC
To the judges we go – drop your scorecards 👇 #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/odcglciyRz
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFC276 results: Israel Adesanya (@Stylebender) def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) – to defend middleweight title
Play-by-play: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/ugwlzjkUYv
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022
