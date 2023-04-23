Twitter reacts to Gervonta Davis’ body shot KO of Ryan Garcia in boxing match

Despite both UFC and Bellator holding events on Saturday, much focus from the combat sports community went toward the anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

The pair of rising stars shared the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Davis coming out with his undefeated record in tact courtesy of a seventh-round knockout win over Garcia due to a body shot.

Many notables within the MMA space were focused on the bout, and they reacted on social media when X got his win. Check out the top Twitter reactions below.

MMA Junkie

The anticipated boxing showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is minutes away. Who are you picking to stay unbeaten? 🥊 Play-by-play: https://t.co/cd6L5LG6zh pic.twitter.com/3S2y4DwLZf — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2023

Golden Boy Boxing

Last minute prep before the BIG moment!! 💥#DavisGarcia LIVE on PPV pic.twitter.com/mj7sUJbu8s — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 23, 2023

Showtime Boxing

Alexander Volkanovski

Fired up for this one! #DavisGarcia — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 23, 2023

Showtime Boxing

An arrival fit for a king. @RyanGarcia heads to the squared circle to face longtime rival Gervonta Davis 🇲🇽 Order #DavisGarcia: https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/nmr0gza7KJ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

Showtime Boxing

Teddy Atlas

Wonder how Garcia’s hair will look later, and for that matter, his trainers also. #DavisGarcia — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2023

Nick Kalikas

Derek Brunson

Props to Gervonta “Tank” Davis & Ryan Garcia for giving the fans a boxing match everyone wanted to see . Rare in our modern boxing 🥊 days 🫡 #DavisGarcia — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 23, 2023

Andreas Hale

Left hook from Garcia lands after a pair of jabs. Tank struggling to get inside. Trying to find his range after a feel out first round. 10-9 Garcia — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 23, 2023

Kevin Iole

MASSIVE left by Davis drops Garcia #DavisGarcia — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 23, 2023

Showtime Boxing

Skip Bayless

I'm now a little distracted from the Laker game by the fight. Ryan Garcia taking it to Tank in the 2nd round – then got rocked and knocked down with a left hook. Garcia looks OK but took a SHOT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 23, 2023

Gilbert Burns

Wow what a second round 🔥🔥 #DavisGarcia — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023

Gorgeous George

Garcia got carried away. Paid for it. Got up quick. Davis round, 10-8.#DavisGarcia — Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) April 23, 2023

Benito Lopez

They’re giving us exactly what we’ve all been waiting for 🎇 — Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) April 23, 2023

Mike Coppinger

Tank Davis remains patient and methodical despite the knockdown. Smart approach from Davis against a dangerous fighter. There's plenty of time left in this fight for Tank to score the stoppage. Davis wins Round 3. 29-27, Tank. #DavisGarcia — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 23, 2023

Teddy Atlas

I always say u should never lead with left hooks in front. And that’s what Garcia did! #DavisGarcia — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2023

Brent brookhouse

R4: Close, close round. Garcia took the early moments, Davis took the majority of the second half. What the hell, let's go ahead and give it to Garcia for the hell of it. 10-9 Garcia (38-37 Davis) — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) April 23, 2023

Lennox Lewis

You don’t follow a puncher! #DavisGarcia — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) April 23, 2023

Gorgeous George

Third round was close. But I gave it to Garcia. Fourth round to Garcia. Garcia up 38 to 37.#DavisGarcia — Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) April 23, 2023

Fight Ghost

As we enter round 6, Ryan Garcia has a big problem in this fight. We knew Tank Davis was the bigger puncher – but he is proving to also be a far superior boxer. #BOXING — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) April 23, 2023

Nick Kalikas

Danny Segura

I have it 48-46, Davis, so far. #DavisGarcia — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) April 23, 2023

SportsCenter

Dan Rafael

IT'S OVER! TANK KO7!! Ryan goes down to knee, can't beat the count!!! #boxing #DavisGarcia — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) April 23, 2023

Tracy Cortez

That body shot 🤯🔥🔥🔥 #GarciaDavis — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) April 23, 2023

Caposa

Davis is not just power. He plain outboxed Garcia too. Drilled the body all fight long — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2023

Derek Brunson

I had it 4 rounds to 2 : DAVIS before the tko . Good fight gentlemen #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/WCeo7k39Gy — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 23, 2023

Corey Anderson

Showtime

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

Dillon Danis

told y’all ryan garcia softer than butter — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 23, 2023

Ariel Helwani

I don’t think anyone here thought it was gonna end there but Garcia couldn’t get up from a body shot. Injured rib? Garcia was hanging tough but as usual Tank took his time, downloaded the data and pounced. Fun fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2023

Gilbert Burns

He said it and and he did! 7th round finish 👀 Tank by body shot wow #DavisGarcia — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023

Teddy Atlas

Historically left hands to the liver have been the most debilitating punch’s in Boxing, and it was again. #DavisGarcia — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2023

Jake Paul

I told y’all Ryan was gonna win! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 23, 2023

