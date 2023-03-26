Twitter reacts to Holly Holm’s dominant victory over Yana Santos at UFC on ESPN 43

Holly Holm got a much-needed win in her return to the octagon Saturday when she defeated Yana Santos in the UFC on ESPN 43 co-main event.

Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC), a former women’s bantamweight champion, put herself back in the title mix at 135 pounds courtesy of a lopsided unanimous victory over (14-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Holm’s victory over Santos at UFC on ESPN 43.

MMA Junkie

Former champion Holly Holm is about to make the walk against Yana Santos at #UFCSanAntonio. Play-by-play: https://t.co/GvTT7F7uhj pic.twitter.com/7FxvlnrgAz — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 26, 2023

Nick Kalikas

Bloody Elbow

Santos closes the distance right away, clinches and pushes Holm into the fence. #UFCSanAntonio — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 26, 2023

Angela Hill

Holly Holms underbutt is the most reliable thing in MMA #UFCSanAntonio — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 26, 2023

Jed Meshew II

There will be clinches. So many clinches. #UFCSanAntonio — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) March 26, 2023

Cageside Press

Santos leg kick, Holm left hand to the clinch and then puts Santos on the fence. Holm looking for the single, Santos knees. BIG right elbow on the break for Holly!!!! HERE WE GO!!! Front kick Holm! #UFCSanAntonio — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) March 26, 2023

Matthew Wells

Ant Evans

Honestly, how much longer do we gotta pretend to still care that Holly Holm beat Ronda back in 1997? She's had a zillion title shots off the back of that kick – enough. Please, please no more of her on main cards. — Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) March 26, 2023

Nick Kalikas

Cageside Press

Holm in side control again. Santos is in trouble! Holms wants crucifix, Santos stopping it, but Holm is happy to land elbows from here. More shots from Holm. #UFCSanAntonio — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) March 26, 2023

ESPN MMA

The #UFCSanAntonio crowd was HYPED for Holly Holm 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OZHwf3GgXg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

20-17 Holm after two — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 26, 2023

Scott Fontana

R2 10-8 Holm to go up 20-17. Superior grappling led to good knees/elbows/shoulders on the ground even before brief crucifix. Not huge damage so might only be 9s on judges' cards. #UFCSanAntonio — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) March 26, 2023

Michael Chandler

Ok, Hap had a bad dream…had to go up and do damage control… @HollyHolm is my favorite female fighter of all time. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Claressa Shields

Bloody Elbow

Holm lands some hard punches to open round 3. #UFCSanAntonio — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 26, 2023

Chris Curtis

Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Holy Holm is definition of strong/independent women. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) March 26, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff

That was a lot of tackle and grapple — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 26, 2023

E. Casey Leydon

Just book Holm x Tate 2 in a 5 round fight night main event — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) March 26, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Dominant performance from Holly Holm. Most lopsided fight of the night so far. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 26, 2023

Niko Price

Refreshed Holly Holm with the new 6 fight contract! She looked great. Super aggressive #UFCSanAntonio — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 26, 2023

Matthew Wells

MMA Junkie

Michael Chandler

UFC

