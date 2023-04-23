Twitter reacts to Gervonta Davis’ body shot KO of Ryan Garcia in boxing match
Despite both UFC and Bellator holding events on Saturday, much focus from the combat sports community went toward the anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.
The pair of rising stars shared the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Davis coming out with his undefeated record in tact courtesy of a seventh-round knockout win over Garcia due to a body shot.
Many notables within the MMA space were focused on the bout, and they reacted on social media when X got his win. Check out the top Twitter reactions below.
MMA Junkie
The anticipated boxing showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is minutes away. Who are you picking to stay unbeaten? 🥊
Play-by-play: https://t.co/cd6L5LG6zh pic.twitter.com/3S2y4DwLZf
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2023
Golden Boy Boxing
Last minute prep before the BIG moment!! 💥#DavisGarcia LIVE on PPV pic.twitter.com/mj7sUJbu8s
— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 23, 2023
Showtime Boxing
Two legends give their final thoughts on #DavisGarcia 🙌@SugarRayLeonard @MannyPacquiao @JimGrayOfficial
Order: https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/Rd9uJwreRh
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski
Fired up for this one! #DavisGarcia
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 23, 2023
Showtime Boxing
An arrival fit for a king. @RyanGarcia heads to the squared circle to face longtime rival Gervonta Davis 🇲🇽
Order #DavisGarcia: https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/nmr0gza7KJ
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023
Showtime Boxing
The biggest show in boxing makes his way to the ring 😈@Gervontaa | #DavisGarcia STARTS NOW!
Order: https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG
🎵 @ChiefKeef pic.twitter.com/oAzpvMYGIT
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023
Teddy Atlas
Wonder how Garcia’s hair will look later, and for that matter, his trainers also. #DavisGarcia
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2023
Nick Kalikas
#DavisGarcia Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Ryan Garcia +185
Gervonta Davis -215@DAZNBoxing | #Boxing 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) April 23, 2023
Derek Brunson
Props to Gervonta “Tank” Davis & Ryan Garcia for giving the fans a boxing match everyone wanted to see . Rare in our modern boxing 🥊 days 🫡 #DavisGarcia
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 23, 2023
Andreas Hale
Left hook from Garcia lands after a pair of jabs. Tank struggling to get inside. Trying to find his range after a feel out first round. 10-9 Garcia
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 23, 2023
Kevin Iole
MASSIVE left by Davis drops Garcia #DavisGarcia
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 23, 2023
Showtime Boxing
.@Gervontaa DROPS Ryan in Round 2 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8Pj5Czovqs
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023
Skip Bayless
I'm now a little distracted from the Laker game by the fight. Ryan Garcia taking it to Tank in the 2nd round – then got rocked and knocked down with a left hook. Garcia looks OK but took a SHOT.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 23, 2023
Gilbert Burns
Wow what a second round 🔥🔥 #DavisGarcia
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023
Gorgeous George
Garcia got carried away. Paid for it. Got up quick.
Davis round, 10-8.#DavisGarcia
— Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) April 23, 2023
Benito Lopez
They’re giving us exactly what we’ve all been waiting for 🎇
— Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) April 23, 2023
Mike Coppinger
Tank Davis remains patient and methodical despite the knockdown. Smart approach from Davis against a dangerous fighter. There's plenty of time left in this fight for Tank to score the stoppage. Davis wins Round 3. 29-27, Tank. #DavisGarcia
— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 23, 2023
Teddy Atlas
I always say u should never lead with left hooks in front. And that’s what Garcia did! #DavisGarcia
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2023
Brent brookhouse
R4: Close, close round. Garcia took the early moments, Davis took the majority of the second half. What the hell, let's go ahead and give it to Garcia for the hell of it. 10-9 Garcia (38-37 Davis)
— Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) April 23, 2023
Lennox Lewis
You don’t follow a puncher! #DavisGarcia
— Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) April 23, 2023
Gorgeous George
Third round was close. But I gave it to Garcia.
Fourth round to Garcia.
Garcia up 38 to 37.#DavisGarcia
— Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) April 23, 2023
Fight Ghost
As we enter round 6, Ryan Garcia has a big problem in this fight. We knew Tank Davis was the bigger puncher – but he is proving to also be a far superior boxer. #BOXING
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) April 23, 2023
Nick Kalikas
#DavisGarcia LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD-5 via @CircaSports
Ryan Garcia +600
Gervonta Davis -1000@DAZNBoxing | #Boxing 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) April 23, 2023
Danny Segura
I have it 48-46, Davis, so far. #DavisGarcia
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) April 23, 2023
SportsCenter
Gervonta’s knockdown of Garcia was Floyd approved 👍 #DavisGarcia
(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/GbNWDECuNJ
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 23, 2023
Dan Rafael
IT'S OVER! TANK KO7!! Ryan goes down to knee, can't beat the count!!! #boxing #DavisGarcia
— Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) April 23, 2023
Tracy Cortez
That body shot 🤯🔥🔥🔥 #GarciaDavis
— Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) April 23, 2023
Caposa
Davis is not just power. He plain outboxed Garcia too. Drilled the body all fight long
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2023
Derek Brunson
I had it 4 rounds to 2 : DAVIS before the tko . Good fight gentlemen #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/WCeo7k39Gy
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 23, 2023
Corey Anderson
Body shot!!#DavisGarcia
— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) April 23, 2023
Showtime
The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023
Dillon Danis
told y’all ryan garcia softer than butter
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 23, 2023
Ariel Helwani
I don’t think anyone here thought it was gonna end there but Garcia couldn’t get up from a body shot. Injured rib? Garcia was hanging tough but as usual Tank took his time, downloaded the data and pounced. Fun fight.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2023
Gilbert Burns
He said it and and he did! 7th round finish 👀 Tank by body shot wow #DavisGarcia
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023
Teddy Atlas
Historically left hands to the liver have been the most debilitating punch’s in Boxing, and it was again. #DavisGarcia
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2023
Jake Paul
I told y’all Ryan was gonna win!
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 23, 2023